Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Samsung Galaxy phone owners have been able to customize their devices for years through the Good Lock app on top of One UI, and the app is constantly updated with new personalization options. This makes Good Lock a treasure trove for Samsung fans, and for those in South Korea, the recent addition of the "Galaxy to Share" module ensures they won't lose their current Good Lock settings when switching to a new Galaxy device. However, this feature isn't currently available outside of the country, but Samsung has devised a clever workaround by incorporating Smart Switch support into a few of Good Lock's modules.

21 HOURS AGO