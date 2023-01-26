ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Linda Veal
3d ago

kobach you better find money for more prisons and prison guards with all the crime and corruption going on here in Kansas.

N.A. Beaman
2d ago

just another politician calling for more people to become state slaves. no surprise here.

Related
Emporia gazette.com

Kobach calls for ban on 'foreign ownership' of farmland

More than 600 acres of farmland in Chase and Greenwood Counties would become unlike any others, if a proposal by the Kansas Attorney General becomes law. Kris Kobach announced in a statement Thursday that he will offer legislation to “ban foreign ownership of land” across the state.
GREENWOOD COUNTY, KS
Kansas Reflector

‘We would all be breaking the law’: Kansas runoff election bill draws criticism

TOPEKA — A bill that would implement runoff elections statewide is costly, damaging to voters and potentially illegal, critics say. Under House Bill 2013, if a candidate for a statewide office doesn’t receive a majority of votes in a general election, a runoff election would be held between the two candidates who garnered the most […] The post ‘We would all be breaking the law’: Kansas runoff election bill draws criticism appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Statehouse scraps: Kansas lawmakers shred transparency, good and bad bills, hated photo

While I spent much of this week fending off the sinus pressure and congestion of a head cold, Kansas legislators spent the week fending off public scrutiny and refusing to acknowledge that folks really, really don’t want to ban abortion. Yes, we’ve come to week three of the session. The bloom is off the rose, […] The post Statehouse scraps: Kansas lawmakers shred transparency, good and bad bills, hated photo appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
abc17news.com

Kansas prisoner who sued over cancer treatment has died

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas prisoner who alleged in a lawsuit that he was not being properly treated for cancer has died. Attorneys and the family of John Keith Calvin say he died Wednesday at the El Dorado Correctional Facility. In a lawsuit filed last month, Calvin says Kansas Department of Corrections officials had not provided proper treatment for his colon cancer. An emergency court filing asking that he be moved to a hospital was denied. Calvin was convicted of first-degree murder in the 2002 killing of John Coates. He always maintained he was innocent and a co-defendant later said Calvin did not kill Coates. Calvin would have been eligible for parole in May.
EL DORADO, KS
northwestmoinfo.com

Two St. Joseph Residents Sentenced to Federal Prison

Federal courthouse-Kansas City, Missouri. KANSAS CITY, MO – Thirty-one-year-old St. Joseph resident Earl Penn was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after being found guilty at trial of being a felon in possession of a firearm. St. Joseph Police officers contacted Penn in June of 2020 for outstanding warrants for violations of his federal supervised released. Penn provided a false name and attempted to flee. He also struck an officer in the face multiple times and pulled pepper spray from the officer’s vest. After he was restrained, officer’s found a loaded handgun in Penn’s sweatshirt pouch. Penn was previously convicted for residential burglary, arson, conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine and unlawfully carrying a loaded handgun.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
kfdi.com

2 People from California Indicted for Transporting Meth to Kansas

A federal grand jury in Wichita returned an indictment charging two people with transporting methamphetamine across state lines. According to court documents, 39-year-old Orlando Payan-Parra and 43-year-old and Erika Cardona-Carrizales, both of Coachella, California, are charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and one count of interstate and foreign travel or transportation in air of racketing enterprises.
COACHELLA, CA
fourstateshomepage.com

Kansas school choice debate heats up, Gov. Kelly weighs in

TOPEKA (KSNT) — Kansas Governor Laura Kelly weighed in on the latest “school choice” debate at the statehouse on Friday. This year, Republicans are considering a bill that would expand eligibility for a tax credit scholarship program to attend private schools. Kelly said she has not yet seen the legislation, but the decision would most likely come down to “fiscal considerations.”
KANSAS STATE

