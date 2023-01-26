ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Persons of interest 'voluntarily' speak with police after fetus was found in grave, Brenham PD says

 4 days ago

The Brenham Police Department has said "persons of interest" voluntarily talked further to investigators on Monday about a possible fetus found in a shallow ditch at Hohlt Park on Sunday.

On Sunday, witnesses reported seeing two people believed to be teenagers, a male and female, walking out of the wooded area with shovels, which prompted a call to Brenham police.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Fetus found in shallow grave after witnesses report suspicious people coming from woods, police say

After officers arrived and spoke with witnesses, the area was searched and a shallow grave was found. The discovery revealed to be the body of what appeared to be a tiny fetus.

According to a press release, the persons of interest allegedly sought help at Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Brenham.

The intended mother was said to have given birth and was medically cared for and then cleared.

Texas laws state that if the fetus falls under a certain threshold for weight and term of pregnancy, the remains can be released to the parents if addressed by hospital policy, the press release said.

In these circumstances, the fetus was released to the mother, who is referred to as an adult by hospital officials, according to the release.

Investigators are waiting on results of an autopsy that was ordered. At this time, the investigation has been turned over to the district attorney's office for review.

Due to privacy concerns and medical statutes, the identities of all involved will not be released, the press release said.

