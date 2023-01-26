ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

TerrAscend Well-Positioned For The Expected Launch Of Maryland's Adult Use Cannabis Program

TerrAscend Corp. TRSSF TER closed its previously announced acquisition of Allegany Medical Marijuana Dispensary, a medical dispensary in Cumberland, Maryland. Under the terms of the agreement, TerrAscend has acquired a 100% equity interest in AMMD for total consideration of $10 million in cash, in addition to entering into a long-term lease with the option to purchase the real estate.
