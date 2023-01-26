Read full article on original website
pooh
4d ago
They cannot drive on the westside for nothing. Nobody have they license or insurance always speeding and always off drugs. This not an assumption I’ve seen it lived it.
WGNtv.com
29-year-old woman critical after Pilsen shooting
CHICAGO — A 29-year-old woman was critically wounded after shots were fired into a car in Pilsen late Sunday night. Just before 10:30 p.m., police responded to the 2800 block of South Canalport on the report of a shooting. The 29-year-old woman was a passenger in a silver sedan...
96-Year-Old Woman Found Dead Inside Freezer on Chicago's Northwest Side
Chicago police are searching for answers after a 96-year-old woman was found dead in a freezer on the city’s Northwest Side Monday afternoon. According to authorities, officers were called to a residence in the 5500 block of West Melrose in the Cragin neighborhood just after 4:30 p.m. Monday for reports of an unresponsive woman.
NBC Chicago
Glenview Police Searching for Man Who Tried to Kidnap Girl As She Exited School Bus
Police in north suburban Glenview have launched a search for the individual who tried to kidnap a girl just as she got off a school bus Monday afternoon, according to law enforcement. At approximately 3:41 p.m., officers with the Glenview Police Department were called to the area of Milwaukee Avenue...
Driver killed in rollover crash on Tri-State Tollway
BERKELEY, Ill. (CBS) -- A driver was killed in a rollover accident on the Tri-State Tollway in west suburban Berkeley Monday.Illinois State Police said the driver of a pickup truck died after striking a barrier and rolling over on southbound I-294.Another car was involved in the accident, but that driver was not hurt.As of 5:15 p.m., emergency crews remained on the scene, and only one southbound lane was getting by.
fox32chicago.com
Crest Hill woman charged with robbery
CHICAGO - A woman was charged with allegedly robbing a man Sunday morning in the Roscoe Village neighborhood. Kiarra Nicole Tyler, 24, is accused of stealing the belongings of a 25-year-old man around midnight in the 2300 block of West Belmont Avenue, police said. She was arrested moments later in...
2 Restoration Workers Charged With Stealing From Kenwood Apartment Damaged in Deadly High-Rise Fire
Two workers for a restoration company have been charged with stealing cash and jewelry from an apartment of a Kenwood high-rise that was damaged in a deadly fire last week. Jose Gamboa, 26, and Anger Uzcategui Pacheco, 20, were each charged with burglary after a resident turned over video showing them stealing from an apartment, according to Chicago police.
Teen found shot dead in Oak Forest: Police
About 1:20 p.m., officers responding to a report of a person shot found Tyonie Ashford, 17, behind a building at 155th and South Cicero, Oak Forest police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
Suspect Sought After 2 Shot While Driving in Suburban Bartlett
Police in suburban Bartlett are looking for the suspect who opened fire Saturday night, striking two people who were riding in a vehicle, authorities said. At around 7:40 p.m., officers with the Bartlett Police Department were investigating a crash in the area of Lake Street near Red Oak Drive when they heard gunshots being fired east of their location. Officers performed a search of the area, but didn't find anything at the time, police said in a news release.
Teen Found Fatally Shot Inside Suburban Oak Forest Building, Police Say
Police in south suburban Oak Forest are investigating after a 17-year-old boy was found shot to death Saturday, authorities said. At an unknown time, officers responded to the 15500 block of Cicero Avenue in regard to a shooting victim. Arriving officers found a teen who had been shot in the rear of the building, according to Oak Forest police.
fox32chicago.com
17-year-old shot dead in Oak Forest
OAK FOREST, Illinois - A 17-year-old was shot dead in Oak Forest on Saturday. Oak Forest police said they were called to 155th and Cicero for reports of a male shot. Police said they found the 17-year-old in the rear of a building with a single gunshot wound. He was...
fox32chicago.com
Family mourns the loss of ‘vibrant and bright’ 93-year-old woman killed in hit-and-run while crossing street
CHICAGO - At 93 years old, Ruth Mabin was "a vibrant and bright woman, still very sharp," her daughter recalls. On Thursday afternoon, Mabin took a walk to the post office near her home in Austin to send her daughter Celestine Stanton a package. She was crossing the street in...
fox32chicago.com
Two teenagers taken into custody for stealing vehicle, trying to elude Illinois State Police police
CHICAGO - Illinois State Police said they took two teenagers found in a stolen car on I-94 in Chicago into custody. Police said Tahlib Moore, 18, was spotted inside a stolen Nissan on I-94 near 31st Street late Friday night. Police chased them and they ditched the car. With the...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police ask public's help identifying suspect in Washington Park homicide
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying an individual in connection to a murder that happened last May in Washington Park. The incident happened in the 6200 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on May 31, 2022 around 1:17 a.m. Police released surveillance...
GPD: 2 men shot and killed within 24 hours of one another in Gary
GARY, Ind. — Two men were killed within a 24-hour span in Gary from Saturday evening to Sunday afternoon, according to the Gary Police Department. Police said they were first called to the 700 block of West 45th Avenue around 7:34 p.m. Saturday on reports of a gunshot victim. When officers arrived on scene, they […]
fox32chicago.com
Teenager forced victim to drive to multiple ATMs before stealing car: Chicago police
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy is facing multiple charges after police say he forced a victim to drive to multiple ATMs before robbing him and stealing his car last month. Police say the teen was arrested Thursday when he was identified as the offender that carjacked and robbed a 20-year-old man at gunpoint in the 9000 block of South Langley in Burnside on Dec. 26.
3 Injured in Shooting During Argument at NW Indiana Apartment Complex
Three people sustained gunshot wounds when shots were fired during an argument Saturday morning at an East Chicago, Indiana, apartment complex, authorities said. At around 10:45 a.m., officers with the East Chicago Police Department were called to Atlas Apartments, 2245 Indianapolis Blvd., in reference to a shooting, police stated in a news release.
Algonquin man charged with causing road rage crash that left victim seriously injured on Interstate 90
State police say an Algonquin man caused a road rage crash that left a victim seriously injured and then fled the scene on Interstate 90 in Cook County. Adiel Jaime, 55, of Algonquin, was charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury crash and failure to give information or render aid. Illinois State Police […]
fox32chicago.com
Driver leads police on high-speed chase on Bishop Ford Freeway in stolen car: ISP
SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. - A driver in a stolen vehicle led police on a high-speed chase through south suburban Chicago into Indiana and back on the Bishop Ford Thursday night. Illinois State Police assisted South Holland Police Department for a report of a stolen vehicle on traveling on I-94 around 11:15 p.m.
Elgin man found dead by police after call of alleged battery
ELGIN, Ill. — A man was found dead by the Elgin Police Department after responding to a report of a battery early Saturday morning. According to police, officers were called to the 700 block of West highland Avenue around 2:18 a.m. on a report of a battery. When police arrived on scene, they found a […]
Chicago police: boy, 6, found safe after thieves crash stolen car in Englewood
Thieves stole a car with a 6-year-old child inside in the Englewood neighborhood Thursday morning, Chicago police said.
