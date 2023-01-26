Read full article on original website
Related
HipHopDX.com
Common Reportedly 'Secretly Dating' Jennifer Hudson Following Romance Rumors
Common and Jennifer Hudson appear to be the newest couple on the block after an insider has confirmed they are officially an item — although they’re keeping things under wraps. On Thursday (January 26), Radar Online reported that a person close to the situation has confirmed the Dreamgirls...
Kaavia James Looks So Grown Up Discussing Her Report Card with Mom Gabrielle Union
When it comes to grades, Gabrielle Union’s daughter Kaavia James has some very strong opinions. The 4-year-old isn’t called Shady Baby for nothing! In the most adorable new Instagram video, Kaavia calmly discusses her report card with her mama, and it’s the Monday morning pick-me-up you need! “My report card got ‘yes!’” Kaavia tells the Truth Be Told actress in a new Instagram video. The preschooler is wearing a red polo-shirt with her curly hair in two ponytails on top of her head. She’s drinking a glass with ice and what looks like sweet tea on this Sunday catch-up with her...
North West Just Booked Her First Movie Role
North West is adding yet another title to her stacked résumé. The nine-year-old is already a style icon, a TikTok star, a special FX makeup expert, and a professional roaster. Now she is getting ready to take her next steps in the entertainment business with her very first movie role.
Popculture
Jennifer Aniston and Julia Roberts Will Soon Switch Bodies for Amazon
Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston are teaming up for a new twist on the body-swap comedy for Amazon Studios. The project, which does not have a title, will be written and directed by Max Brabakow. The filmmaker previously directed the critically acclaimed Neon/Hulu hit Palm Springs starring Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti.
Pregnant Keke Palmer Poses in Wild Swimsuit & SZA Crocs Clogs During Babymoon With Boyfriend Darius Jackson
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Keke Palmer gave her fans a close look at her babymoon through a photo dump on Instagram. The Emmy Award-winning actress, who is currently expecting her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson, uploaded a series of images from her vacation. The “Nope” star also reflected on her pregnancy and how it has made her slow down and prioritize rest. “Happy New Year. Babymoon was in full effect. I’m really proud of myself for resting this trip. I am antsy by...
Keke Palmer Shares Adorable Pictures and Videos of Baby Shower
This weekend, multi-talented Keke Palmer celebrated her coming child with partner Darius Jackson with a “Once Upon A Baby” themed baby shower. Palmer shared her baby shower with her many Instagram followers. The Akeelah and the Bee actress, donned a tan maxi dress, showing off her baby bump,...
Meagan Good Talks Living Life On Her Terms During Dark & Lovely’s ‘Making Bold Moves’ Event
Dark & Lovely taps Meagan Good to be their 2023 brand ambassador at the "Making Bold Moves" event in Brooklyn.
Keke Palmer Gives Hilarious Pregnancy Update As She Enters Third Trimester: 'My Baby Is A Warrior'
Nobody is a funnier mother-to-be than Keke Palmer!During a recent appearance on Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang's "Las Culturistas" podcast, the actress gave fans a hilarious update on her pregnancy journey and her predictions about what her future child will be like. "I think that my baby is like a warrior or something like that," Palmer, who will be welcoming her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson, joked with the comedians. "Because I've been good, y'all," she says. "I've had no nausea — like I've had moments where I'm like [gagging], where I'll just be sitting there and it'll make...
Keke Palmer’s First Maternity Shoot Is “Giving Masterpiece”
This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Ever since actor Keke Palmer announced that she’s expecting her first child, the star has wasted no time delivering stylish maternity looks. The star—who is gaining Oscars buzz for her role in Nope—first broke the news while hosting on Saturday Night Live, when she revealed her baby bump by unbuttoning her camel Sportmax suit. She also walked the red carpet at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards this month, where she rocked a silver sequin Michael Kors gown. Channeling major Rihanna energy, she’s proven that maternity style can still be incredibly stylish and striking.
hotnewhiphop.com
Latto Reacts After Haters Call Her Out For Wearing Same Panties In Different Photos
Latto’s thirst traps have been known to satisfy fans in the past, but this time, she got called out for committing a carnal celebrity sin – outfit repetition. Latto has obviously never been one to let the internet dull her confidence. This weekend, the 777 hitmaker reminded haters of that while expertly clearing one of them on Twitter. On Sunday (January 29), account user @extraathique shared two curvaceous photos of the rap diva on social media, accusing her of outfit repeating.
Popculture
'Shark Tank' Star Kevin O'Leary Just Got Some Bad News
CNBC is moving out of the original primetime programming business, so Jay Leno's Garage was not the only show canceled last week. The NBCUniversal cable network, which focuses on financial news during the day, also canceled Money Court, a series co-hosted by Shark Tank judge Kevin O'Leary. Former Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel also starred in the series.
Popculture
'That '70s Show' Star Don Stark Speaks out on Tanya Roberts' Death as 'That '90s Show' Releases
Don Stark, who returned to the role of Donna's father Bob Pinciotti in That '90s Show, spoke out about the death of Tanya Roberts, who played his on-screen wife Midge on That '70s Show. Roberts died on Jan. 4, 2021, at 71, after developing a urinary tract infection that advanced to sepsis. Stark, 68, said Roberts was at the set in spirit.
Ciara Shows Off A DIY Ensemble She Made For Herself From A Pair of Cargos
Ciara put her design skills to the test when she made herself a custom look out of a pair of old cargo pants, and she killed it!
Leah Remini Stuns At Marc Anthony’s Wedding After Not Being In Attendance At J.Lo’s
Leah Remini wasn’t at Jennifer Lopez‘s wedding to Ben Affleck last summer, which was shocking since Leah, 52, and J.Lo, 53, have been close friends for a very long time. But a recent wedding that Leah did make it to was J.Lo’s ex-husband, Marc Anthony, 54, and Nadia Ferreira‘s lavish nuptials in Miami on January 28. Leah, who has known Marc for a long, long time as well, showed off her glamorous look for the “I Need To Know” hitmaker’s special day on Instagram.
Popculture
Susan Sarandon Offers No Apology After Daughter Eva Amurri Calls Childhood a 'Circus'
Susan Sarandon has responded to her daughter's recent comments about growing up in the entertainment industry. Eva Amurri, 37, went viral on TikTok for describing her childhood as like a "circus," and speculating that many children of famous people felt the same way. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Sarandon seemed to agree, adding: "I think normal is very overrated."
Popculture
Annie Wersching Dead at 45: Actress Starred in '24,' 'Vampire Diaries' and More
Annie Wersching, who starred in 24, Bosch, and Timeless, has died after a battle with cancer. Wersching was 45. She most recently starred in Star Trek: Picard and The Rookie, continuing to work after her 2020 diagnosis. "There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today," Wersching's...
Popculture
'That '90s Show' Reveals What Happened to Kelso and Jackie
That '90s Show gave fans a glimpse at what life's been like for the gang from That '70s Show since Dec. 31, 1979, and that includes Michael Kelso (Ashton Kutcher) and Jackie Burkhart (Mila Kunis). The pair didn't spend as much time in That '90s Show as their friends Donna Pinciotti (Laura Prepon), Fez (Wilmer Valderrama), and Eric Forman (Topher Grace). But we still got a decent amount of information on what they've been up to.
Tristan Thompson Is Seen With Kim Kardashian At North’s Basketball Game After Mom’s Death
It looks like Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson‘s friendship is going strong. The SKIMS founder, 42, and 31-year-old NBA pro were spotted heading to North West‘s basketball game together in Los Angeles on Friday, Jan. 27. They didn’t appear to be in conversation with one another, as Kim walked a few steps of the ex-boyfriend of her younger sister, Khloe Kardashian. They kept it casual, with Tristan donning black sweats and a black hoodie, and Kim wearing a red sports jersey by Diadora, and Italian sportswear company.
HipHopDX.com
Big Sean & Jhené Aiko Serenade Their Baby With 'I Know' Duet
Big Sean and Jhené Aiko have given fans another glimpse inside their life as a family of three, with a new social media post featuring their infant son, Noah. The post, which was shared via Big Sean’s TikTok feed, finds the couple sitting in Noah’s nursery facing each other as Aiko bounces the almost 3-month-old on her shoulder while solemnly looking her partner in the eyes.
Shemar Moore Shares Sweet Photo Snuggling with Daughter Frankie as He Wears 'Baby Girl' Beanie
Shemar Moore and girlfriend Jesiree Dizon welcomed their first baby together earlier this month Shemar Moore is soaking up every moment with his baby girl! On Sunday, the new dad, 52, shared a sweet photo on Instagram with his newborn daughter Frankie, whom he welcomed with girlfriend Jesiree Dizon on Jan. 24. In the cute shot, baby Frankie sleeps on Moore's chest as he looks up at the camera to snap the selfie. The S.W.A.T. actor fittingly wears a black beanie that reads "Baby Girl" in yellow lettering. "Baby Girl Frankie n Daddy!!! 🥰😎💕," he...
Comments / 0