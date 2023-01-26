Read full article on original website
DUI suspect arrested after bartender reports his erratic driving
A drunk driving suspect was arrested after a bartender reported his erratic driving near Dani’s Sports Bar on State Road 44 in Wildwood. A bartender and other witnesses said a white 2023 BMW had been driving around and “doing doughnuts” in the parking lot, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
Wildwood woman arrested after traffic stop at Rolling Acres Apartments
A Wildwood woman was arrested after a traffic stop at the Rolling Acres Apartments in Lady Lake. Sharniece Shantay Johnson, 30, was driving a gray Kia Forte at about 3 a.m. Saturday westbound on County Road 466 when an officer noticed the vehicle’s license plate had expired and a seize tag order had been issued, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated at the apartment complex.
Man arrested after alleged altercation at laundromat in The Villages
A man was arrested after an alleged altercation at a laundromat in The Villages. Paul David Stone, 56, who is homeless, went Saturday afternoon to the Rock & Wash laundromat next to Winn-Dixie at La Plaza Grande and was inside doing his laundry, despite the fact he had been banned from the premises several days earlier, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
Homeless people found squatting in home near The Villages
Homeless people were found squatting in a home near The Villages. Officers went Friday morning to investigate a possible burglary at the home located at 525 County Road 466, next to the Village of La Zamora, according to arrest reports from the Lady Lake Police Department. When officers investigated, they...
Driver of U-Haul arrested after spotted behind Sportsman’s Warehouse
The driver of a U-Haul was arrested after he was spotted behind Sportsman’s Warehouse. The U-Haul with Arizona license plates was spotted shortly before midnight on Saturday behind the store, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. As the U-Haul was leaving the shopping plaza, the driver ran a stop sign and a traffic stop was initiated.
DUI suspect who was on phone loses his license after crashing in roundabout
A drunk driving suspect who admitted he was on his phone prior to crashing in a roundabout in The Villages has lost his driver’s license. Mason Edward Shuford, 34, of Summerfield, pleaded no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to charges of driving under the influence, possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment.
Villager who had been drinking at Red Sauce gets break after DUI arrest
A Villager has gotten a break in court following his arrest this past September after drinking at Red Sauce at Lake Sumter Landing. Lawrence Harry Walsh, 79, of the Village of Springdale, pleaded no contest last week in Sumter County Court after pleading no contest to a charge of reckless driving, reduced from a charge of driving under the influence. He has been placed on probation for six months.
Woman sentenced over false police report involving shopping cart at Lowe’s
A woman has been sentenced in connection with a false police report involving a shopping cart at Lowe’s home improvement. Tina Marie Nelson, 55, of Lady Lake, on Nov. 23 summoned Wildwood police to the Walmart at Sarasota Plaza in The Villages. She claimed she had loaded merchandise into the trunk of her vehicle when a vehicle with Tennessee license plates struck her shopping cart at the Lowe’s home improvement store at Trailwinds Village on County Road 466A in Wildwod. She said she was pinned between her vehicle and the shopping cart. Nelson claimed the vehicle fled the parking lot. She drove to Walmart and called law enforcement.
Village of Bonnybrook resident arrested in theft of merchandise from Walmart
A Village of Bonnybrook resident has been arrested in the theft of merchandise from Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages. Christine Louise Miller, 71, entered the store at about 5 p.m. Saturday and proceeded with merchandise through the self-checkout lane, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She scanned some items, but did not scan or pay for $93 worth of items. She was stopped by store personnel when she attempted to leave, the report said.
Villager enters plea in DUI case after driving in wrong direction on U.S. Hwy. 27/441
A Villager has entered a plea in a drunk driving case after he was caught driving in the wrong direction on U.S. Hwy. 27/441. Bryan Archer Davis, 72, of the Village of Dunedin, pleaded not guilty this past week to a charge of driving under the influence. He remains free on $1,000 bond.
72-year-old stroke victim attacked in angry battle over housework
A 72-year-old stroke victim was attacked in an angry battle over housework. The woman, who suffered a stroke in December 2021 and has only minimal use of the left side of her body, was attacked Sunday afternoon by 51-year-old Minette Susan Allen, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department.
85-year-old Villager back home after eviction of unwanted female companion
An 85-year-old Villager, arrested earlier this month, has returned home after the eviction of an unwanted female companion. Charles Edward Riggs was arrested Jan. 3 after an alleged altercation at the Tanglewood Villas in the Village of Sabal Chase. When Sumter County sheriff’s deputies spoke to Riggs, it was apparent he had been drinking. He admitted he’d consumed “three beers.” Riggs also said that “there was a little bit of shoving going on but nothing more.”
COPS CORNER: Man tries to hide drugs in woman's home
Burglary, cocaine possession. The Bunnell Police Department and Flagler County Sheriff's Office responded to an active burglary. When the officers and deputies got there, the female homeowner told deputies that she came home to the suspect in her home, according to the arrest report. She told the officers that she'd known the suspect since high school, but that he was not living or allowed in the home.
Driver from Mexico enters plea in crash which injured women on Cherry Lake Road
A driver charged with fleeing the scene of a crash which injured a mother and her daughter on Cherry Lake Road has entered a plea in the case. Salvador Acosta Hernandez, 46, of Leesburg, entered a plea of not guilty this past week in Lake County Court to a felony charge of hit and run. He remains free on $1,000 bond.
Drug addiction fueled Villager’s multiple shoplifting arrests at Walmart
A 58-year-old resident of The Villages has indicated his drug addiction has fueled multiple shoplifting arrests at Walmart. James Wallace of the Village of Rio Ponderosa is due to face a judge Monday morning in Sumter County in a probation violation hearing. He was being held this weekend without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center after his transport back here from the Pinellas County Jail.
PCSO: Lake Alfred man killed in Polk County crash
FROSTPROOF, Fla. - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that claimed the life of a Lake Alfred man Saturday night. According to investigators, 38-year-old Bryam Torres was traveling north on US 27 near Charles Street, just south of Frostproof, shortly after 8:10 p.m. when his 2011 gray Isuzu Trooper left the roadway as he tried to go around a slight curve.
Server driving BMW arrested after failing to pay child support
A restaurant server driving a BMW was arrested after failing to pay child support. Kathy Elizabeth Hall, 35, of Lady Lake, was driving the silver 2006 BMW shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Griffin View Drive when an officer ran the vehicle’s license plate and discovered the registered owner has a suspended license, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
Villager to lose license in golf cart DUI after leaving Lighthouse at Lake Sumter Landing
A Villager will lose his driver’s license after climbing into a golf cart after leaving the Lighthouse Point Bar & Grille at Lake Sumter Landing. Anthony James Foist, 49, of the Village of Sunset Pointe, pleaded no contest last week in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. In addition to losing his license for six months, he has been placed on probation for 12 months and ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.
Former Commissioner Oren Miller a free man after two and a half months behind bars
Former Sumter County Commissioner Oren Miller is heading home today after spending two and a half months behind bars. The Village of Sanibel resident was sentenced to time served Monday morning in front of Judge Anthony Tatti in Marion County Court. Miller has also been sentenced to 36 months of...
County demolishes two Hernando homes deemed unsafe and crime dens
Two dilapidated Hernando residences were demolished on East Buffalo Lane after the county’s code enforcement department deemed them unsafe and the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office identified them as hotspots for needing law enforcement help. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Community Crimes detectives and Code Enforcement officers originally responded to...
