ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin, PA

Landscaping business burglarized in Baldwin Borough

By Liz Kilmer, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U7XKc_0kSiPDVV00

BALDWIN BOROUGH, Pa. — The owners of a landscaping and supply business in Baldwin Borough were left with a mess this week after a man smashed several windows while breaking in.

“We would like an apology,” said Amber Hoff, owner of Hoff’s All Season Supply on Streets Run Road.

The burglar was caught on surveillance cameras breaking multiple windows using a birch branch that he had apparently taken from a decorative display located outside of the business.

It happened during around 9 p.m. Tuesday, and the Hoff’s found the damage early Wednesday.

“I didn’t know what we were walking into,” Hoff said. “I was expecting the worst and then we go in and there’s just glass everywhere.”

The burglar, identified in court paperwork as Richard Valdisera Jr., 38, left behind a number of valuable items, Hoff said. Instead, he grabbed spray paint cans, and walked out of the business just minutes later.

Hoff said that the repairs are expected to cost about $15,000.

Their business opened within the last year, and prior to that, the Hoff’s spent nearly a year cleaning up the property and preparing to serve customers.

“We feel violated, we’re frustrated with the situation,” she said.

According to the criminal complaint, police were able to quickly identify Valdisera.

“We can’t be happier with the Baldwin Police, they were fantastic,” Hoff said. “Fast, great communication... they told us they knew who it was and I guess he made a confession.”

The criminal complaint states that police determined Valdisera had crashed his vehicle about a block away from the business, shortly before he broke in.

He allegedly told investigators that he was “being chased by someone” who was “going to shoot him” and that he broke into the business to “save” his life.

He has been charged with burglary, criminal mischief and theft.

Channel 11 called a phone number listed for his residence on Thursday. The individual who answered said that he is getting help, and otherwise stated “no comment.”

At the time this article was published, Valdisera was not in police custody.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fw1aO_0kSiPDVV00

©2023 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Vehicle crashes into McKees Rocks business

A vehicle crashed into a building in the 100 block of Chartiers Avenue in McKees Rocks overnight. The crash occurred after 2 a.m. Channel 11 spoke with an eyewitness who said a car was traveling on West Carson Street, turned into a parking lot and was speeding when it crashed into the shopping plaza.
MCKEES ROCKS, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Summerville Man Shot and Killed Following Altercation

LIMESTONE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – One man is dead and another is in custody following an altercation in Limestone Township early Sunday morning. Clarion-based State Police said the incident happened Sunday around 4:52 a.m. when 46-year-old Jeremy Raymond Dailey, of Summerville, entered 74-year-old Thomas Kemmer‘s Sandy Flat Road residence.
SUMMERVILLE, PA
butlerradio.com

Authorities Searching for Driver Involved in Oakland Township Incident

Authorities are asking for the public’s help with identifying the driver involved in an incident that occurred earlier this weekend in Oakland Township. According to State Police, an unidentified driver was traveling east on Chicora Road sometime before 7:30am on Saturday (January 28th) when their vehicle left the roadway and struck several mailboxes.
BUTLER, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Train engine catches fire in Lloydsville

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A train caught on fire on Sunday morning in Westmoreland County.Photos from the Lloydsville Fire Department showed the damage left after the engine caught fire.The train conductor was able to keep the flames from spreading until fire crews arrived.Norfolk Southern is now investigating. 
UNITY TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMJ.com

Fire destroys 2 mobile homes, RV in Pulaski

Fire and smoke filed the pre-dawn sky Sunday morning as firefighters from three counties battled flames at two mobile homes and a recreational vehicle. A neighbor along Hyland Lane was just one of several people who called dispatchers just after 6 a.m. Firefighter Mike Fraley posted photos on the Facebook...
PULASKI TOWNSHIP, PA
wccsradio.com

THURSDAY MORNING CHASE LEADS TO ARREST OF WANTED OHIO MAN

A man from Ohio was arrested Thursday morning following a chase in White Township. Troopers say at 11:25 a.m., a member from the Troop A barracks initiated a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Aveo near Route 286 and Stonebreaker Road as the driver, identified only as a 34-year-old man from Toledo, had a warrant out for his arrest in Ohio.
WHITE TOWNSHIP, PA
PhillyBite

10 Must-Try Hot Dogs in Pennsylvania

From roadside destinations to a market stop serving housemade soft pretzels, breakfast roll-ups, and ice cream. We have you covered with our staff picks of "The Best Hot Dogs in PA." Bert's Hot Dog Shop - Burgettstown, PA. A great side-of-the-road spot. Nothing fancy, just a little roadside joint for...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Prominent Pennsylvania brothers killed in Canadian avalanche

British Columbia, Canada — Two brothers from Pennsylvania have been identified as the latest victims in a deadly Canadian avalanche season that has already claimed five lives this year. Jon and Tim Kinsley, 59 and 57, of York, Pa. were killed after being caught in a slide near Revelstoke,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
erienewsnow.com

State Police Look to Identify Suspect in Walmart Retail Theft Case

Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public's help to identify the suspect in a retail theft case. It happened Jan. 19 around 2 p.m. at the Walmart on Buffalo Rd. A woman went into the store, placed approximately $70 worth of merchandise into her purse and left without paying, troopers said.
ERIE, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Butler Fair queen amazed to be in state competition

For Brielle Karns, 20, it wasn’t important that she didn’t win the 2023 Pennsylvania State Fair Queen competition Jan. 21 in Hershey. She was just amazed to be on stage at the Hershey Lodge & Convention Center with the 57 other contestants. “Before I joined 4-H, I was...
BUTLER, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Why are people excited about Wawa's expansion in Pennsylvania?

Is Wawa the most popular convenience store chain in Pennsylvania? Ever since the company announced last June that they plan to open 40 new locations in central Pennsylvania, Google searches for "Wawa expansion" have spiked. A spokeswoman confirmed last month to NorthcentralPa.com that they are looking at sites in the local area, including State College as well as Lycoming, Union, and Snyder counties. A study conducted by Payless Power Survey...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
117K+
Followers
143K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy