BUFFALO, N.Y. — Drivers in Western New York and across the country are seeing gas price continue to creep back up, according to data from AAA. The average price of a gallon of gas in Buffalo is $3.45, which is up three cents from last week. In Batavia, gas prices are currently at $3.44, five cents higher than the week before. The average price in Rochester also increased six cents from last week to $3.53 a gallon.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO