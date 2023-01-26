ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

thecharlotteweekly.com

Novant Health program connects clinic patients to food

CHARLOTTE – Novant Health is rolling out a new campaign that helps connect neighbors to nourishing food. Novant Health has been screening patients who visit clinics for food insecurity since January 2022. Through Novant Health Nourishes, patients who screen positive will be offered help in accessing resources and in urgent cases, an emergency pack with a four-day supply of food.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

All Elkin City Schools closed Tuesday due to threat

ELKIN, N.C. — All Elkin City Schools will be closed tomorrow, Tuesday Jan. 31 after the district received a threat involving student and staff safety. The superintendent Dr. Myra Cox said they are not sure if this threat is a hoax. Cox wrote that she is "erring on the...
ELKIN, NC
WFMY NEWS2

A Greensboro-based coffee shop is expanding to High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Roughly 80 percent of adults with disabilities are not employed. A coffee shop here in Greensboro is trying to change that, one shop at a time. A Special Blend is a non-profit business that hires people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their mission is to improve the quality of their lives and to broaden the public’s perception of people with disabilities.
HIGH POINT, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem announces new police chief effective immediately

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The new chief of Winston-Salem’s police department has been announced. The Winston-Salem City Manager Lee Garrity announced the appointment of Assistant Chief William Penn Jr. to the role on Monday. This is effective immediately. Penn, 48, was selected from among four finalists for the position. Garrity said that he was looking […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wschronicle.com

A prophecy and a passion for health

A prophecy to “Keep on Running” received by Dr. Charolette Leach, First Lady of Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church in Winston-Salem, over 35 years ago revealed her passion and calling to promote health. To this day, God still speaks to her while she runs. Her master’s degree in exercise science and a personal focus on health have helped her to bring this prophecy and passion to life in Winston-Salem.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
The Richmond Observer

Rowan County has a positive case of HPAI

RALEIGH — Rowan County has an emu that tested positive for High Path Avian Influenza. The positive sample was identified by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Veterinary Diagnostic Lab in Raleigh. This is the first confirmed positive in Rowan County. In late spring and early summer,...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Has there ever been a winter in Greensboro with no snow?

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – “Snow! It won’t be long before we’ll all be there with snow! Snow! …. I want to wash my hands, my face and hair with snow!” Channel your inner Bing Crosby and Rosemary Clooney and sing, because you also may be dreaming of a winter wonderland, emphasis on dreaming. OK, we […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

2 students pepper-sprayed to break up fight at Paisley Magnet School

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A School Resource Officer pepper-sprayed two students who were fighting atPaisley Magnet School. Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools said some students were temporarily outside due to the smell. The school’s principal said the pepper spray was used near a vent causing the odor to spread. However, everything is back to normal and all students are back in the school.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
CBS 17

4 dead, several injured after spate of NC shootings

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Four people are dead after police reported multiple shootings across the Triad this weekend. These shootings all happened between early Saturday and early Sunday morning, with three in Greensboro and two in Winston-Salem. Greensboro Winston-Salem This weekend makes a total of eight homicides in Winston-Salem and five homicides in Greensboro since […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

4 inmates overdosed on Fentanyl in Montgomery Co.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Four inmates overdosed on Fentanyl at a prison in Montgomery County, according to deputies. Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said they discovered four inmates had overdosed on Fentanyl and began life-saving measures Thursday. They were all then taken to the hospital. Deputies said three of the inmates...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

