Preparation ties them together: High-scoring Jim McPhee, Drew Timme’s next target, still lives by Gonzaga code

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Crumbl Cookies location is opening in SpokaneR.A. HeimSpokane, WA
Spokane Washington's solution to trash in the park, the garbage goatLefty GravesSpokane, WA
In 1995, a daycare owner said she lost a 3-year-old in a store but CCTV proved she came alone. Where is Lenoria Jones?Fatim HemrajSpokane, WA
Famous discount store chain opens another new location in WashingtonKristen WaltersElk, WA
Gonzaga senior forward Drew Timme named to Wooden Award late season watch list
Gonzaga senior forward Drew Timme is on the Wooden Award late-season watch list for the third consecutive year. Timme on Monday was listed among 20 players in the running for the Wooden Award, presented annually to the nation’s most outstanding player. Timme made the Wooden Award All-American team (top...
Gonzaga climbs to No. 12, Saint Mary's moves up to No. 18 in AP poll ahead of WCC showdown in Moraga
Gonzaga and Saint Mary’s will both hold top-20 rankings when the Bulldogs and Gaels meet for the first time this season. The Bulldogs moved up two spots in Monday’s Associated Press Top 25 poll after pulling away from Portland for an 82-67 win on Saturday at the Chiles Center. The Gaels jumped from No. 22 to No. 18 after edging out BYU 57-56 on Aidan Mahaney’s game-winning jumper.
Gonzaga women stay at No. 17 in AP poll for second straight week
Upsets around the nation last week forced a lot of change in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll, but Gonzaga didn’t budge from its No. 17 ranking. The Zags improved to 21-2 overall and 11-0 in the West Coast Conference after home wins against Loyola Marymount and Pepperdine. But they apparently didn’t make an impression with voters.
Gonzaga teammates, coaches make case for Anton Watson – 'one of the defensive players of the year' – after Portland win
PORTLAND – Drew Timme’s production and impact through eight WCC games has given the senior forward a solid chance of repeating as conference player of the year. Bulldog players and coaches seem to be convinced another postseason award could be returning to Spokane this spring. Gonzaga’s team defense...
"Railroad Rumble": Cheney sweeps Rogers on the court; Pirates win spirit competition in second year
Playing on the big stage of the Spokane Arena in front of a good chunk of your student body during Spirit Week is a good time to find your offense. For a couple of teams that might not have postseason aspirations, it was the highlight of the season. Shauna Elliott...
Bundle up head to toe for only a couple more days!
The freezing weekend is close to an end, with one more bitter night and morning in the forecast before we see temperatures gradually rise back to normal throughout the week. Hats off to all of you who braved the cold Saturday and Sunday as we saw temperatures dip into the single digits and negatives overnight across the region. Hoping you all bundled up and stayed safe while we waited out this freezing cold front!
Homegrown cannabis bill introduced in Washington House
SPOKANE, Wash. - A bill that would make it legal for Washington adults to grow up to six cannabis plants at home is set for a public hearing in a state House committee next week. House Bill 1614 was introduced by Democratic Rep. Shelley Kloba, and is co-sponsored by Spokane...
Traffic reopened at I-90 on-ramp off of Sullivan in Spokane Valley following crash
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - One person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash that closed Sullivan on the I-90 westbound on-ramp in Spokane Valley for nearly two hours Sunday morning. The driver of a Dodge pickup truck was rescued by first responders after his truck overturned, and hospitalized with the...
Man killed in East Central Spokane on New Year's Eve identified
SPOKANE, Wash. - The man killed in a homicide in East Central on New Year's Eve has now been identified. According to the Spokane County Medical Examiner, 42-year-old Carlos Thomas died due to "gunshot wounds of the chest." The medical examiner listed the manner of death as homicide. At the...
Spokane Valley Sheriff's Traffic Unit seeking public's help in fatal hit and run, vehicle vs. pedestrian crash
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Valley Sheriff's Traffic Unit is investigating a fatal hit and run collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian and needs your help identifying the driver. The crash occurred around 9:40 to 10:15 p.m. on Jan. 27 in the 12800 block of east Sprague in Spokane...
Sandpoint man arrested in connection to his father's death
SANDPOINT, Idaho - A Sandpoint man has been charged with the murder of his father, according to police. In a release, the Sandpoint Police Department (SPD) said 26-year-old Evan Owens was booked in the Kootenai County Jail and charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of his father, 80-year-old John Owens.
Serious injuries reported in vehicle versus bus crash east of Freya
SPOKANE, Wash. - A crash between a sedan and Mukogawa bus was reported around 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30 on east Alki Avenue just before the road becomes Broadway. Alki Avenue was shut down in both directions while crews responded to the scene. While the details are still being...
Stevens County Sheriff's deputies arrest homicide suspect
COLVILLE, Wash. - Stevens County Sheriff's deputies along with US Border Patrol agents took suspect Ryan Van Pelt into custody around 4:45 on Jan. 28. Last Update: Jan. 28 at 4:55 p.m. The Colville Police Department (CPD) is searching for primary homicide suspect 35-year-old Ryan Van Pelt. The homicide occurred...
Multiple people transported to hospital after crash on US 95
IDAHO. - The Idaho State Police (ISP) is investigating a crash that sent multiple people to the hospital with minor injuries. On Jan. 29 around 3:43 p.m., ISP responded to a crash on southbound US 95 near milepost 371 in Benewah County. Police say a Hyundai Elantra was driving southbound behind a Chevrolet Malibu when the Elantra failed to slow with traffic and rear-ended the other vehicle.
