Starting next month, Apple is changing App Store pricing in certain countries. The price changes will be seen with apps in the App Store and with in-app purchases. Apple released a note to developers in which it points out that it deals with 44 currencies across 175 iOS app storefronts. Obviously, the tech giant needs to deal with always fluctuating foreign exchange rates and changes that are made to the tax policies of the countries it serves.

2 DAYS AGO