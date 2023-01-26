Read full article on original website
Auston Tyler Cleghorne
3d ago
Just imagine if we went ahead with legalization and taxation how much better we would be. Locking people up for weed in todays time is ridiculous. God forbid y’all go after some real criminals.
Reply(23)
51
Timmy White
3d ago
This will be an actual store in a shopping center near you in a few years I feel bad for these guys they were ahead of their Time or in the wrong state!
Reply(5)
52
Goddess Brujaje
3d ago
This guy is a real entrepreneur. I wouldn't be surprised if he had a very efficient accounting system set up as well lmfao. Too bad his business was illegal. He really has a head for business.
Reply(1)
23
Related
fox5atlanta.com
Paulding County father murdered in driveway, deputies investigating
Joshua Mitchel's wife told FOX 5 she does not want him or his case to be forgotten. It's been about a month since the Paulding County husband and father was killed outside his home. She said deputies still don't have leads on a potential suspect.
fox5atlanta.com
Paulding County wife searching for answers after husband shot to death in driveway a month ago
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - It’s been a month and a half since a Paulding County man was killed outside his home and deputies say they still don’t know who was behind it. Joshua Mitchell’s wife told FOX 5 she doesn’t want his case to be forgotten. She is asking anyone who knows anything about what happened to come forward.
Video shows struggle between inmate who died and deputies inside Clayton County Jail
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — For the first time, we’re seeing what happened before an inmate died inside the Clayton County Jail. In surveillance footage from November, you can see deputies struggle with Terry Thurmond III, on the second floor of the Clayton County Jail. Around 20 minutes later,...
Police investigating multiple robberies after thieves lure victims through popular dating app
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Police are on the search for suspects who swindled several men in multiple robberies after meeting them on a dating app. South Fulton police are investigating a string of robberies that occurred in the area of the Old National Highway. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
fox5atlanta.com
South Fulton detectives investigate string of robberies targeting gay men on dating apps
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - South Fulton police detectives said they are investigating a string of robberies in the Old National Highway that seem to be targeting gay men on dating apps. Detectives said victims have been set up to meet near the highway where they have been robbed at gunpoint.
fox5atlanta.com
Clayton County chairman secretary arrested, charged with mailing threatening letter, investigators say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A former secretary to Clayton County Chairman Jeff Turner is facing criminal charges after authorities say she mailed a threatening letter to his office. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) charged Katrina Holloway, 52, with making false statements and a false report of the crime. The...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia man sentenced to life for deadly Valentine's Day shooting of innocent storekeeper
LAGRANGE, Ga. - A Georgia man will spend the rest of his life in prison for the shooting of one person and the murder of an innocent bystander on Valentine's Day. The deadly shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m. on Feb. 14, 2020 in the area of Union Street and Ware Street.
fox5atlanta.com
Police identify suspect who stole squad car, crashed, rescued from oncoming train
Suspect rescued from oncoming train after stealing police car makes first court appearance. Mickal Parker, 29, is lucky to be alive after flipping a police car he stole onto active train tracks and being rescued for an oncoming train smashed into the vehicle. Parker is now facing numerous charges in court.
fox5atlanta.com
Mom of 22-year-old found shot to death in DeKalb park: ‘He could have been saved’
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The mother of a man who was shot and killed in a DeKalb County park says although the suspected shooter has been arrested, she’s angry. Twenty-two year-old Devalon Davis’ mom Quincie Lee visited Shoal Creek Park Monday afternoon for the first time since his life was ended there.
Accused car break-in suspect exchanges gunfire with owner, shoots parked cars, APD says
ATLANTA — Officials say that a man was shot at when he confronted someone attempting to break into his car. Atlanta police said on Saturday, around 4:20 a.m., officers received reports of shots fired call on Vineyards Drive. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. When...
Atlanta Police seek public’s help in identifying suspect in Downtown shooting death
The Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit is requesting the public’s assistance on identifying the suspect involved in the fatal shooting that occurred on Jan. 27 in Downtown. According to the report, officers responded to a person shot call at 30 Marietta St NW at around 8:20 a.m. Upon arrival, officers located a male with a […] The post Atlanta Police seek public’s help in identifying suspect in Downtown shooting death appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
fox5atlanta.com
Driver pummels into biker on Buford Highway, police say
A Gwinnett County cyclist is lucky to be alive and not seriously injured after a car hit him over the weekend. It was all caught on camera.
Officer stops vehicle rushing to hospital with shooting victim, police say
An Atlanta officer stopped a vehicle traveling on the right shoulder of the Downtown Connector on Saturday afternoon and...
fox5atlanta.com
Man convicted of shooting teen who was packing moving truck, prosecutor says
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - A jury in Henry County convicted an 80-year-old man in a deadly shooting that happened when his family was packing up to move out of his house. Prosecutors said Hailu Abebe was sentenced to life in prison plus 20 years for opening fire on 19-year-old Brian Woolridge, who was helping pack on in 2020.
YSL defendant files formal complaint against Fulton deputies
The attorney for one of the defendants in the YSL trial submitted a formal complaint against Fulton County deputies, all...
fox5atlanta.com
Man on the run after stabbing ex's new boyfriend, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for a man accused of violently attacking his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend at a home early Monday morning. Officials with the Atlanta Police Department say they were called to the 3100 block of Reeves Circle NW at around 2:45 a.m. Monday. According to investigators, the...
Police: Boyfriend playing with gun shoots, kills girlfriend in SW Atlanta
A man was allegedly playing with a gun in a Castleberry Hill apartment breezeway when it went off, killing his girlfriend, according to authorities.
Stone Mountain man robbed by cash app.
Stone Mountain GA- Kelvin Dickerson,59 came home from a 3 month stay in a local medical facility to learn his utilities had been disconnected due to non-payment and facing eviction from his apartment. And his bank account with a zero balance.
WSB Radio
Boyfriend accidentally kills girlfriend while playing with gun
Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting after police said a boyfriend accidentally shot his girlfriend while playing with a gun. On Saturday, police responded to the Northside Plaza apartment complex located at 400 Markham Street after they received an anonymous call about a person shot. Police located a woman with...
newyorkbeacon.com
‘But If He Shot Them He Would Be In the Wrong’: Two White Men Charged In Parking Lot Attack Against Black Georgia College Student Arriving Home from Work
A suburban Atlanta college student says racism motivated a harrowing attack by white men that left him needing medical treatment last weekend. Jalique Rosemond claims his attackers called him racial slurs and ripped out part of his locs during a bloody assault in the parking lot of his apartment complex. Days after the incident, two men have been charged with aggravated battery and battery in connection with the affray.
Comments / 109