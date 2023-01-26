Read full article on original website
Related
Virginia Senate Reconsiders Psychedelics Legalization: A Green Light To Rescheduling Bill
Not all is bad news for psychedelics in Virginia. After House lawmakers stalled a bill for the medical use of psilocybin in severe mental health cases, an education and health subcommittee approved another bill calling for the state-level rescheduling of psilocybin and establishing an advisory board for its use. The...
This Southern State Could Start Weed Sales In 2024, Legal Marijuana Coming To MO & More Reg Updates
Virginia Could Kick Off Pot Sales In 2024 If This Bill Gets Green Light In General Assembly. Virginians might be able to buy recreational cannabis under a bill that is set to be reviewed by General Assembly, reported 8News WRIC. On Friday, the Senate Rehabilitation and Social Services Committee members...
Cannabis Farmers Markets In CA, Legalization In MN, USDA's Hemp Report, TX's Outdated Program And More
During the annual workshop of the Nevada County Board of Supervisors, in California, Brian Foss, director of planning, said the county is looking into changes to cannabis regulation, from zoning to droning, the authorities are looking into efficient policies, reported local media. But there's more. “We still think there are...
Is California Bitter Over Elon Musk's Move To Texas? State Might Be Hitting The Tesla CEO With New Tax Bill
A new bill proposed in the state of California could target the billionaires who live in the state and those who have since relocated. The bill could be aimed at Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who made a very public move of himself and Tesla headquarters to the state of Texas.
TerrAscend Well-Positioned For The Expected Launch Of Maryland's Adult Use Cannabis Program
TerrAscend Corp. TRSSF TER closed its previously announced acquisition of Allegany Medical Marijuana Dispensary, a medical dispensary in Cumberland, Maryland. Under the terms of the agreement, TerrAscend has acquired a 100% equity interest in AMMD for total consideration of $10 million in cash, in addition to entering into a long-term lease with the option to purchase the real estate.
New Tesla Owner Lashes Out At Elon Musk Over Broken Steering Wheel: 'Am I Responsible For Manufacturing Defect?'
A Twitter user based in New Jersey shared details of what they said was a “horrific experience” in the middle of the highway as their new Tesla Inc TSLA vehicle’s steering wheel fell off. What Happened: The Twitter user, who goes by the name Prerak, tweeted at...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
113K+
Followers
194K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0