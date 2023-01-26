Read full article on original website
whdh.com
Families notified of rat problem at Plymouth elementary school
PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - School officials are alerting parents to a rat problem at South Elementary School in Plymouth, a warning that has some parents keeping their kids home as officials work to solve the issue. Steve Hall said he kept his third-grader home from school Monday after getting the...
WMUR.com
Husband of woman accused of murdering Duxbury, Massachusetts kids asks public to forgive her
DUXBURY, Mass. — The husband of a Duxbury, Massachusetts, woman accused of murdering her children is asking the public to find it in themselves to forgive her. Lindsay Clancy, 32, will face homicide charges in connection to the death of her children. She will also face three counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon, according to sister station WCVB.
whdh.com
Police: Individual in custody after Dorchester stabbing leaves 3 wounded
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people were hurt in Dorchester Monday afternoon following a stabbing, according to police. The Boston Police Department said the victims were wounded in the area of Ashmont Street and Dorchester Avenue sometime before 3 p.m. Initially stating two people were injured, officials with the department...
whdh.com
Boston PD: Two people injured in Dorchester stabbing
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - At least two people were hurt in Dorchester Monday afternoon following a stabbing, according to police. The Boston Police Department said two victims were wounded in the area of Ashmont Street and Dorchester Avenue sometime before 3 p.m. Officials with the department said both victims suffered...
whdh.com
Quincy teachers to rally for fair contract
QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Quincy teachers are holding a rally for a fair contract on Tuesday. The rally is set to begin at 3:15 p.m. outside City Hall. At the rally, the city’s educators are expected to present Mayor Tom Koch with a petition demanding a fair contract. This...
Missing Man, 31, Found In Marblehead Died In 'Innocent' Cold Plunging Accident
The family of a missing man who was a "dive in head first kind of guy" got closure after authorities found his body seven weeks after he was last seen. 31-year old Mike Gray, of Peabody, waded into frosty water at Juniper Beach in Salem on December 10, 2022 to clear his mind with his hobby of …
whdh.com
Police responding to reported shooting in Roxbury
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are responding to a reported shooting in Roxbury on Monday. Officers could be seen gathering in a roped-off area of a housing project Prentiss Street. Police say the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay...
whdh.com
Firefighters rescue five children from burning home in Mattapan
BOSTON (WHDH) - Firefighters rescued five children from a burning home on Cedar Street in Mattapan early Tuesday morning. Firefighters say they had challenges getting to the flames to put them out. “The obstacles fighting the fire were very narrow hallways, steep stairways,” said Deputy Chief Michael Hocking. “Wires were...
whdh.com
Police searching for suspect in Mattapan assault
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are searching for a suspect in connection with a case of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in Mattapan. Police say incident happened around 3 p.m. on January 19 in the area of 1286 Blue Hill Avenue. Anyone with informationis asked to contact police...
whdh.com
Fire destroys front of home in Lowell
LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire destroyed the front of a home on A Street in Lowell Sunday. Firefighters were seen climbing up on ladders as flames tore through the house. There is no word on any injuries or if anyone was displaced. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights...
Patrick Clancy GoFundMe Raises $300k After Father's 'Unimaginable Tragedy'
As of late Friday morning, the GoFundMe had raised over $385,000, more than half of its $700,000 goal. Some 5,200 donors contributed.
whdh.com
Police searching for gunman in Mattapan shooting that left a teenage boy dead
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are searching for a gunman following a daylight shooting in Mattapan on Sunday that left a young man dead. Officers responding to an alert from a Shotspotter sensor near the intersection of Babson and Fremont streets around 11:30 a.m. found the victim dead, police said. Sources tell 7NEWS the victim was a teenage boy.
thelocalne.ws
Woman found after search in two towns
HAMILTON and IPSWICH — An Ipswich woman suffering from dementia was found wandering along the railroad tracks after a search on Sunday. The dispatcher radioed at around 10:30 a.m. that a man had come into the station expressing concern about an elderly relative who was not at home. Police...
whdh.com
‘Shattering’: Police ID 13-year-old boy fatally shot in Mattapan
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have identified the 13-year-old boy who was fatally shot in Mattapan on Sunday morning. Officers responding to a reported shot spotter activation in the area of Fremont and Babson streets around 11:30 a.m. found Tyler Lawrence, of Norwood, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
whdh.com
Barn with animals inside catches fire in West Newbury
WEST NEWBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A barn with animals inside caught fire in West Newbury on Sunday. The flames damaged the barn’s wood siding, but the goats and alpacas are okay. Fire officials say the flames started in a compost bin next to the barn. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam...
Murders of 2 children send shockwaves through Duxbury community
DUXBURY – Residents are overcome with sadness as they arrive at a memorial on Summer Street to reflect on the tragedy that occurred inside the Duxbury home Tuesday night. Lindsay Clancy, 32, is charged with murdering her 5-year-old daughter Cora and 3-year-old son Dawson, and critically injuring their 7-month-old brother. The mother allegedly strangled the children. She's recovering in a Boston hospital after attempting to take her own life, and will be arraigned at a later date. For Janet McMann, it's the feeling of wanting to do something as she pauses with flowers. "Sometimes in life you just have to...
whdh.com
Crews respond to fire at commercial building in Grafton
GRAFTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters responded to a fire at a commercial building on Creeper Hill Road in Grafton early Tuesday morning. Westborough firefighters also responded to the scene to provide assistance. Officials say the structure is used to store recycled food. No injuries have been reported. (Copyright (c) 2022...
Body of missing man found in Marblehead
The body of a missing man was found on the shore off Edgemere Road in Marblehead, Thursday.
Police investigating shooting of teenage boy
Providence police are investigating after a 15-year-old boy was shot Saturday night.
whdh.com
Boston police searching for business break-in suspect
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help as they work to identify the suspect in a business break-in on Friday in the area of 2201 Washington St. in Roxbury. During the incident, the suspect used a prying device to gain entry via the locked office...
