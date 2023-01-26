Man accused of threatening Marshall Fire first responders acquitted of felony charges in split verdict

A Colorado family was left with nearly nothing when their packed moving truck was stolen Sunday in the middle of the night. The most priceless items taken were urns containing the remains of three family members. Gabriale Voeltner and her four kids packed their entire lives into a U-Haul as they prepared for a move from Downtown Denver to Westminster. "We were trying to be polite neighbors and not move in the middle of the night," Voeltner said. The family spent one last night in their old apartment Friday, parking the 20-foot U-Haul outside. "We came back and checked at 11 o'clock at night...

WESTMINSTER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO