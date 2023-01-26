ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Yankees strike a deal with former All-Star infielder

We interrupt your NFL conference championship Sunday for a bit of baseball news. The New York Yankees announced that on Saturday, they “settled with INF Gleyber Torres on a one-year contract, thus avoiding arbitration.”. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New Post’s Joel Sherman reports the...
ClutchPoints

New hitting coach has Aaron Judge plan that will please Yankees fans

New York Yankees’ new assistant hitting coach Brad Wilkerson isn’t expecting to change much about Aaron Judge’s approach in 2023. “I don’t think I’m going to be messing with Aaron Judge too much,” Wilkerson said, via Bryan Hoch. Judge, who is fresh off of an MVP 2022 season that saw him crush 62 home runs, […] The post New hitting coach has Aaron Judge plan that will please Yankees fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees, Mets reliever announces retirement

The reliever announced his retirement via Twitter on Monday. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. It’s been a wild ride that I never thought I’d get to experience, but it’s finally time to hang ‘em up. As a lightly recruited high school player, to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Derek Jeter treading carefully with Astros World Series question will make Yankees fans proud

Derek Jeter made a career out of coming up clutch on the field for the Yankees, then delivering a master class on how to answer the tough questions from the New York media off the field. This time it was the Houston media throwing Jeter a curveball, as Astros reporter Brian McTaggart asked the Yankees […] The post Derek Jeter treading carefully with Astros World Series question will make Yankees fans proud appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Ronald Acuña Jr. blasts Alex Gonzalez for trashing Braves star

Former MLB shortstop Alex Gonzalez has been at odds with Ronald Acuña Jr. over the Venezuelan Winter League but the Braves star clapped back. What started out as a wildly fun scene in the Venezuelan Winter Leagues for Atlanta Braves fans to catch star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. playing in his native country has quickly turned sour. After a home run celebration and an incident with his family in the stands, he has decided to stop playing for the rest of the winter season.
ATLANTA, GA
OnlyHomers

Superstar NFL Quarterback Likely To Be Traded

The Green Bay Packers are coming off the worst season of head coach Matt LaFleur's coaching career with an 8-9 record and missing the playoffs. The previous three seasons in a row, the Green Bay Packers won 13 games with Aaron Rodgers winning the Most Valuable Player award back-to-back.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Phillies add two-time All-Star in free agency

Fresh off of a National League pennant, the Philadelphia Phillies are once again looking to make a run to the postseason. The Phillies have signed a two-time All Star infielder to help their playoff chase. Philadelphia has agreed to a one-year, $2 million contract with Josh Harrison, via Jon Heyman of the New York Post. […] The post Phillies add two-time All-Star in free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Breanna Stewart narrows free agency options to 2 teams

Breanna Stewart has narrowed her free agency search to the New York Liberty and the Seattle Storm, according to Rachel Galligan of Just Women’s Sports. Stewart, who is considered the top free agent of this year’s free agency class, is back to where she started last offseason when she took meetings with New York and […] The post Breanna Stewart narrows free agency options to 2 teams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
OnlyHomers

Former MLB All Star Traded

About a week after a slightly surprising decision by his team to designate him for assignment, one former Major League Baseball All-Star is being traded in exchange for a lefty reliever.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
218K+
Followers
134K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy