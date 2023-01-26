ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Embark Behavioral Health Enters San Diego County Market with Clinic in Solana Beach

By Editor
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 4 days ago
462 Stevens Ave. in Solana Beach. Photo credit: Courtesy, CBRE

Embark Behavioral Health has leased clinic space at the Solana Crossing building on Stevens Avenue in Solana Beach, officials said.

Dan Henry, Kevin Calihan and Amy Trott from CBRE represented the tenant, Embark, in the effort to find the space.

Henry called the community “the ideal strategic market for Embark’s San Diego location.”

The new clinic, located in the office/medical complex at 462 Stevens Ave., is a 7,444-square-foot suite directly off the second-floor lobby. CBRE’s Dick Balestri and Lars Eisenhauer represented the landlord, American Assets Trust, Inc.

For more than 25 years, Embark has operated a network of treatment and therapy programs across the country, with a focus on mental health for teens, young adults and their families.

This location is Embark’s first in the San Diego market, adding to the company’s existing Southern California footprint.

Perkin Chung, senior vice president of operations at Embark, based in Arizona, cited the challenge of providing care to the one in five youth with reported mental, emotional, or behavioral disorders. Half of them did not receive adequate treatment, he said, and studies indicate that the pandemic created more damaging effects on youth.

“We’re on a mission to reversing those trends and reducing them to all-time lows by 2028 via more quality and affordable access to our entire continuum of behavioral health services,” Chung said. “We believe this location will help jumpstart that effort in San Diego and its surrounding areas.”

