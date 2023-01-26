Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in CincinnatiTed RiversCincinnati, OH
Among The Countless Guests Of Ohio’s Oldest Hotel Founded In 1803 Are 12 Erstwhile U.S. PresidentsMadocLebanon, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Popular grocery chain opens new and improved store location in OhioKristen WaltersMiamisburg, OH
Kansas City Chiefs win the AFC Championship to advance to the Super BowlTina HowellKansas City, MO
WLWT 5
Vehicle fire reported on East Avenue in the City of Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Vehicle fire reported on East Avenue in the City of Hamilton. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Crews respond to a report of a crash on Forest Road in Anderson Township
FORESTVILLE, Ohio — Crews respond to a report of a crash, blocking traffic, on Forest Road at Witt Road, in Anderson Township. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on OH 747 and Millikin Road in Union Township
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a multi-vehicle crash on OH 747 and Millikin Road in Union Township. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's...
WLWT 5
Reports of a robbery at gunpoint on Cambridge Avenue in Mount Washington
CINCINNATI — Reports of a robbery at gunpoint on Cambridge Avenue in Mount Washington. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Verity Parkway and Yankee Road in Middletown. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT...
wvxu.org
ODOT picks plan for replacement pedestrian bridge between Downtown and Mt. Adams
ODOT has picked an option to replace a pedestrian bridge between Cincinnati and Mt. Adams. The new connection will be a single bridge over Gilbert and I-71, next to the current spans. A release says a replacement is needed because the two pedestrian crossings are starting to deteriorate. They were...
WLWT 5
Short-term traffic signal outages scheduled in Greene County
ALPHA, Ohio — Short-term traffic signal outages are scheduled along U.S. 35 in Greene County this upcoming week. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, traffic signal work is scheduled at the intersection of U.S. 35 and Orchard Road, and the intersection of U.S. 35 and Factory Road. Work...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported at Symmes Road and Union Centre Boulevard in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported at Symmes Road and Union Centre Boulevard in Fairfield. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
WLWT 5
Reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Decoursey Avenue in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Decoursey Avenue in Covington. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
Fire at extended stay hotel in Beavercreek triggers evacuation
BEAVERCREEK — A fire at the Suburban Studios extended stay hotel in Beavercreek on Thursday night, which triggered an evacuation, is under investigation. >> Family of severely injured girl raising funds for support dog. No one was injured and everyone was able to get out safely, a person who...
wnewsj.com
‘Wheelies on Mulberry’ begins construction
Ground broke recently for the construction of Wheelies on Mulberry at 171 S. Mulberry St. in Wilmington. The new business will feature a cycling shop and cafe next to the bike trail. A Facebook comment made by “Wheelies” stated condos are a possible second-phase project.
WLWT 5
Harriet Beecher Stowe House presents The People Who Made Madisonville
CINCINNATI — The Harriet Beecher Stowe House will be hosting a lecture series called The People Who Made Madisonville on Feb. 5 at 4 p.m. The village of Madisonville, Ohio, now a neighborhood within Cincinnati, has a remarkable tradition of civic leadership by persons of color, and many of its leaders are also residents of the Walnut Hills neighborhood.
YAHOO!
Victim in fiery Huber Heights crash dies; driver could face more charges
Jan. 29—A 68-year-old man critically injured in a fiery crash involving a stolen vehicle in Huber Heights last week has died from his injuries. Steven Carlson of Tipp City was driving a Ford F-150 in the Jan. 24 multiple-vehicle crash on Brandt Pike and had been hospitalized since then, according to an updated press release from the Huber Heights Police Division.
WLWT 5
Report of an assault with injuries on Carroll Street in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Report of an assault with injuries on Carroll Street and East 45th Street in Covington. A man was reportedly struck in the face with a brick. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's...
WKRC
New-to-market restaurant opens first of 4 Cincinnati locations
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A new-to-market restaurant with an extensive craft beer focus just opened its first Cincinnati-area location, with three more on the way. Cleveland-based Beerhead Bar & Eatery opened Jan. 18 at 5277 Kings Mills Road in Mason. Subscribers to the Cincinnati Business Courier. Cincinnati Business Courier...
Motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead in Springfield
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Saturday. According to the Springfield Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP), 49-year-old Ray Henderson was driving a 1997 Harley Davidson motorcycle in the 1000 block of Scarff Road in New Carlisle around 7:50 p.m. OSP says the preliminary investigation shows Henderson […]
WLWT 5
Police are responding to a report of a shooting in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Police are responding to a report of a shooting in the 9700 block of Dunraven Drive in Colerain Township. Possible serious injuries. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you...
Police make arrest in Middletown bank robbery
MIDDLETOWN — An arrest has been made in connection with a bank robbery that happened in Middletown earlier this week. Police responded to LCNB on Maria Drive at 1:08 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a robbery, according to a spokesperson for Middletown police. As a result of the...
Employees at two Silfex facilities face layoffs; Parent company announces
MIAMI VALLEY — The parent company of two local semiconductor manufacturing facilities announced layoffs Wednesday. Silfex, a division of Lam Research Corporation, operates two facilities in Eaton and Springfield. The parent company announced Wednesday plans to lay off seven percent (about 1,300 employees) globally, a Lam Research spokesperson told News Center 7.
Fox 19
The infamous manhole that’s snarled multiple cars in Mason
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - There’s a pothole on Mason-Montgomery Road that’s causing more than headaches for some drivers who say they’ve gotten their cars stuck in it. Now those same drivers are asking city and transportation officials why the broken cover wasn’t fixed sooner. It...
