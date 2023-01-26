Read full article on original website
Dezirae Russo
4d ago
Beyond heartbreaking to watch that poor Amazon driver! I'm glad he's safe, I'm sure he's traumatized. 😔 What a world we live in now days.. always be on the lookout especially for your delivery drivers!
5
Fran Givens Tucker
3d ago
Why were they even out on the street with their records of crime this is very sad
7
1 person killed in Orange County shooting
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a young man dead Monday evening. Deputies were called to the 3000 block of Knightsbridge Road of of North Hiawassee Rd. just before 5:30 p.m. for reports of shots fired. See a map...
WESH
Man dies after Orange County shooting, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office responded to a deadly shooting Monday. Just before 5:30 p.m., a shooting was reported near the 3000 block of Knightsbridge Road. Responding deputies found a man in his 20s who had been shot. According to the sheriff's office, he died...
click orlando
‘We’re finding fentanyl mixed into almost every single drug out there,’ Orange County sheriff says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Sheriff John Mina said they are finding fentanyl in just about every type of street drug now, including cannabis. The sheriff’s office showed side-by-side photos of what look like two Xanax and two Oxycontin pills, but what the pictures show is how hard it is to tell which pill is the real one, and which is a fake pill containing fentanyl. They are the same size and even have similar markings.
leesburg-news.com
Cell records link jail inmate to pizza delivery stickup
A 33-year-old Eustis man already behind bars for domestic battery is in more trouble after police used cell phone records to connect him to the armed robbery of a pizza delivery driver last October. Jeremy Stephon Battle, who is listed as homeless in jail records, was charged Sunday with armed...
WESH
Police: Man parachuting injured after 'hard landing' in Volusia County
Fla. — The DeLand Police Department said a man was injured while parachuting Monday morning. Just before noon, police went to the 1600 block of Flightline Boulevard after receiving a call about a man with a parachute who made a "hard landing". The 24-year-old man was taken to...
WESH
Competency hearing being held for man accused of killing Daytona Beach couple
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The man accused of murdering a Daytona Beach couple during bike week last year was in court Monday for a competency hearing. Jean Macean, 33, allegedly stabbed and slashed the couple as they rode bicycles home from Main Street Events. His court-appointed public defenders are...
villages-news.com
Woman sentenced over false police report involving shopping cart at Lowe’s
A woman has been sentenced in connection with a false police report involving a shopping cart at Lowe’s home improvement. Tina Marie Nelson, 55, of Lady Lake, on Nov. 23 summoned Wildwood police to the Walmart at Sarasota Plaza in The Villages. She claimed she had loaded merchandise into the trunk of her vehicle when a vehicle with Tennessee license plates struck her shopping cart at the Lowe’s home improvement store at Trailwinds Village on County Road 466A in Wildwod. She said she was pinned between her vehicle and the shopping cart. Nelson claimed the vehicle fled the parking lot. She drove to Walmart and called law enforcement.
villages-news.com
Wildwood woman arrested after traffic stop at Rolling Acres Apartments
A Wildwood woman was arrested after a traffic stop at the Rolling Acres Apartments in Lady Lake. Sharniece Shantay Johnson, 30, was driving a gray Kia Forte at about 3 a.m. Saturday westbound on County Road 466 when an officer noticed the vehicle’s license plate had expired and a seize tag order had been issued, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated at the apartment complex.
fox35orlando.com
Victim in deadly Casselberry shooting identified as Orlando club promoter
A popular Orlando club promoter is being mourned after he was shot and killed in Seminole County. Casselberry Police say 31-year-old Dereck Cummings II was shot and killed near the Carrington Park Condominiums around 5:30 a.m. Saturday.
click orlando
‘It’s not just the family that is hurting, it’s Orlando:’ Family of well-known promoter speaks out after he was shot, killed
ORLANDO, Fla. – A community is surrounding the family of a man shot dead over the weekend during a candlelit vigil where the mother of the victim is now calling for answers. “Why,” Tuwanan Ware said. “You know, again he went to work, children, and here.”. Ware...
Driver in critical condition after car crashes into pond in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Crews with Orange County Fire Rescue responded early Monday after a car crashed into an area of water. A car crashed into a retention pond around 6:15 a.m. near Alafaya Trail and State Road 408 in Orlando. Several rescue divers were seen in the water...
villages-news.com
Drug addiction fueled Villager’s multiple shoplifting arrests at Walmart
A 58-year-old resident of The Villages has indicated his drug addiction has fueled multiple shoplifting arrests at Walmart. James Wallace of the Village of Rio Ponderosa is due to face a judge Monday morning in Sumter County in a probation violation hearing. He was being held this weekend without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center after his transport back here from the Pinellas County Jail.
After Homeowner Shoots Burglar, Haines City Police Chief Advises Crooks: “We Live In Polk County, Most People Are Armed”
Four words can sum up a warning Haines City police Chief Greg Goreck offered would-be burglars last week: Fool around, find out. A Haines City resident returned home with his girlfriend and their puppy around 1:45 a.m. Friday morning and discovered two strangers in his
Sheriff: Prowler caught on camera peeking into a DeBary woman’s window arrested
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County man accused of peeking into a DeBary woman’s bedroom window was arrested by deputies Thursday night. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to the Rivington subdivision last week after a woman reported her next-door neighbor’s camera, on three separate occasions, caught an unknown man looking into her window.
WESH
Police: 10 hurt, 2 in surgery after shooting in Lakeland
LAKELAND, Fla. — The Lakeland Police Department said a shooting left several people injured Monday. The shooting occurred in the area of Iowa Avenue North and Plum Street Monday afternoon around 3:43 p.m. Police initially said nine people were hurt, but they later learned that an additional person had...
WESH
Police: 1 person shot, killed in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Casselberry police and Seminole County deputies are investigating a shooting that killed one person Saturday morning. Casselberry police said the shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. near Carrington Park Condominiums at 2520 Caper Lane. Officers believe the shooting began as a dispute between individuals who knew...
WESH
Abandoned newborn baby saved by Polk County deputies in Mulberry
MULBERRY, Fla. — Polk County deputies found an abandoned newborn baby early Saturday morning on a hill in Mulberry, wrapped in nothing but a blanket. According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, a caller reported hearing a baby crying outside near Regal Loop Mobile Home Park around 1:45 Saturday morning. Deputies responded and were able to find the baby girl, who Polk County Fire Rescue medics estimated, was born just an hour before being found.
WESH
Volusia sheriff: Disturbing video shows man repeatedly peeping into woman's window
DEBARY, Fla. — Deputies used a drone to track down a man accused of peeking into a woman's windows in DeBary. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office says that Steven Johnson was caught peeping into windows. He allegedly ran when a sergeant spotted him Thursday night. After a short foot...
westorlandonews.com
Orlando Traffic Stop Led Officers to Drugs, Stolen Gun
The Orlando Police Department recently shared another example of successful proactive policing for a safer city. Earlier this month, police officers with the West Patrol Division- Echo Alpha Days squad were in the area of LB McCleod Road and Vineland Road proactively patrolling. They conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic infraction. Here’s a photo of the stolen gun and drugs that police found:
click orlando
Video shows moments during deadly standoff between man, Lake County deptuies
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – The sheriff’s office released video Friday showing what led to a fatal shooting involving deputies and a man with a rifle and a handgun last week during a well-being check near Clermont. The shooting, which occurred at the 9200 block of Pine Island Road...
