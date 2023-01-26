ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 2

pooh
4d ago

They cannot drive on the westside for nothing. Nobody have they license or insurance always speeding and always off drugs. This not an assumption I’ve seen it lived it.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGNtv.com

29-year-old woman critical after Pilsen shooting

CHICAGO — A 29-year-old woman was critically wounded after shots were fired into a car in Pilsen late Sunday night. Just before 10:30 p.m., police responded to the 2800 block of South Canalport on the report of a shooting. The 29-year-old woman was a passenger in a silver sedan...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Driver killed in rollover crash on Tri-State Tollway

BERKELEY, Ill. (CBS) -- A driver was killed in a rollover accident on the Tri-State Tollway in west suburban Berkeley Monday.Illinois State Police said the driver of a pickup truck died after striking a barrier and rolling over on southbound I-294.Another car was involved in the accident, but that driver was not hurt.As of 5:15 p.m., emergency crews remained on the scene, and only one southbound lane was getting by.
BERKELEY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Crest Hill woman charged with robbery

CHICAGO - A woman was charged with allegedly robbing a man Sunday morning in the Roscoe Village neighborhood. Kiarra Nicole Tyler, 24, is accused of stealing the belongings of a 25-year-old man around midnight in the 2300 block of West Belmont Avenue, police said. She was arrested moments later in...
CREST HILL, IL
NBC Chicago

2 Restoration Workers Charged With Stealing From Kenwood Apartment Damaged in Deadly High-Rise Fire

Two workers for a restoration company have been charged with stealing cash and jewelry from an apartment of a Kenwood high-rise that was damaged in a deadly fire last week. Jose Gamboa, 26, and Anger Uzcategui Pacheco, 20, were each charged with burglary after a resident turned over video showing them stealing from an apartment, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Suspect Sought After 2 Shot While Driving in Suburban Bartlett

Police in suburban Bartlett are looking for the suspect who opened fire Saturday night, striking two people who were riding in a vehicle, authorities said. At around 7:40 p.m., officers with the Bartlett Police Department were investigating a crash in the area of Lake Street near Red Oak Drive when they heard gunshots being fired east of their location. Officers performed a search of the area, but didn't find anything at the time, police said in a news release.
BARTLETT, IL
fox32chicago.com

17-year-old shot dead in Oak Forest

OAK FOREST, Illinois - A 17-year-old was shot dead in Oak Forest on Saturday. Oak Forest police said they were called to 155th and Cicero for reports of a male shot. Police said they found the 17-year-old in the rear of a building with a single gunshot wound. He was...
OAK FOREST, IL
WGN News

GPD: 2 men shot and killed within 24 hours of one another in Gary

GARY, Ind. — Two men were killed within a 24-hour span in Gary from Saturday evening to Sunday afternoon, according to the Gary Police Department. Police said they were first called to the 700 block of West 45th Avenue around 7:34 p.m. Saturday on reports of a gunshot victim. When officers arrived on scene, they […]
GARY, IN
fox32chicago.com

Teenager forced victim to drive to multiple ATMs before stealing car: Chicago police

CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy is facing multiple charges after police say he forced a victim to drive to multiple ATMs before robbing him and stealing his car last month. Police say the teen was arrested Thursday when he was identified as the offender that carjacked and robbed a 20-year-old man at gunpoint in the 9000 block of South Langley in Burnside on Dec. 26.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Elgin man found dead by police after call of alleged battery

ELGIN, Ill. — A man was found dead by the Elgin Police Department after responding to a report of a battery early Saturday morning. According to police, officers were called to the 700 block of West highland Avenue around 2:18 a.m. on a report of a battery. When police arrived on scene, they found a […]
ELGIN, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy