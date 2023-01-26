Kannapolis family who experienced homelessness gets new house

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A Kannapolis family has a new place to call home.

Yesenia Rios left New York with her two young children five years ago in the hopes of getting a fresh start in the Carolinas.

The mother ran into unexpected challenges after arriving in Kannapolis and found shelter at Cooperative Christian Ministries.

That was when Habitat for Humanity Cabarrus County stepped in to help.

Rios enrolled in the Homeownership Program, which teaches budgeting and other financial skills.

“Finally, we’re going to have a place,” she said. “It’s going to be our own place.”

Bill Shelton, the CEO of Habitat Cabarrus, and others dedicated the house to Rios and her family Thursday.

“How many people can tell that story that ‘I’m homeless at one point, and now own a home?’” Shelton said.

In the video at the top of this webpage, Rios gets the keys to her new home.

VIDEO: Charlotte mother gets housing help with Habitat for Humanity

©2023 Cox Media Group