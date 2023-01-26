Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unusual Facts About Greensboro You Never KnewTed RiversGreensboro, NC
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in North Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensWinston-salem, NC
46 yr. old small screen actor, kills himself, wife, and 3 kidsWestland DailyHigh Point, NC
Four Big Roadside Attractions You Can't Miss in North CarolinaRene CizioWinston-salem, NC
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in GreensboroTed RiversGreensboro, NC
Related
thecharlotteweekly.com
Novant Health program connects clinic patients to food
CHARLOTTE – Novant Health is rolling out a new campaign that helps connect neighbors to nourishing food. Novant Health has been screening patients who visit clinics for food insecurity since January 2022. Through Novant Health Nourishes, patients who screen positive will be offered help in accessing resources and in urgent cases, an emergency pack with a four-day supply of food.
Alamance Co. students take ownership of their school due to Student Advisory Council
GRAHAM, NC (WGHP) — At North Graham Elementary School in Alamance County, there’s a flurry of activity all around. Kids are busy in the cafeteria and the classrooms. But there’s a sense of something special in the air, especially among the fifth-graders. Assistant principal Mallory Heffelfinger sees it. “They walk a little taller and have […]
Man inherits water bill after moving into a new home in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — When you move into a new home, the people who used to live there may have left some things behind. Maybe some old furniture or leftover paint. Well, a Greensboro man inherited a water bill that snowballed into a major problem. After weeks of back and...
All Elkin City Schools closed Tuesday due to threat
ELKIN, N.C. — All Elkin City Schools will be closed tomorrow, Tuesday Jan. 31 after the district received a threat involving student and staff safety. The superintendent Dr. Myra Cox said they are not sure if this threat is a hoax. Cox wrote that she is "erring on the...
A Greensboro-based coffee shop is expanding to High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Roughly 80 percent of adults with disabilities are not employed. A coffee shop here in Greensboro is trying to change that, one shop at a time. A Special Blend is a non-profit business that hires people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their mission is to improve the quality of their lives and to broaden the public’s perception of people with disabilities.
Winston-Salem announces new police chief effective immediately
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The new chief of Winston-Salem’s police department has been announced. The Winston-Salem City Manager Lee Garrity announced the appointment of Assistant Chief William Penn Jr. to the role on Monday. This is effective immediately. Penn, 48, was selected from among four finalists for the position. Garrity said that he was looking […]
wschronicle.com
A prophecy and a passion for health
A prophecy to “Keep on Running” received by Dr. Charolette Leach, First Lady of Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church in Winston-Salem, over 35 years ago revealed her passion and calling to promote health. To this day, God still speaks to her while she runs. Her master’s degree in exercise science and a personal focus on health have helped her to bring this prophecy and passion to life in Winston-Salem.
Triad law enforcement agencies share thoughts on the death of Tyre Nichols
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Law enforcement agencies across the Triad has released statements on the recent death of Tyre Nichols and the actions of the Memphis police officers involved after watching the video that was released Friday evening. Rockingham County Sheriff, Sam Page wrote in a statement:. On Friday...
'We're here for you' Cone Health provides free open-door health clinic in Burlington
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina health department says about one million people don't have health insurance in our state. The lack of coverage can make getting medical attention or access to medicine difficult. WFMY News 2'S Jaelen Gilkey spoke with one Triad clinic working to close the gap.
Two Greensboro city workers helped collapsed man in street
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Here's a reason to smile, today. Two waste collection workers in Greensboro dropped everything to help a man who collapsed in the street from a medical emergency in January. The City of Greensboro recognized their swift action in a Facebook post. Oliver Gray (left) and Harold...
rhinotimes.com
Possible Prepared Food Tax For Greensboro Is Hard To Swallow For Some
The City of Greensboro often makes requests of Guilford County government for cooperation on a wide variety of issues. The latest such discussion – still in the very early stages – could lead to the city asking the county for help in implementing a prepared food tax. That...
Loaded gun found on inmate inside Guilford County Detention Center in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A loaded gun was found while an inmate was being booked into the Guilford County Detention Center on Sunday. Officials tell FOX8 that around 7:15 p.m., 19-year-old Stevie Vonnell King was arrested by an officer with the Greensboro Police Department and brought to the Guilford County Detention Center in Greensboro to […]
Rowan County has a positive case of HPAI
RALEIGH — Rowan County has an emu that tested positive for High Path Avian Influenza. The positive sample was identified by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Veterinary Diagnostic Lab in Raleigh. This is the first confirmed positive in Rowan County. In late spring and early summer,...
Has there ever been a winter in Greensboro with no snow?
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – “Snow! It won’t be long before we’ll all be there with snow! Snow! …. I want to wash my hands, my face and hair with snow!” Channel your inner Bing Crosby and Rosemary Clooney and sing, because you also may be dreaming of a winter wonderland, emphasis on dreaming. OK, we […]
WXII 12
2 students pepper-sprayed to break up fight at Paisley Magnet School
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A School Resource Officer pepper-sprayed two students who were fighting atPaisley Magnet School. Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools said some students were temporarily outside due to the smell. The school’s principal said the pepper spray was used near a vent causing the odor to spread. However, everything is back to normal and all students are back in the school.
Scammers costing North Carolina families thousands in SNAP benefits
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Victims are sharing their experiences after scammers changed their lives with a single swipe. There have been more than 800 reports filed in the Piedmont Triad of card skimmers impacting people’s EBT cards. Most of the cases are in Guilford, Randolph and Yadkin counties. Nearly a dozen linked to two […]
4 dead, several injured after spate of NC shootings
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Four people are dead after police reported multiple shootings across the Triad this weekend. These shootings all happened between early Saturday and early Sunday morning, with three in Greensboro and two in Winston-Salem. Greensboro Winston-Salem This weekend makes a total of eight homicides in Winston-Salem and five homicides in Greensboro since […]
'He was a father' | Vigil held for one of four people killed over the weekend in Triad shootings
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A community is mourning the loss of a Greensboro man. Candles lit the faces of those young and old grieving the loss of Kalup Maynard. "I know he'd want everybody to be strong," said Tenia Spencer-Maynard Kalup's sister. Long live KK glowed in the grassy area...
Spray Cotton Mills was being renovated when it caught fire; exact cause still unknown
EDEN, N.C. — The City of Eden Fire Department, Eden Police Department, North Carolina State Bueno of Investigation (SBI), and Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms met at the Spray Cotton Mills to conduct an overall assessment of what remains of the site on Monday, Jan. 30. The team found that...
4 inmates overdosed on Fentanyl in Montgomery Co.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Four inmates overdosed on Fentanyl at a prison in Montgomery County, according to deputies. Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said they discovered four inmates had overdosed on Fentanyl and began life-saving measures Thursday. They were all then taken to the hospital. Deputies said three of the inmates...
WFMY NEWS2
Greensboro, NC
45K+
Followers
13K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Greensboro local newshttps://www.wfmynews2.com/
Comments / 1