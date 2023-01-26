Read full article on original website
The Joker
4d ago
but did any die? now how many kids die from to many energy drinks, or sugar cause of diabetes. stop with the fear porn. thanks and that is all
victoria Dell'osa
4d ago
This is propaganda to scare people from the legalization of weed. No one is giving their edibles away to your kids lol that kid could have brought a pill bottle to school and shared them. smh
Daniel Lilly
4d ago
Arkansas children are exposed to stupidity, anti-science and racism every day. Any concerns there? No?
ICE STORM ADVISORY: Ice Storm to Impact Arkansas, Including the Little Rock Metro Zones Monday Night through ThursdayNational Weather ForceLittle Rock, AR
Popular Bands You Didn’t Know Were From ArkansasTed RiversArkansas State
This is the Best Buffet in Arkansas According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenLittle Rock, AR
Opinion: The problems with implementing Critical Race Theory in schoolsEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
Little Rock Education Association slams Governor Sanders' 'unjustified' executive order prohibiting CRTEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
KHBS
Arkansas National Guard activated to Northwest Arkansas, River Valley
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders activated Arkansas National Guard teams to help respond to winter weather. Support teams from the 142nd Field Artillery Brigade are being deployed to help state police in Lowell, Fort Smith, and Clarksville. Heavy sleet and freezing rain are hitting Northwest...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
‘Most Crop Per Drop’ contest rewards Arkansas producers for water efficiency
JONESBORO, Ark. — When it comes to the annual Arkansas Irrigation Yield Contest, less is always more. The annual University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture program — referred to as “Most Crop per Drop” — promotes the use of irrigation management practices and rewards growers who demonstrate the highest water use efficiency in growing corn, rice, and soybean.
Co-counsel appointed in Arkansas deadly kidnapping case
A federal public defender has been appointed as co-counsel for the defendant facing charges stemming from the kidnapping and death of a pregnant Arkansas woman.
Arkansas resident cuts down on the grocery store bill by having his own chickens
The price of eggs continue to soar in grocery stores across the country.
KATV
7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Jan. 22- 28:. 1. Police: NWA faith-based facility searched for drugs, founder & 5 others arrested. LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Friday morning, police conducted a search of a northwest Arkansas...
Two Mississippians arrested in Arkansas after 9 pounds of drugs headed for Magnolia State intercepted
More than 9 pounds of marijuana bound for Mississippi was intercepted by an Arkansas deputy Friday. Patrick Chambers, 44, and Kacee Hyland, 29, both of Vicksburg, were arrested and charged with Possession of Marijuana with the purpose of delivering. The Desha County Sheriff’s Office in Arkansas reports that on Friday,...
KHBS
Arkansas prison reform advocates, lawmakers, disagree on prison strategy
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas prison reform advocates are asking lawmakers not to build new prisons. Many lawmakers are planning to do just that.
Numerous accidents occur across River Valley due to icy roads
Numerous accidents are occurring Monday morning due to icy road conditions with little visibility.
First legal medical marijuana sales are made in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Patients have started buying medical marijuana in Mississippi, nearly a year after the products were legalized in the state. The Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association said in a news release Thursday that the first purchases happened Wednesday at The Cannabis Company in Brookhaven and at two dispensaries in Oxford — Hybrid Relief and […]
Kait 8
State of emergency declared for Arkansas amid winter weather
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – As winter weather continues to move through Arkansas, more action is being taken at the state level. On Monday, Jan. 30, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders passed an executive order to direct $250,000 to be obligated from the Governor’s Disaster Response and Recovery Fund to be used by the Director of the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management.
Here are the finalists for 2023 Arkansas Food Hall of Fame
ARKANSAS, USA — After receiving more than 1,800 submissions from all 75 of the counties in Arkansas, the finalists for the 2023 class of the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame have been announced. In October, Arkansans were able to nominate their favorites for the following five categories: Proprietor of...
BizReport.com
LLC Cost in Arkansas 2023: Reviews & Free Guides
Starting a limited liability company (LLC) in Arkansas can be a great way to protect your personal assets while doing business. However, before you can launch your LLC, you’ll need to understand the costs involved in the process. In this article, we’ll take a look at the typical costs associated with forming an LLC in Arkansas in 2023, as well as provide some free resources to help you navigate the process.
Icy conditions in Arkansas causing multiple crashes
ARKANSAS, USA — Overnight freezing rain has caused city, county and interstates across Northwest Arkansas and parts of the River Valley to be covered in ice early Monday morning. ARDOT has been responding to multiple crashes across the area. To see current conditions, click here. A deadly crash occurred...
magnoliareporter.com
UAMS, Children's pick leader of pediatric mental health
The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) and Arkansas Children’s have named Jason Williams, Psy.D., M.S.Ed. to lead their work together to improve pediatric mental and behavioral health statewide. Williams will serve as the new chief of UAMS’ Division of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry in the College of...
Death of Tyre Nichols shows importance of 2020 Arkansas law enforcement task force
Following the murder, captured on camera of George Floyd "there was a lot of frustration," Timothy Campbell said.
Seen this guy? It may be worth $30,000.00
Know this guy? It may be worth $30,000.00. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is offering a reward of $30,000.00 for information leading to the location of Jason Lierl. Lierl was last seen between the areas of Capps Ranches Road in Benton County, Arkansas, and County Road 1101 in Madison County, Arkansas, on January 25, 2022. The FBI recently increased the reward from $10,000.00 to $30,000.00, highlighting the urgency and importance of the search for Lierl.
Arkansas law enforcement react to Tyre Nichols video
With the release of video of the violent arrest of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, who died just three days later from his injuries after being beaten by five Memphis police officers, the reaction in central Arkansas has been swift.
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas sees 4th-highest rent rate increase
Volunteers count Northwest Arkansas’ homeless population. Volunteers count Northwest Arkansas' homeless population. University of Arkansas hosts annual economic forecast. University of Arkansas hosts annual economic forecast. The Jones Center hosts NWA Health Summit. The Jones Center hosts NWA Health Summit. NWA groups receive Henry Award nominations. NWA groups receive...
KHBS
Gov. Sanders deploys AR National Guard to West Memphis
ROGERS, Ark. — Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders authorized the Arkansas National Guard to serve as reinforcement in West Memphis. It came in the wake of Memphis police releasing body camera footage of the beating of Tyre Nichols and expected protests. In a tweet sent on Saturday and confirmed by...
Governor Sanders activates Arkansas National Guard in response of protest
On Friday night, protesters shut down the I-55 bridge at the Memphis-Arkansas border in protest of the death of Tyre Nichols.
