Kingsport Times-News

Hard Rock names Alvidrez VP of Human Resources

BRISTOL, Va. — The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol has a new vice president of Human Resources. Marina Alvidrez takes on the position, in which she reports directly to Allie Evangelista, president of the facility, according to a press release.
BRISTOL, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Cash, Carter ready to hit the stage

KINGSPORT — Cash and Carter are almost ready for the big stage. The two newest bobcats at Bays Mountain Park will soon be available for viewing after undergoing months of socialization, park officials said.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Lee County Airport, other projects get Opportunity Appalachia assistance grants

JONESVILLE — Lee County Airport and two economic development projects in Wise County will see more than $80,000 in Appalachian Regional Commission consortium grants to help move along their efforts. Under the Opportunity Appalachia program grants announced Monday, three projects in far Southwest Virginia will receive technical assistance grants:
WISE COUNTY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Eastman Credit Union to open Elizabethton branch

KINGSPORT — Kingsport-based Eastman Credit Union looks to expand by buying property in Elizabethton for a new full-service branch location. “We are excited to share this great news with our Elizabethton and Carter County members. At this time, we do not have specifics regarding the construction timeline. When we are ready to proceed with an official groundbreaking, we will make that announcement to the community,” said Kelly Price, president and CEO of Eastman Credit Union, in a press release.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Johnson City Schools seeks community stakeholder input

Johnson City Schools is asking for community stakeholder input on how the district is spending their Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds (ESSER) for a six-month update. The district’s ESSER documents can be viewed by clicking here or visiting www.jcschools.org/ESSER. Every six months Johnson City Schools is required...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Rainbow Asian Cuisine: Calm amid the (snow) storm

Dine-around bunch alumni the Retiree recently returned from her holiday sojourn out west. Our friend arrived in Johnson City after enduring an eight-hour flight that expanded to 11-plus hours caused by bad weather flight re-routings that included an unlooked-for side trip to Tallahassee, Florida.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

UPDATE: Chemical reaction injures five at Nuclear Fuel Services

ERWIN — A chemical reaction at Nuclear Fuel Services in Erwin sent two employees to the hospital on Monday, according to a press release from the company. The release states the facility experienced a minor chemical reaction during “routine inventory activities” around 10:30 a.m. Monday.
ERWIN, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Farm Expo to be held in Bristol next weekend

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The 2023 Farm Expo, a family-friendly event celebrating local farmers’ work, will be held next weekend. The two-day event, sponsored by Six Rivers Media and Kubota, will provide fun activities for the whole family to enjoy.
BRISTOL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Blackwell, Miller bound over to grand jury in Oakmont shooting death.

ELIZABETHTON — Brandon Lee Blackwell, 34, and Cody Alan Miller, 23, were bound over to a grand jury on first degree murder charges following a preliminary hearing in Carter County General Sessions Court on Monday. Judge Keith Bowers Jr. ruled that sufficient probable cause had been presented in the shooting death of Phillip Glass early on the morning of Dec. 1. Glass was found dead in his Honda Accord with several gunshot wounds. The car had crashed into a Chevrolet Tahoe.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Whodunit murder mystery coming to Allandale for Mardi Gras Masquerade

KINGSPORT — There’s been a murder most foul in the Model City, and the Friends of Allandale needs your help in solving the crime. Friends of Allandale is proud to present its first-ever Mardi Gras Masquerade Murder Mystery event on Feb. 18 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Allandale Mansion. Tickets are $30 per person, and the evening will include a mystery to solve, desserts, hurricane punch, coffee and a bring-your-own-cigar lounge in the mansion’s courtyard.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Editorial: Domtar's hard work pays off

The ribbon-cutting will come later, but Domtar’s Kingsport Mill has resumed operations after a two-year, $350 million investment to convert the former uncoated freesheet paper mill into the company’s first 100% recycled packaging facility. And Kingsport couldn’t be happier for its success. Domtar is the largest integrated...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Bucs’ home losing streak reaches 8 after Mocs pull away

JOHNSON CITY — Home might be where the heart is, but it’s been nothing but heartbreak for the East Tennessee State men’s basketball team. That trend continued Saturday when Chattanooga walked out of Freedom Hall with a 73-64 victory, a result that continued ETSU’s historic run of home losses.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Lawson trying to help Hilltoppers find a winning path

Up close and personal, Brady Lawson has seen the highs and lows of Science Hill basketball. And while the Hilltoppers are trying to fight their way out of the valley, the 5-foot-11 junior guard has been an important part of the team’s improvements that have kept it competitive in all but one game of the new year.
JOHNSON CITY, TN

