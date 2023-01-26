Read full article on original website
Yankees strike a deal with former All-Star infielder
We interrupt your NFL conference championship Sunday for a bit of baseball news. The New York Yankees announced that on Saturday, they “settled with INF Gleyber Torres on a one-year contract, thus avoiding arbitration.”. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New Post’s Joel Sherman reports the...
Angels News: Shohei Ohtani 'Far Less Likely' to Remain in Anaheim After Arte Moreno Decision
New York writer Andy Martino says Arte Moreno's decision not to sell the Angels makes it "far less likely" Shohei Ohtani will be back with the team in 2024.
Brian Snitker’s one-word response to Braves possibly signing Trevor Bauer
Brian Snitker and the Atlanta Braves will be one of the favorites to win the World Series this upcoming season. In chase of a title, would Snitker approve the Braves signing former CY Young winner Trevor Bauer?. When asked that question, the Braves’ manager had an adamant response. Snitker immediately...
New York Yankees rumors: Trade for starting pitching coming?
With the news that starting pitcher Frankie Montas will miss the first month of the regular season for the New York Yankees, one insider believes the team may still be planning to make a trade to boost its starting pitching depth before Opening Day. New York Yankees rumors: A trade...
New hitting coach has Aaron Judge plan that will please Yankees fans
New York Yankees’ new assistant hitting coach Brad Wilkerson isn’t expecting to change much about Aaron Judge’s approach in 2023. “I don’t think I’m going to be messing with Aaron Judge too much,” Wilkerson said, via Bryan Hoch. Judge, who is fresh off of an MVP 2022 season that saw him crush 62 home runs, […] The post New hitting coach has Aaron Judge plan that will please Yankees fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ex-Yankees, Mets reliever announces retirement
The reliever announced his retirement via Twitter on Monday. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. It’s been a wild ride that I never thought I’d get to experience, but it’s finally time to hang ‘em up. As a lightly recruited high school player, to...
Yankees castoff Clint Frazier settles for minor-league deal after brutal and bizarre 2022
In many ways, Clint Frazier’s 2022 wasn’t all that different from his five injury-filled and controversial seasons with the Yankees. As usual, the redheaded outfielder made headlines for struggling at the plate, getting hurt and spouting off playing for the Chicago Cubs and their Triple-A affiliate in Des Moines, Iowa.
Derek Jeter treading carefully with Astros World Series question will make Yankees fans proud
Derek Jeter made a career out of coming up clutch on the field for the Yankees, then delivering a master class on how to answer the tough questions from the New York media off the field. This time it was the Houston media throwing Jeter a curveball, as Astros reporter Brian McTaggart asked the Yankees […] The post Derek Jeter treading carefully with Astros World Series question will make Yankees fans proud appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers: Max Muncy Reacts to Exit of LA Hitting Coach Brant Brown.
The club lost coaching talent this offseason after Brown accepted a new position.
FanSided
Ronald Acuña Jr. blasts Alex Gonzalez for trashing Braves star
Former MLB shortstop Alex Gonzalez has been at odds with Ronald Acuña Jr. over the Venezuelan Winter League but the Braves star clapped back. What started out as a wildly fun scene in the Venezuelan Winter Leagues for Atlanta Braves fans to catch star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. playing in his native country has quickly turned sour. After a home run celebration and an incident with his family in the stands, he has decided to stop playing for the rest of the winter season.
James Wade’s message to Candace Parker leaving Chicago for Aces
Chicago Sky coach James Wade shared a heartfelt message to two-time WNBA champion and MVP Candace Parker after she announced her intention to sign with the Las Vegas Aces as an unrestricted free agent on Saturday. “Candace has done so much for our franchise in her time here,” Wade said...
Ex-Red Sox Stud Hurler Looking For Two-Year Deal; Should Boston Consider Reunion?
Could a reunion be brewing in Boston?
Superstar NFL Quarterback Likely To Be Traded
The Green Bay Packers are coming off the worst season of head coach Matt LaFleur's coaching career with an 8-9 record and missing the playoffs. The previous three seasons in a row, the Green Bay Packers won 13 games with Aaron Rodgers winning the Most Valuable Player award back-to-back.
Young Red Sox Prospect Is 'Potential Star,' Could Be Game-Changer For Boston Eventually
Boston's farm system certainly has improved in recent years
Dodgers: Baseball Talking Head Opines LA is 'A Pitcher or Two Short' of Making the NLCS
Chris ‘Mad Dog’ Russo has LA falling short of NLCS in his way-too-early LCS predictions
Angels: Did Shohei Ohtani Just Reveal His Feelings on the Arte Moreno News?
He had some interesting social media activity.
Phillies add two-time All-Star in free agency
Fresh off of a National League pennant, the Philadelphia Phillies are once again looking to make a run to the postseason. The Phillies have signed a two-time All Star infielder to help their playoff chase. Philadelphia has agreed to a one-year, $2 million contract with Josh Harrison, via Jon Heyman of the New York Post. […] The post Phillies add two-time All-Star in free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Breanna Stewart narrows free agency options to 2 teams
Breanna Stewart has narrowed her free agency search to the New York Liberty and the Seattle Storm, according to Rachel Galligan of Just Women’s Sports. Stewart, who is considered the top free agent of this year’s free agency class, is back to where she started last offseason when she took meetings with New York and […] The post Breanna Stewart narrows free agency options to 2 teams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Former MLB All Star Traded
About a week after a slightly surprising decision by his team to designate him for assignment, one former Major League Baseball All-Star is being traded in exchange for a lefty reliever.
Rockies team owner Dick Monfort takes aim at Padres' free-agency spending: 'I don't 100% agree with' it
Colorado Rockies team owner Dick Monfort took issue with teams spending an egregious amount of money to try and win baseball games and singled out the San Diego Padres.
