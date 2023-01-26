ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, CA

Surveillance video shows burglary at small business in Riverside's Canyon Crest neighborhood

ABC7
ABC7
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rKdqJ_0kSiPvu700

Canyon Crest Town Center in Riverside is known for its small businesses that offer an array of eateries and shops.

But since the start of the new year, it's been the target of burglars.

Surveillance video from inside one of those shops shows thieves combing through the store. This was the second time this week the shop was hit.

Several other businesses have also become victims to break-ins. Many of them are restaurants.

Some still have boarded up doors and windows showing where the burglars got in.

At Marisa's Italian Deli, thieves broke in through a side window.

"It's obvious they broke right in and went straight to the register and left, because nothing else was stolen, nothing else was burglarized," said Jamie Christmas. "So these crooks are just coming in to take the money. There's fear within the community, but as a business all we can do is try to protect ourselves."

The deli has since added a new security system and leaves the cash register open and empty.

The center has hired more security.

