WALB 10
2 charged in Albany shooting
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two people, including a teenager, were charged in connection to a Sunday shooting, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). The shooting happened in the 1000 block of Wingate Drive. “Witnesses told officers that a 22-year-old female suspect was walking with a knife and gun towards...
Columbus-area law enforcement leaders react to video release in Tyre Nichols’ death
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — After being stopped and beaten by five former Memphis Police Officers, Tyre Nichols’ death is drawing reactions from across the nation. Police video showing the aftermath of the traffic stop was released late Friday. WRBL asked Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman, his Russell County counterpart Sheriff Heath Taylor, and Georgia state […]
Columbus police hold ‘Pastor’s Academy’
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is holding a five-week-long “Pastor’s Academy” course. The Columbus Police Department says the course is “designed to provide faith-based leaders with an understanding about various police functions.” Attendants may be able to interact with department officers, command staff and participate in ride-alongs. According to a press release, […]
WALB 10
Albany woman arrested for stabbing her husband
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A woman has been arrested after stabbing her husband, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). The incident happened on Jan. 27 after a man said his wife was inside their home damaging items. APD says the victim told police that when he got home and...
WALB 10
Person stabbed at an Albany bowling alley
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A person was hospitalized after a stabbing at an Albany bowling alley, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Officers responded to Albany Strikers in the 1200 block of West Broad Avenue, in reference to a possible stabbing on Sunday. The suspect, Carmen Brown, 48, contacted...
WALB 10
Cause of fatal Albany house fire released
Albany organization provides preventable drug overdose resources. Cordele senator explains what he’s focusing on in the Georgia Senate. Cordele senator explains what he’s focusing on in the Georgia Senate. Berrien Co. family still mourning death of 15-year-old boy. Updated: 11 hours ago. It was a regular weekend gone...
WALB 10
1 killed in Albany house fire
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One woman was killed in a house fire Sunday morning, according to Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler. Neighbors watched as these flames engulfed the home located in the 600 block of 8th Avenue. Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said EMS pulled the woman out of the fire but she had already succumbed to her injuries.
Gunman forces Georgia motel employee and customer into room to rob them, police say
COLUMBUS, Ga. — Police have taken a man into custody after they said he went into a motel and forced an employee and customer into a room and robbed them. It happened Friday afternoon at the Super 8 Motel on Warm Springs Road in Columbus. Investigators said Kie-Aaron Lamar...
WALB 10
Albany organization provides preventable drug overdose resources
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A local group is taking an aggressive approach to saving lives on the street of Albany with drug overdoses on the rise everywhere. “229 Safer Living Access” has been trying to save the lives of drug users and sex workers for three years now. They provide resources such as Narcan and clean needles. Within one day of distribution, over 200 supplies are passed out.
Sunday Shooting on Buxton Drive in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a Sunday morning shooting on Buxton Drive in Columbus. Police say they responded to a shots fired call around 9:30am. The area near Buxton Drive and Glenmere Drive had been blocked off with crime scene tape. The residence was occupied at the time of the […]
WTVM
Americus robbery suspects apprehended and charged
AMERICUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On January 25, around noon, the Americus Police Department responded to an apparent armed robbery. Authorities responded to the 100 block of Highway 27, in Americus. According to officials, the victim was approached by three armed suspects, in the parking lot,. The suspects stole an assault rifle from the victim’s vehicle.
Siblings appear in Superior Court over deadly Staunton Drive shooting
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Two siblings appeared in Georgia’s Superior Court on Friday, after filing for immunity in the Staunton Drive shooting case that claimed the life of 17-year-old Markayla Marshall in Columbus back in March of 2022. Defendants Eurica and Ceonna Turpin filed a motion to not proceed forward in a trial saying they […]
WALB 10
Dougherty Co. working through backlog of court cases from COVID
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - During the COVID-19 pandemic, life as we know it was put on hold. Although crime did not stop during COVID, the processing of court cases was put on hold. Many are calling it “COVID backlog.” Representing the cases that were filed but went unaddressed because of the pandemic in Dougherty County. Now those cases are being brought back to court, hopefully bringing justice to those who were affected.
southgatv.com
Shooting Incident in the 1000 block of S Harding St
The Albany Police Department is investigating a shooting incident in the 1000 block of S Harding St. It is confirmed that a 38-year-old male was shot in the head and currently is in critical condition. The incident happened before 2:00 P.M. Updates will be provided as additional information becomes available...
southgatv.com
Woman shot in head at Albany hotel; Suspect on the run
ALBANY, GA- Friday morning at around 11 a.m. Albany Police responded to a shooting at 2706 North Slappey Boulevard, otherwise known as the Sunset Inn. It is confirmed that a 48 year-old caucasian woman had been shot in the head and succumbed to her injuries. Dougherty County Coroner, Michael Fowler told South Georgia Television News the victim’s name is Jerri Dudley.
WALB 10
Albany church damaged by car crash
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany church is damaged after a truck ended up in its entrance—leaving behind significant damage for the church to clean up. The accident happened Saturday morning. A driver veered off Moultrie Road, jumped a ditch and took out some power lines before crashing into the Mercedes Baptist Church.
Albany man arrested on gun charges
ALBANY – A southwest Georgia resident with a violent criminal history including convictions for aggravated assault and gang participation has pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a firearm. Omar Malik Miller, 35, of Albany, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon before U.S. District Judge Leslie...
WALB 10
Man charged in Albany rape incident
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man was charged in connection to a rape incident, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Victor Washington, 64, was charged in connection to the rape incident that happened on Jan. 17 in the 2200 block of Heather Drive. The victim was a family member, according to APD.
WALB 10
APD: man in critical condition after being shot in the head
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is investigating a shooting incident where one man was shot in the head. According to police, a 38-year-old male was shot in the head and is in critical condition. The incident happened before 2:00 p.m. in the 1000 block of South...
WALB 10
Albany police look for man wanted on rape, incest charges
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking for the community’s help in finding a man wanted for sex and child crimes. Rufus Lee Sherman, 54, is wanted for rape, incest, and first-degree cruelty to children charges, APD says. He stands 6′0″ and weighs around 200 pounds.
