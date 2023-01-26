Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
travel from Buffalo to Toronto by busmaltaBuffalo, NY
10 Buffalo Companies That Pay More Than $35 an HourEvan CrosbyBuffalo, NY
4 Third Wave Coffee Shops in Buffalo2foodtrippersBuffalo, NY
The Perfect Blend at A Touch of ItalyJ.M. LesinskiTonawanda, NY
Real-Life Hero Who Saved 20 People Stuck in School in Blizzard Rewarded with SuperBowl TicketsHerbie J PilatoCheektowaga, NY
Related
County commissioner talk blizzard response and accountability
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A little more than a month ago, Western New York was digging itself out from a historic blizzard. A blizzard that claimed the lives of 47 members of the western New York community. Erie County, and even more granular the city of Buffalo, rested the majority...
Security guard shot overnight at downtown Buffalo club
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A security guard is listed in stable condition after he was shot overnight at a downtown Buffalo club. The security guard, a 36-year-old man, was shot shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday while on duty for Club Marcella in parking lot on Michigan Avenue. He was taken...
Buffalo residents sue city, water board over lack of fluoride
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo is in hot water and facing legal action from three of its residents. “The community needs a lot more answers about what the timeline has been here,” said Robert Corp, the plaintiffs’ attorney. In a 55-page lawsuit, the three plaintiffs...
Code Blue issued for City of Buffalo Saturday night and Sunday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Colder temperatures are forecast for Buffalo and Western New York, and because of that, a Code Blue 32 has been issued for the City of Buffalo on Saturday night. The following overnight shelters will be open Saturday night:. Holy Cross at 412 Niagara St., Buffalo, NY,...
Ask Elyse - extreme winter cold fast facts
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Monday marked the 11th day in a row with snow falling in Buffalo. But this snowy streak will be replaced by frigid temperatures by week's end, where temperatures could fall below zero for the first time in four years. Later this week an arctic front will...
Lovejoy community thanks first responders with fundraiser following blizzard
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Some cleanup and recovery efforts are still underway following the December blizzard in Buffalo. On Saturday, the Lovejoy community came together to thank first responders by holding a fundraiser. They sold shirts honoring the blizzard heroes, with a portion of the proceeds going back to the Engine 28 Fire Station.
Woman shot in Buffalo overnight
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said a woman was injured after a shooting overnight. Just after 2 a.m., officers were called to the Sweets Lounge on Schreck Avenue on reports of a fight. When police arrived at the scene they found a 49-year-old woman that had been...
D'Youville hosts hands-on training for life-threatening situations
BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's been nearly a month since Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin suffered from cardiac arrest. Since then, there's been more of a push around the community to learn what to do in those life-threatening situations. On Monday, D'Youville University held a hands-on training course for coaches...
Buffalo man in stable condition after overnight shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is listed in stable condition after he was shot early Saturday. The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Buffalo Police detectives are attempting to determine whether the shooting happened in the area of East Delavan Avenue and Bailey Avenue. The 20-year-old man was shot...
Buffalo law pitched as a potential model for Memphis police after death of Tyre Nichols
BUFFALO, N.Y. — As the country grapples with what to do about police reform following the death of Tyre Nichols a Buffalo law could serve as a model for the City of Memphis. Cariol's Law established a legal requirement for Buffalo Police officers to intervene in situations like the one that led to Nichols' death for which body camera video was released Friday evening, sparking outrage.
Pride Center of WNY expanding cultural competency training to meet demand
BUFFALO, N.Y. — To meet increased demand, the Pride Center of Western New York is expanding its cultural competency training services. The professional development training sessions are designed to help increase the number of LGBTQ+ affirming providers, business, education institutions, organizations and government agencies in the area. The center...
Mayor Brown: 'The buck stops with me' on Buffalo water lacking fluoride since 2015
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Mayor Byron Brown has taken responsibility for the City of Buffalo not doing a better job of alerting customers that the hasn't been adding fluoride to the water system in years. The Buffalo News first reported that the water board stopped adding fluoride in 2015, saying...
Congressman Brian Higgins proposes bill to allow for virtual NEXUS interviews
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Congressman Brian Higgins (D-NY 26th District) was in Buffalo Monday to talk about his proposal to help ease the NEXUS backup. He was at the Peace Bridge announcing new legislation pushing for virtual nexus interviews to help with that backlog. This is a story 2 On...
AAA: Gas prices continue to rise
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Drivers in Western New York and across the country are seeing gas price continue to creep back up, according to data from AAA. The average price of a gallon of gas in Buffalo is $3.45, which is up three cents from last week. In Batavia, gas prices are currently at $3.44, five cents higher than the week before. The average price in Rochester also increased six cents from last week to $3.53 a gallon.
City of Niagara Falls deals with more snowfall
BUFFALO, N.Y. — While the focus with last month's blizzard and other storms has been on Buffalo and often the Southtowns, those winds sometimes shift and take the snow north toward Niagara Falls. 2 On Your Side checked in with the leader of the Cataract City on their snow-fighting...
Citing crime, French Girl Boutique is moving from Allentown
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Another Allentown business is closing its doors and moving out of the neighborhood. "I feel like I've been taken advantage of by a lot of people for my kindness. I'm very friendly, and I didn't realize being new in retail, I got to have more of a backbone," said Danielle Wieser, owner of French Girl Boutique.
Buffalo's response to the latest round of snow
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo Department of Public Works Commissioner told 2 On Your Side on Wednesday that one of the big things the city is focused on this storm is communication. That's why they sent out two BuffAlert texts Wednesday morning. "In kind of our after...
Supporters of "Solutions Not Suspensions Act" rally in Albany
ALBANY, N.Y. — There is a proposal in Albany to limit school suspensions and ban them in most cases for pre-k through third graders. Supporters of the "Solutions not Suspensions Act" rallied at the State Capitol in Albany on Monday. 2 On Your Side reported earlier this month that...
BPD releases bodycam footage of rescues during Christmas blizzard
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department has released six bodycam videos showing just how tough it was for police officers to get to those needing help during the storm. "I wanted the community, I wanted everyone to see exactly what happened based on what we talked about," Buffalo...
Friday's snow showers set daily snowfall record
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Daily snowfall records for Buffalo can greatly range from day to day, from a few inches to feet of snow. Just over five inches of snow falling Friday morning. And while that's pretty common for Western New York standards, it set the daily snowfall record for Jan. 27.
2 On Your Side
Buffalo, NY
28K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Western New York local newshttps://www.wgrz.com/
Comments / 0