Romeo Langford (adductor) questionable Monday for Spurs

San Antonio Spurs guard Romeo Langford is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Phoenix Suns. Langford is dealing with left adductor tightness, which is why he's missed the last three games. Now, he is listed questionable for Monday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Hornets list Dennis Smith Jr. (illness) as probable on Sunday

Charlotte Hornets guard Dennis Smith Jr. (illness) is probable for Sunday's contest against the Miami Heat. Smith jr. is on track to suit up on Sunday despite coming down with a recent illness. In 18.4 expected minutes versus a Heat team ranked fourth in defensive rating, our models project Smith Jr. to score 16.5 FanDuel points.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Update: Josh Richardson (knee) ruled out for Spurs on Monday

San Antonio Spurs guard/forward Josh Richardson will not play Monday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Richardson was originally deemed active after entering the day with a probable tag. Now, however, he has been ruled out of action due to left knee soreness. In 38 games this season,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Bogdan Bogdanovic playing with Hawks' second unit on Saturday night

Atlanta Hawks shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic is not starting in Saturday's contest versus the Los Angeles Clippers. Bogdanovic will return to his previous second unit role after De'Andre Hunter was named Atlanta's starter. In 29.9 expected minutes, our models project Bogdanovic to score 25.7 FanDuel points. Bogdanovic's projection includes 14.2...
ATLANTA, GA
Nets starting Seth Curry for injured Ben Simmons (knee) on Saturday

Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry is starting in Saturday's lineup versus the New York Knicks. Curry will make his third start this season after Ben Simmons was held out with knee soreness. In 31.8 expected minutes, our models project Curry to score 25.7 FanDuel points. Curry's projection includes 14.7 points,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
49ers' Brock Purdy dealing with torn UCL injury; expected to miss six months

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy suffered a torn UCL injury in the team's NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Purdy was unfortunately knocked out of Sunday's game against the Eagles after suffering an elbow injury, and while the surprise breakout rookie did his best to return to the game, he was ultimately only able to play a single snap after the injury. Further testing today revealed that Purdy suffered a UCL injury, and according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the rookie quarterback is now expected to miss sixth months. The 49ers will have many interesting decisions to make regarding their quarterback position this offseason, with this injury only further complicating the matter.
Chiefs' Travis Kelce (back) expected to play in AFC Championship game Sunday

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (back) is expected to play in the team's AFC Championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday. Kelce was a late addition to the Chiefs' injury reports this week due to back spasms, but is expected to play through the issue against the Bengals. The star tight end led the Chiefs in all receiving categories this season and would be sorely missed if he were unable to take on Cincinnati.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Luka Doncic (ankle) questionable Monday for Dallas

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. Doncic missed Saturday's game due to a sprained left ankle. Now, he is listed questionable for Monday night's affair. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Doncic plays, Josh Green would likely revert to the bench.
DALLAS, TX
Taurean Prince (ankle) still out for Timberwolves Saturday

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. Prince is still dealing with the sprained left ankle that has kept him sidelined as of late. Now, he has once again been ruled out of action. In 28 games this season, Prince...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Michael Porter Jr. (personal) active Saturday for Nuggets

Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. will play Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Porter has missed the last couple contests due to personal reasons. After entering the day with a questionable tag, he has received the green light to return to the court. Expect him to also start, which will likely send Vlatko Cancar back to the bench.
DENVER, CO
Lonnie Walker (knee) probable Monday for Los Angeles

Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonnie Walker is considered probable to play Monday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Walker made his long-awaited return to the court Saturday after an absence due to left knee tendinitis. Now, he is listed probable for Monday's contest in Brooklyn. Expect him to play.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Danny Green (knee) remains out for Grizzlies on Sunday

Memphis Grizzlies guard/forward Danny Green will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Green was listed as doubtful, so this comes as no surprise. However, it seems as though he's nearing a return from his left knee surgery that has kept him out all year to this point.
MEMPHIS, TN
Marcus Morris (rib) out again Saturday for Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Morris missed Thursday night's contest due to a rib contusion. Now, he has once again been ruled out of action Saturday. Expect another start on the wing for Luke Kennard in Morris' absence.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Boston's Robert Williams (ankle) ruled out on Saturday

Boston Celtics center Robert Williams (ankle) will not play in Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Williams will miss tonight's showdown against his team's historic rivals after suffering a left ankle sprain. Expect Grant Williams to see more minutes on Saturday night. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 550.2 minutes...
BOSTON, MA
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (wrist) available for Nuggets' Saturday contest against 76ers

Denver Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (wrist) will play in Saturday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Caldwell-Pope will make his return after sitting one game with a wrist injury. In 31.2 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Caldwell-Pope to score 20.8 FanDuel points. Caldwell-Pope's Saturday projection includes 10.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, and...
DENVER, CO
Pelicans' C.J. McCollum (thumb) will play Tuesday versus Denver

New Orleans Pelicans guard C.J. McCollum (thumb) will return for Tuesday's game against the Denver Nuggets. The Pelicans held McCollum out of Sunday night's game, but their starting guard will return to the lineup after missing just one game. Jose Alvarado started on Sunday and will likely return to the bench.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Hawks' Aaron Holiday starting for injured Trae Young (ankle) Monday

The Atlanta Hawks listed Aaron Holiday as a starter for Monday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Holiday will start in Monday night's game against the Blazers while starter Trae Young takes the night off to rest his injured ankle. Holiday is averaging 10.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 3.3 assists...
ATLANTA, GA
Suns' Landry Shamet (foot) out for Monday

The Phoenix Suns have ruled out point guard Landry Shamet (foot) for Monday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Shamet will miss his seventh straight game as he recovers from his foot injury. Chris Paul will be able to see another huge workload Monday, and is projected to score 40.8 fantasy...
PHOENIX, AZ

