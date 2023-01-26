Read full article on original website
Rhode Island to start expungement process for marijuana convictions
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Chief Justice of the Rhode Island Supreme Court Paul Suttell released an executive order for expungement of marijuana possession charges. The court said they will identify specific violation, misdemeanor and felony-level cases to determine eligibility for expungement. Gov. Dan McKee signed a bill last...
Local law enforcement, defense tactics expert react to Tyre Nichols video
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE)- Following the Tyre Nichols incident ABC6 spoke with both members of law enforcement and use of force specialists to get their reaction of how his arrest, later leading to his death, was handled. ABC6 spoke with Todd McGhee, a former Massachusetts state trooper for more than two...
Hundreds pay respects at funeral of former South Kingstown police chief
KINGSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The funeral for former South Kingstown Police Chief Vincent Vespia Jr. took place Monday morning. The funeral took place at the Christ the King Church in Kingston. First responders, family and friends came to pay their respects. Vespia led a 57 year career in law...
Providence vigil demands change, remembers Tyre Nichols
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Over 100 leaders, advocates, and community members gathered on the steps of the State House for a candlelight vigil in honor of Tyre Nichols. Video of the police-involved beating and killing of the Memphis man was released Friday. Advocates called for change in the Ocean...
Pilot program launched to help homeless Rhode Islanders with medical needs
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A pilot program launched Monday to help homeless Rhode Islanders with medical needs. “People experiencing homelessness with acute medical and behavioral health conditions have unique needs that often cannot and should not be managed while living on the street or in shelters that are not equipped to facilitate recovery,” said Gov. Dan McKee in part in a statement.
Rhode Island responds to video footage in the death of Tyre Nichols
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Police in Tennessee released video footage Friday night of the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols by five former Memphis police officers. The brutal video sparked reaction nationwide, including in Rhode Island. Black Lives Matter Rhode Island Political Action Committee’s President, Harrison Tuttle said the group...
Mount Pleasant High School assistant principal asks for staff to make donations to student’s ‘coyote’
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Providence Public School District is investigating an email sent to Mount Pleasant High School employees. The assistant principal at the high school sent an email Thursday night asking staff to help a student who they said came to the U.S. illegally. Several people took...
MSPCA, NEAS need Massachusetts homes for 32 homeless cats
BOSTON, Mass. (WLNE) — The Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem announced new arrivals ready for adoption from South Carolina. The NEAS said 32 cats are the first in their new program to bring homeless pets to the Bay State while also helping those of the Palmetto State. According to...
Major infrastructure projects on tap for 2023 in New Bedford
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Big infrastructure changes are coming to New Bedford in 2023, both by land and by sea. The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority South Coast Rail is projected to open before the end of the year, with inbound service to Boston, and the Vineyard Wind project’s progress will become more visible.
Fall River police arrest man on gun and drug charges
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Fall River police said Monday they arrested a 32-year-old man over the weekend on gun and drug charges. Police said after a lengthy investigation, they executed a search warrant at a Palmer Street home on Saturday. There, police said they seized a Glock 23...
Police: Woman dies after being shot in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A woman died after being shot in Providence Monday, according to authorities. The shooting happened at about 2 p.m. on Prudence Avenue. Maj. David Lapatin said the woman, whose name was not immediately released, was taken to the hospital, where she later died. Police aid...
Providence police investigate drive-by shooting of 15-year-old boy
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said a 15-year-old boy was shot Saturday night while walking in Providence. Lt. William Brown said just before 11 p.m., police reported to Hasbro Children’s Hospital for a report of a juvenile with a gunshot wound. The boy told police that he...
Husband of Duxbury woman charged in children’s death releases statement
DUXBURY, Mass. (WLNE) — The father of three children killed in an incident in Duxbury last week said that he has forgiven his wife, who is charged in connection to their deaths, in a statement Saturday. Patrick Clancy’s statement was shared on a GoFundMe created on his behalf.
Man drives himself to hospital after being shot in leg in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Police said a 30-year-old man drove himself to the hospital after being shot early Sunday morning. Providence’s Acting Police Chief Oscar Perez said the incident happened at around 2:45 a.m at a home on Wisdom Avenue. After being shot in the leg, the 30-year-old...
East Providence police investigate ‘suspicious’ death of dog
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The East Providence Police Department is investigating the “suspicious circumstances” of a dead dog. A Lakeside Avenue resident told officers that his Husky, Niko, got loose Tuesday morning. Niko was found later that weekend near Forbes and Lunn streets with what seemed...
70-year-old man killed in Woonsocket, police say
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Chief Thomas Oates with Woonsocket police confirmed a 70-year-old man was found dead. According to police, the man was discovered at approximately 4:45 p.m. Monday evening on Cato Street. Police say they are investigating the incident as a domestic dispute. The man’s exact cause of...
Police: 15-0year-old boy shot while walking in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said a 15-year-old boy was shot Saturday night while walking in Providence. Lt. William Brown said just before 11 p.m., police reported to Hasbro Children’s Hospital for a report of a juvenile with a gunshot wound. The boy told police that he...
Police identify man, 51, killed in Lincoln crash
LINCOLN, R.I. (WLNE) — Police on Monday identified the 51-year-old man who was killed in a crash last week in Lincoln. The two-car crash happened just after 6:30 p.m. on Old River Road near the Woonsocket city line. Capt. Kyle Wingate said when they arrived at the scene, they...
PC Friars Move Up To #17 In National Polls
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – It was announced today that the Providence College men’s basketball team is ranked No. 17 in the Associated Press Poll and No. 17 in the most recent Coaches Poll. Both polls were released on January 30. The Friars entered the national polls on January 9 with a No. 19 ranking in both polls. Last week, the Friars posted a 2-0 mark with a 79-58 win at home over Butler on January 25 and a 70-65 victory at Villanova on January 29.
