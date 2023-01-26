ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton, OH

WLWT 5

Vehicle fire reported on East Avenue in the City of Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Vehicle fire reported on East Avenue in the City of Hamilton. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Short-term traffic signal outages scheduled in Greene County

ALPHA, Ohio — Short-term traffic signal outages are scheduled along U.S. 35 in Greene County this upcoming week. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, traffic signal work is scheduled at the intersection of U.S. 35 and Orchard Road, and the intersection of U.S. 35 and Factory Road. Work...
GREENE COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

‘Wheelies on Mulberry’ begins construction

Ground broke recently for the construction of Wheelies on Mulberry at 171 S. Mulberry St. in Wilmington. The new business will feature a cycling shop and cafe next to the bike trail. A Facebook comment made by “Wheelies” stated condos are a possible second-phase project.
WILMINGTON, OH
WLWT 5

Harriet Beecher Stowe House presents The People Who Made Madisonville

CINCINNATI — The Harriet Beecher Stowe House will be hosting a lecture series called The People Who Made Madisonville on Feb. 5 at 4 p.m. The village of Madisonville, Ohio, now a neighborhood within Cincinnati, has a remarkable tradition of civic leadership by persons of color, and many of its leaders are also residents of the Walnut Hills neighborhood.
CINCINNATI, OH
YAHOO!

Victim in fiery Huber Heights crash dies; driver could face more charges

Jan. 29—A 68-year-old man critically injured in a fiery crash involving a stolen vehicle in Huber Heights last week has died from his injuries. Steven Carlson of Tipp City was driving a Ford F-150 in the Jan. 24 multiple-vehicle crash on Brandt Pike and had been hospitalized since then, according to an updated press release from the Huber Heights Police Division.
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
WKRC

New-to-market restaurant opens first of 4 Cincinnati locations

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A new-to-market restaurant with an extensive craft beer focus just opened its first Cincinnati-area location, with three more on the way. Cleveland-based Beerhead Bar & Eatery opened Jan. 18 at 5277 Kings Mills Road in Mason. Subscribers to the Cincinnati Business Courier. Cincinnati Business Courier...
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead in Springfield

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Saturday. According to the Springfield Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP), 49-year-old Ray Henderson was driving a 1997 Harley Davidson motorcycle in the 1000 block of Scarff Road in New Carlisle around 7:50 p.m. OSP says the preliminary investigation shows Henderson […]
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Police make arrest in Middletown bank robbery

MIDDLETOWN — An arrest has been made in connection with a bank robbery that happened in Middletown earlier this week. Police responded to LCNB on Maria Drive at 1:08 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a robbery, according to a spokesperson for Middletown police. As a result of the...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WHIO Dayton

Employees at two Silfex facilities face layoffs; Parent company announces

MIAMI VALLEY — The parent company of two local semiconductor manufacturing facilities announced layoffs Wednesday. Silfex, a division of Lam Research Corporation, operates two facilities in Eaton and Springfield. The parent company announced Wednesday plans to lay off seven percent (about 1,300 employees) globally, a Lam Research spokesperson told News Center 7.
EATON, OH
Fox 19

The infamous manhole that’s snarled multiple cars in Mason

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - There’s a pothole on Mason-Montgomery Road that’s causing more than headaches for some drivers who say they’ve gotten their cars stuck in it. Now those same drivers are asking city and transportation officials why the broken cover wasn’t fixed sooner. It...
MASON, OH

