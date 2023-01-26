Read full article on original website
European Markets 0.9% Lower; Euro Zone GDP Beats Estimates
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets slid further Tuesday despite euro zone growth figures coming in ahead of estimates. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index extended earlier losses to trade down 0.9% following the release of the data, which showed the euro zone economy grew 0.1% in the last quarter of 2022.
General Motors Is Set to Report Earnings Before the Bell. Here's What Wall Street Expects
DETROIT — General Motors is set to report its fourth-quarter earnings before the bell Tuesday. Here's what Wall Street is expecting, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates:. Adjusted earnings per share: $1.69. Revenue: $40.65 billion. GM in November tightened its projected range for 2022 adjusted earnings to between $13.5 billion...
NBC Chicago
Asia's Chipmakers Fall as Samsung Sees Worst Quarterly Profit in 8 Years
South Korean conglomerate Samsung Electronics saw its worst profit decline since the third quarter of 2014. Stocks of chipmakers in Asia saw losses as Samsung went against expectations and announced to continue capital expenditure in the upcoming year. Shares of semiconductors in Asia fell as South Korean chip giant Samsung...
NBC Chicago
UPS Revenue Falls Short of Expectations Despite Growth in U.S. Business
UPS reported mixed fourth-quarter results, beating Wall Street's expectations on earnings but missing on revenue. The shipping company saw revenue dip in its international and supply chain segments as it sees volume declines. UPS offered guidance slightly below analysts' expectations for the year. United Parcel Service on Tuesday morning reported...
NBC Chicago
The Federal Reserve Is Likely to Hike Interest Rates Again. What That Means for You
The Federal Reserve is widely expected to hike rates by a smaller one-quarter of a percentage point at this week's policy meeting as inflation starts to ease. Still, another interest rate increase will make borrowing more expensive. Here's what that means for your wallet. The Federal Reserve is widely expected...
China's January Factory Activity Returns to Growth as Economists Cheer Its Reopening
China's official manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to 50.1 in January, above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction. "This set of PMI data confirmed that earlier reopening and peak infections have set the stage for a broad-based economic recovery," Citi economists wrote in a note. China's factory...
