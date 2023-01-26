Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
Deputies seek ID of gunman in Maple Valley pot shop robbery
MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. - King County Sheriff’s detectives are asking for your help to identify the gunman who was with 28-year-old Joseph Allen Kessler when the two robbed Goobie’s Doobies in Maple Valley on Aug. 13. Kessler was arrested in November and remains in the King County Jail...
KGMI
Mount Vernon Pastor Arrested After Investigation Uncovers Drug-Dealing Business
MOUNT VERNON, Wash.- A pastor who admits to leading a “double life” faces charges for dealing drugs in Whatcom, Skagit and Snohomish Counties. KIRO reports officers arrested 57-year-old Steve Parker in Mount Vernon January 19th and found nearly three pounds of fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine. Court documents state...
1 suspect arrested, another on the run after armed robbery ends in collision in Seattle
SEATTLE — Police said a suspect was arrested, while another remains on the run after an armed robbery ended in a collision in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood late Sunday night. The Seattle Police Department said victims reported that two males stole from them and shot a round before leaving...
Pierce County detectives looking for two people seen breaking into garage
Detectives with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department are asking the public for help to identify two people seen breaking into a home in South Hill. At 4 a.m. on Jan. 29, deputies responded to a report of a residential burglary in the 6000 block of 152nd Street East in South Hill.
q13fox.com
'Knowing what happened here is just such a tragedy': Safety upgrades called for following woman hit and killed
SEATTLE - The intersection where a student from India was hit and killed by police on Monday night, is part of a long envisioned walking and cycling corridor. The Thomas Street Redefined Project has been in the works since 2013 but Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell cut more than $2 million from it last year.
Seattle police investigating after body of man found in burning tent
Seattle police are investigating after the body of a man was found in a burning tent Monday morning. At about 11:01 a.m. Monday, Seattle police and the Seattle Fire Department responded to a report of a fire at two tents at an encampment near Alaskan Way South and South Dearborn Street.
Investigation into large string of burglaries nets $100K of property stolen in Kitsap County
POULSBO, Wash. — Kitsap County deputies have recovered thousands of dollars’ worth of stolen property as part of an investigation into a large series of burglaries and thefts in the north part of the county. Residential and commercial burglaries have occurred throughout Silverdale, Poulsbo, Bainbridge Island and Kingston,...
q13fox.com
Deputies seek 2 suspects in Shelton gas station robbery
SHELTON, Wash. - Mason County Sheriff’s deputies need help identifying two suspects in a gas station robbery in Shelton. According to authorities, two men robbed the Taylor Towne 76 Gas Station around 9:37 p.m. Saturday night. The sheriff’s office says the men stole beer and attacked the clerk, then...
KIMA TV
Over $100,000 in stolen property recovered by deputies in Kitsap County seizure
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) seized more than $100,000 in stolen property after serving a second warrant at a home in Poulsbo. The home is located in the 22000 block of Port Gamble Rd. The investigation was regarding a series of both residential and...
q13fox.com
Woman found dead after RV fire in Marysville
MARYSVILLE, Wash. - A woman was found dead and a man was taken to the hospital after an RV fire Sunday night in Marysville. Crews responded to a report of an RV fire off 41st Avenue Northeast after 8:30 p.m. When crews arrived, there was an RV fully engulfed. Fire...
WSB Radio
Man arrested after breaking into house, taking bath with clothes on in Washington
SEATTLE — A man was arrested for allegedly breaking into a house and taking a bath with his clothes on in Seattle, officials say. In a news release, the Seattle Police Department said officers arrested a man Friday evening after he allegedly broke into a house, filled up the bathtub, and started to take a bath while still clothed.
1 man cut, another hit with a baseball bat after road rage incident in Seattle
SEATTLE — One man was cut several times with a knife and another was hit with a baseball bat during a road rage incident in Seattle's Greenwood neighborhood. Police responded to the 9900 block of Holman Road NW around 2:40 p.m. The driver of a van had a road...
Seattle police investigating after man found dead following shooting in Wallingford
SEATTLE — Police are investigating after a man was found dead after a shooting in Seattle’s Wallingford neighborhood late Friday night. Officers responded to the neighborhood after someone called to report that a man had been shot near the intersection of 5th Avenue Northeast and Northeast 42nd Street, according to the Seattle Police Department.
Family Breaks Silence After Woman Is Killed By Seattle Police Car
Seattle Police has also addressed the lack of information surrounding the fatal collision.
Tip from community member leads to arrest of Tacoma arson suspect
Olympia police have arrested an arson suspect who allegedly started a car fire while stealing gas in Tacoma after a tip from a community member helped police identify the man. According to police, on Jan. 11, the suspect arrived in Tacoma on South 61st Street in a stolen red Ford F-150 and tried to steal gas from another car. He was smoking a cigarette while funneling the gas.
Road rage may have lead to the death of a Tacoma teenager
Tacoma — Tacoma Police need help identifying the people responsible for the murder of a 16-year-old boy. On Jan. 15 at 5:15 p.m., a person reported that a car had crashed in the 4300 block of North Pearl Street. Officers arrived and determined that the driver had been shot and killed, according to Tacoma police.
Woman Was On Crosswalk When Seattle Police Car Struck, Killed Her
Jaahnavi Kandula was remembered as 'a stellar student and a delightful and effervescent human being.'
lynnwoodtoday.com
City council approves plan for five new Lynnwood police officers
The Lynnwood City Council approved a plan during its Jan. 23 business meeitng to hire five police officers and finished edits on the city’s 2023 legislative priorities. The council also continued to hear from the public regarding an outpatient methadone clinic planned for 2322 196th St. S.W. Public testimony...
Teen sentenced to 14 years detention for fatal stabbing of 16-year-old girl in Bremerton
BREMERTON, Wash. — A teen who stabbed and killed a 16-year-old girl in Bremerton in 2021 was sentenced Monday to 14 years in detention. Syanna Puryear-Tucker died after a fight with Lola Luna on Jan. 30, 2021. Luna, who was 16 at the time of the crime, will spend...
'Haven't seen anything like it': Tuesday crime spree spreads from Milton to Renton, Kent
RENTON, Wash. — Milton Mayor Shanna Sherrell still can’t believe what she saw on Tuesday night while coming out of the Safeway on 900 Meridian Avenue East: a woman getting her car stolen, right in the parking lot. “I approached her with some caution, because I don’t know...
