Providence, RI

ABC6.com

Rhode Island to start expungement process for marijuana convictions

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Chief Justice of the Rhode Island Supreme Court Paul Suttell released an executive order for expungement of marijuana possession charges. The court said they will identify specific violation, misdemeanor and felony-level cases to determine eligibility for expungement. Gov. Dan McKee signed a bill last...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
ABC6.com

Providence vigil demands change, remembers Tyre Nichols

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Over 100 leaders, advocates, and community members gathered on the steps of the State House for a candlelight vigil in honor of Tyre Nichols. Video of the police-involved beating and killing of the Memphis man was released Friday. Advocates called for change in the Ocean...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Pilot program launched to help homeless Rhode Islanders with medical needs

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A pilot program launched Monday to help homeless Rhode Islanders with medical needs. “People experiencing homelessness with acute medical and behavioral health conditions have unique needs that often cannot and should not be managed while living on the street or in shelters that are not equipped to facilitate recovery,” said Gov. Dan McKee in part in a statement.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Rhode Island responds to video footage in the death of Tyre Nichols

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Police in Tennessee released video footage Friday night of the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols by five former Memphis police officers. The brutal video sparked reaction nationwide, including in Rhode Island. Black Lives Matter Rhode Island Political Action Committee’s President, Harrison Tuttle said the group...
MEMPHIS, TN
ABC6.com

MSPCA, NEAS need Massachusetts homes for 32 homeless cats

BOSTON, Mass. (WLNE) — The Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem announced new arrivals ready for adoption from South Carolina. The NEAS said 32 cats are the first in their new program to bring homeless pets to the Bay State while also helping those of the Palmetto State. According to...
SALEM, MA
ABC6.com

Major infrastructure projects on tap for 2023 in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Big infrastructure changes are coming to New Bedford in 2023, both by land and by sea. The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority South Coast Rail is projected to open before the end of the year, with inbound service to Boston, and the Vineyard Wind project’s progress will become more visible.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
ABC6.com

Fall River police arrest man on gun and drug charges

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Fall River police said Monday they arrested a 32-year-old man over the weekend on gun and drug charges. Police said after a lengthy investigation, they executed a search warrant at a Palmer Street home on Saturday. There, police said they seized a Glock 23...
FALL RIVER, MA
ABC6.com

Police: Woman dies after being shot in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A woman died after being shot in Providence Monday, according to authorities. The shooting happened at about 2 p.m. on Prudence Avenue. Maj. David Lapatin said the woman, whose name was not immediately released, was taken to the hospital, where she later died. Police aid...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Woman in critical condition after being shot in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A woman was sent to the hospital after being shot Monday afternoon in Providence. According to Acting Police Chief Oscar Perez, the shooting happened around 2 p.m. on Prudence Avenue. Perez said a woman was shot and was taken to the hospital and is in...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Providence police investigate drive-by shooting of 15-year-old boy

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said a 15-year-old boy was shot Saturday night while walking in Providence. Lt. William Brown said just before 11 p.m., police reported to Hasbro Children’s Hospital for a report of a juvenile with a gunshot wound. The boy told police that he...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Man drives himself to hospital after being shot in leg in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Police said a 30-year-old man drove himself to the hospital after being shot early Sunday morning. Providence’s Acting Police Chief Oscar Perez said the incident happened at around 2:45 a.m at a home on Wisdom Avenue. After being shot in the leg, the 30-year-old...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

East Providence police investigate ‘suspicious’ death of dog

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The East Providence Police Department is investigating the “suspicious circumstances” of a dead dog. A Lakeside Avenue resident told officers that his Husky, Niko, got loose Tuesday morning. Niko was found later that weekend near Forbes and Lunn streets with what seemed...
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

70-year-old man killed in Woonsocket, police say

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Chief Thomas Oates with Woonsocket police confirmed a 70-year-old man was found dead. According to police, the man was discovered at approximately 4:45 p.m. Monday evening on Cato Street. Police say they are investigating the incident as a domestic dispute. The man’s exact cause of...
WOONSOCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Police: 15-0year-old boy shot while walking in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said a 15-year-old boy was shot Saturday night while walking in Providence. Lt. William Brown said just before 11 p.m., police reported to Hasbro Children’s Hospital for a report of a juvenile with a gunshot wound. The boy told police that he...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Police identify man, 51, killed in Lincoln crash

LINCOLN, R.I. (WLNE) — Police on Monday identified the 51-year-old man who was killed in a crash last week in Lincoln. The two-car crash happened just after 6:30 p.m. on Old River Road near the Woonsocket city line. Capt. Kyle Wingate said when they arrived at the scene, they...
LINCOLN, RI
ABC6.com

PC Friars Move Up To #17 In National Polls

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – It was announced today that the Providence College men’s basketball team is ranked No. 17 in the Associated Press Poll and No. 17 in the most recent Coaches Poll. Both polls were released on January 30. The Friars entered the national polls on January 9 with a No. 19 ranking in both polls. Last week, the Friars posted a 2-0 mark with a 79-58 win at home over Butler on January 25 and a 70-65 victory at Villanova on January 29.
PROVIDENCE, RI

