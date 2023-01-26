ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

The Joker
4d ago

but did any die? now how many kids die from to many energy drinks, or sugar cause of diabetes. stop with the fear porn. thanks and that is all

victoria Dell'osa
4d ago

This is propaganda to scare people from the legalization of weed. No one is giving their edibles away to your kids lol that kid could have brought a pill bottle to school and shared them. smh

Daniel Lilly
4d ago

Arkansas children are exposed to stupidity, anti-science and racism every day. Any concerns there? No?

KHBS

Arkansas National Guard activated to Northwest Arkansas, River Valley

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders activated Arkansas National Guard teams to help respond to winter weather. Support teams from the 142nd Field Artillery Brigade are being deployed to help state police in Lowell, Fort Smith, and Clarksville. Heavy sleet and freezing rain are hitting Northwest...
ARKANSAS STATE
Stuttgart Daily Leader

‘Most Crop Per Drop’ contest rewards Arkansas producers for water efficiency

JONESBORO, Ark. — When it comes to the annual Arkansas Irrigation Yield Contest, less is always more. The annual University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture program — referred to as “Most Crop per Drop” — promotes the use of irrigation management practices and rewards growers who demonstrate the highest water use efficiency in growing corn, rice, and soybean.
JONESBORO, AR
KATV

7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Jan. 22- 28:. 1. Police: NWA faith-based facility searched for drugs, founder & 5 others arrested. LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Friday morning, police conducted a search of a northwest Arkansas...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
MyArkLaMiss

First legal medical marijuana sales are made in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Patients have started buying medical marijuana in Mississippi, nearly a year after the products were legalized in the state. The Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association said in a news release Thursday that the first purchases happened Wednesday at The Cannabis Company in Brookhaven and at two dispensaries in Oxford — Hybrid Relief and […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Kait 8

State of emergency declared for Arkansas amid winter weather

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – As winter weather continues to move through Arkansas, more action is being taken at the state level. On Monday, Jan. 30, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders passed an executive order to direct $250,000 to be obligated from the Governor’s Disaster Response and Recovery Fund to be used by the Director of the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Here are the finalists for 2023 Arkansas Food Hall of Fame

ARKANSAS, USA — After receiving more than 1,800 submissions from all 75 of the counties in Arkansas, the finalists for the 2023 class of the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame have been announced. In October, Arkansans were able to nominate their favorites for the following five categories: Proprietor of...
ARKANSAS STATE
BizReport.com

LLC Cost in Arkansas 2023: Reviews & Free Guides

Starting a limited liability company (LLC) in Arkansas can be a great way to protect your personal assets while doing business. However, before you can launch your LLC, you’ll need to understand the costs involved in the process. In this article, we’ll take a look at the typical costs associated with forming an LLC in Arkansas in 2023, as well as provide some free resources to help you navigate the process.
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Icy conditions in Arkansas causing multiple crashes

ARKANSAS, USA — Overnight freezing rain has caused city, county and interstates across Northwest Arkansas and parts of the River Valley to be covered in ice early Monday morning. ARDOT has been responding to multiple crashes across the area. To see current conditions, click here. A deadly crash occurred...
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

UAMS, Children's pick leader of pediatric mental health

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) and Arkansas Children’s have named Jason Williams, Psy.D., M.S.Ed. to lead their work together to improve pediatric mental and behavioral health statewide. Williams will serve as the new chief of UAMS’ Division of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry in the College of...
ARKANSAS STATE
Dylan Barket

Seen this guy? It may be worth $30,000.00

Know this guy? It may be worth $30,000.00. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is offering a reward of $30,000.00 for information leading to the location of Jason Lierl. Lierl was last seen between the areas of Capps Ranches Road in Benton County, Arkansas, and County Road 1101 in Madison County, Arkansas, on January 25, 2022. The FBI recently increased the reward from $10,000.00 to $30,000.00, highlighting the urgency and importance of the search for Lierl.
BENTON COUNTY, AR
nwahomepage.com

Arkansas sees 4th-highest rent rate increase

Volunteers count Northwest Arkansas’ homeless population. Volunteers count Northwest Arkansas' homeless population. University of Arkansas hosts annual economic forecast. University of Arkansas hosts annual economic forecast. The Jones Center hosts NWA Health Summit. The Jones Center hosts NWA Health Summit. NWA groups receive Henry Award nominations. NWA groups receive...
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Gov. Sanders deploys AR National Guard to West Memphis

ROGERS, Ark. — Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders authorized the Arkansas National Guard to serve as reinforcement in West Memphis. It came in the wake of Memphis police releasing body camera footage of the beating of Tyre Nichols and expected protests. In a tweet sent on Saturday and confirmed by...
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
