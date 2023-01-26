Read full article on original website
Foggy forecast for some Tuesday A.M.
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With a large area of high pressure centered over Florida we can expect to see more of the same on Tuesday with generally clear skies and warm weather. The only downside will be some patchy fog that will form under clear skies and light winds overnight.
Some morning fog, afternoon sun, and a Friday shower
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Dew points are back into the 60s and with higher humidity comes areas of morning fog. Sunshine rules the rest of the day once the sun is high enough to burn off the clouds. Patches of fog are possible again Wednesday morning. A slight sea breeze coming across the cooler waters of the Bay could keep most of us in the 70s for highs, with a few 80s farther inland. By Friday a cold front moves across Florida with a few afternoon and evening showers possible. Even after this front moves away, this time our highs could hold in the 70s, keeping the Suncoast the warmest part of the USA!
A warm end to January
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We have warm air to end the month and to start February. This is our third consecutive La Nina winter, which tends to be warm and dry in Florida. In January 2022, we had 12 days of 80 degrees or above. This January we’ll end up with 5 or 6 80-degree-plus days. LaNina should finally end in the spring and there’s a chance we could flip to El Nino conditions by next winter.
I-75 interchange improvements at Fruitville on list to be fast-tracked
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis has proposed fast-tracking 20 highway projects over the next four years, including one in Sarasota County. At a news conference in Auburndale Monday, DeSantis said the plan will combat congestion, improve safety, and ensure a more resilient transportation system. The spending, which must...
