Florida State

Mark Star

Are you a teacher or community worker? Apply for Florida Hometown Heroes Housing Program and get $25,000

If you are working as a frontline community worker, the chance is that your salary will not be enough to get all the comforts and luxuries to the family. No doubt, law enforcement officers, teachers, medical experts, firefighters, childcare workers, and veterans or military officers have to work really hard. They do everything needed to fulfill their duties and aim to serve, protect and educate people around them.
FLORIDA STATE
beckersasc.com

Florida physician pleads guilty in $2.6M Medicare fraud scheme

Former Naples, Fla.-based physician Omar Saleh has pleaded guilty in a $2.6 million fraud scheme, the Naples Daily News reported Jan. 27. Beginning in April 2020, Dr. Saleh participated in a scheme in which he received kickbacks for signing orders for medically unnecessary genetic testing. He is one of 36 defendants across 13 federal jurisdictions, according to the report.
NAPLES, FL
classiccountry1045.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Hometown Heroes Program Reaches Milestone $50 Million Awarded for Down Payment and Closing Cost Assistance

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the Hometown Heroes housing assistance program has awarded more than $50 million in down payment and closing cost assistance to Florida’s hometown heroes. The program assists individuals such as law enforcement officers, educators, healthcare professionals, and active military personnel or veterans in purchasing their first home in Florida. The Hometown Heroes housing assistance program launched in June 2022 and has since assisted nearly 3,500 hometown heroes in purchasing their first home in the community that they serve.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wvua23.com

Baby girl found abandoned in Florida an hour after birth

MULBERRY, Fla. (AP) – A Florida baby is safe after being found abandoned outdoors about an hour after being born. The Polk County sheriff’s office said the girl was wrapped in a blanket and still attached to a placenta when found on a hill outside a trailer park early Saturday morning. The temperature was in the low 50s.
POLK COUNTY, FL
hernandosun.com

Proposal would allow vouchers for private schools

Parents of students in private schools could get help paying tuition if a proposed bill becomes law. Unveiled on Jan. 19, by Florida House Speaker Paul Renner (R-Palm Coast), HB 1, the School Choice bill, would make all students in Florida eligible for private school vouchers, regardless of their family’s income. In addition, students in foster or out-of-home care would get priority.
Citrus County Chronicle

Florida sheriff sued for 'Wheel of Fugitive' defamation

TITUSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A man has filed a defamation lawsuit against a Florida sheriff who posts weekly “Wheel of Fugitive" videos on social media, saying that he wasn't a fugitive when his name and image appeared several times in 2021 in the sheriff's posts inspired by the long-running TV game show “Wheel of Fortune."
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
ABC Action News

They sold land under their mobile homes, now they regret it

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Nancy DeCamp can no longer bear to enter the home on lot 257. Her sister Tootie lived here, just a golf cart ride from where Nancy shares a place with her husband in their manufactured home community in central Pinellas County. After Tootie died in October, the DeCamps tried, without success, to sell her home.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL

