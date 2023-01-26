Read full article on original website
Related
Are you a teacher or community worker? Apply for Florida Hometown Heroes Housing Program and get $25,000
If you are working as a frontline community worker, the chance is that your salary will not be enough to get all the comforts and luxuries to the family. No doubt, law enforcement officers, teachers, medical experts, firefighters, childcare workers, and veterans or military officers have to work really hard. They do everything needed to fulfill their duties and aim to serve, protect and educate people around them.
iheart.com
Q&A – How Florida’s Teacher Pay & Shortages Compare to Other States
Q&A of the Day – How Florida’s Teacher Pay & Shortages Compare to Other States. Each day I feature a listener question sent by one of these methods. iHeartRadio: Use the Talkback feature – the microphone button on our station’s page in the iHeart app. Today’s...
mcknightshomecare.com
Home health agencies hired nurses involved in diploma scam, authorities say
More than two dozen people could go to prison for up to 20 years each for selling phony diplomas to nursing students, some of whom later obtained licenses to work in home healthcare. Last week, federal authorities in Florida charged the defendants with wire fraud in a scheme to sell...
DeSantis condemned for banning African American studies for Florida schools ahead of Black History Month
Ahead of Black History Month, the Black American communities have taken to the internet to slam Governor DeSantis for his decision to prohibit African American studies in Florida schools.
Are you a military service personnel or veteran? Join Salute Our Soldiers Military Program in Florida for money
There are a total of 67 counties in Florida and it is not too difficult to buy a house in this state. The only thing you need is money in your pocket. If you are in touch with a real estate agent or mortgage lender, you are likely to get many options. And it won’t take a lot of time to buy a dream home for yourself and your family.
fox13news.com
Pinellas County ‘walking miracle’ needs second heart transplant
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - J.P. Dunn was born in 1997 with a heart that didn’t work, but with a stubborn will to live. He had hypoplastic left heart syndrome and he needed a heart transplant to save his life. He barely survived the surgery and now he needs another one.
beckersasc.com
Florida physician pleads guilty in $2.6M Medicare fraud scheme
Former Naples, Fla.-based physician Omar Saleh has pleaded guilty in a $2.6 million fraud scheme, the Naples Daily News reported Jan. 27. Beginning in April 2020, Dr. Saleh participated in a scheme in which he received kickbacks for signing orders for medically unnecessary genetic testing. He is one of 36 defendants across 13 federal jurisdictions, according to the report.
classiccountry1045.com
Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Hometown Heroes Program Reaches Milestone $50 Million Awarded for Down Payment and Closing Cost Assistance
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the Hometown Heroes housing assistance program has awarded more than $50 million in down payment and closing cost assistance to Florida’s hometown heroes. The program assists individuals such as law enforcement officers, educators, healthcare professionals, and active military personnel or veterans in purchasing their first home in Florida. The Hometown Heroes housing assistance program launched in June 2022 and has since assisted nearly 3,500 hometown heroes in purchasing their first home in the community that they serve.
Florida lawmaker proposes bill to allow fees instead of security deposits for renters
A Florida lawmaker proposed new legislation to let renters pay fees instead of a security deposit.
Florida Restaurant Named One Of The Best In The US
Yelp ranked the Top 100 restaurants in the country, and one Florida spot broke into the Top 5.
wvua23.com
Baby girl found abandoned in Florida an hour after birth
MULBERRY, Fla. (AP) – A Florida baby is safe after being found abandoned outdoors about an hour after being born. The Polk County sheriff’s office said the girl was wrapped in a blanket and still attached to a placenta when found on a hill outside a trailer park early Saturday morning. The temperature was in the low 50s.
COVID rising in one Florida region's sewage as cases fall statewide
Florida’s COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations continue to fall from their early January peaks as sewage in some locales show viral loads climbing again. Hospitals statewide tended to 2,376 COVID-positive patients Friday, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Department reported. That’s down from more than 2,900 during the first week of this month.
Up to $10,000 available to qualified Florida homebuyers as part of Homebuyer Program: Check your eligibility and apply
Florida is a massive and one of the best states, and a large number of people love settling in Boca Raton or Orlando. It can be a little expensive to stay in this American state, especially if you are coming from an underdeveloped country or you don't have enough money to buy food and afford shelter and clothing.
Farm Share Distributes Food to Food-Insecure Floridians in Jacksonville Area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Farm Share, Florida’s leading food nonprofit and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in the Jacksonville area. Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. Distributions are drive-thru only. Attendees must arrive in a vehicle with a trunk...
Backyard chickens: Is it legal to keep chickens in Tampa & St. Pete?
As egg prices remain elevated, where in Tampa Bay can you keep chickens to get your eggs at home?
The Nation Gasps as Civil Rights Lawyers Prepare to Sue DeSantis
Photo byPhoto 261696078 © Wirestock | Dreamstime.com. Well-known civil rights lawyer Ben Crump plans to sue Florida Governor DeSantis over the state's denial of an African American studies course.
hernandosun.com
Proposal would allow vouchers for private schools
Parents of students in private schools could get help paying tuition if a proposed bill becomes law. Unveiled on Jan. 19, by Florida House Speaker Paul Renner (R-Palm Coast), HB 1, the School Choice bill, would make all students in Florida eligible for private school vouchers, regardless of their family’s income. In addition, students in foster or out-of-home care would get priority.
Citrus County Chronicle
Florida sheriff sued for 'Wheel of Fugitive' defamation
TITUSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A man has filed a defamation lawsuit against a Florida sheriff who posts weekly “Wheel of Fugitive" videos on social media, saying that he wasn't a fugitive when his name and image appeared several times in 2021 in the sheriff's posts inspired by the long-running TV game show “Wheel of Fortune."
ABC Action News
They sold land under their mobile homes, now they regret it
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Nancy DeCamp can no longer bear to enter the home on lot 257. Her sister Tootie lived here, just a golf cart ride from where Nancy shares a place with her husband in their manufactured home community in central Pinellas County. After Tootie died in October, the DeCamps tried, without success, to sell her home.
WLTX.com
Child walking to school notices trapped dog, leading to its rescue
TAMPA, Fla. — Thanks to an attentive child on their way to school Monday morning, a dog is now safe and on its way to either returning home — or finding a new home altogether. According to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, animal control was called to Lucy Dell...
Comments / 2