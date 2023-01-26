ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, CO

Man accused of threatening Marshall Fire first responders acquitted of felony charges in split verdict

By Mitchell Byars
coloradohometownweekly.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1310kfka.com

Man shot, juvenile arrested in Fort Collins

A man was shot in Fort Collins. Police were called to the 200 block of Cordova Road just after 1 a.m. Saturday. They say a disturbance erupted at a large party on the block – and a confrontation in the street led to the shooting. Larimer County deputies arrested the suspect shooter, who’s a juvenile, not long after the gunfire.
FORT COLLINS, CO
CBS Denver

JeffCo deputies nab suspect accused of attempted murder

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says a suspect wanted on multiple charges was captured Saturday afternoon following a shooting near 59th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard.Around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, JCSO received a report that occurred on the 5300 block of Sheridan Boulevard. Deputies arrived to the scene and conducted an investigation, identifying 36-year-old, Diego Sanchez as the suspect. Officers say Sanchez allegedly began firing a weapon at a specific vehicle. He fired multiple rounds at the vehicle, but struck an innocent bystander inside a business and hit a person's vehicle while they were inside at a red light near the intersection of 52nd Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard. Sanchez currently faces multiple charges including:Criminal attempted first-degree murderFirst-degree assaultIllegal possession of a firearmMultiple counts of criminal mischiefThe investigation remains ongoing. 
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

Dec. 24 death of Adams County Jail inmate under investigation

AURORA | The Adams County Coroner’s Office and Adams County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the December death of a male inmate in the Adams County Detention Center in Brighton. According to a Friday news release from the sheriff’s office, the death took place Dec. 24. “Deputies responded...
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
coloradohometownweekly.com

Boulder County law enforcement release statement after Tyre Nichols video release

Boulder County law enforcement agencies on Friday released a joint statement following the video release of Tyre Nichols death. “As public servants dedicated to protecting human life, seeking the truth and pursuing justice under the law, we are sickened and disheartened by the actions of the five Memphis police officers and two fire medics involved in the death of Tyre Nichols after a traffic stop earlier this month,” the statement read.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Family pleads with thieves to return U-Haul containing members' remains inside

A Colorado family was left with nearly nothing when their packed moving truck was stolen Sunday in the middle of the night. The most priceless items taken were urns containing the remains of three family members. Gabriale Voeltner and her four kids packed their entire lives into a U-Haul as they prepared for a move from Downtown Denver to Westminster. "We were trying to be polite neighbors and not move in the middle of the night," Voeltner said. The family spent one last night in their old apartment Friday, parking the 20-foot U-Haul outside. "We came back and checked at 11 o'clock at night...
WESTMINSTER, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

AURORA POLICE INVESTIGATOR: No interference from Chief Wilson in girlfriend’s domestic violence case

AURORA | An Aurora police lieutenant has countered allegations made in a federal lawsuit that ex-Chief Vanessa Wilson interfered in a domestic violence investigation between her former romantic partner and that woman’s ex-girlfriend, an allegation that a city spokesperson called “news to city management.”. The 67-page complaint filed...
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

Man pleads guilty to killing ex-wife after cutting off ankle monitor

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A 33-year-old man accused of killing his ex-wife in 2020 in Westminster after cutting off an ankle monitor pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. Court records show that James Naulls Jr. entered a guilty plea on Friday in the death of 33-year-old Yasmin Usama Dahabreh, and a charge of first-degree murder after deliberation was dismissed.
WESTMINSTER, CO
montanarightnow.com

Jefferson County fugitive arrested, shelter-in-place lifted

BOULDER, Mont. - UPDATE 2:52: Suspect is in custody! There is no longer an active threat in the community. Thank you. 2:25am 1-27123 Update: no updates. The shelter in place is still active. Numerous agencies are in the area. 9:25pm Update: the shelter in place is still active. Numerous agencies...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Former Boulder pizza shop employee pleads guilty to felony

BOULDER, Colo. — A man who was accused of engaging in sex acts with underage girls while working at a Boulder pizza shop has pleaded guilty to two criminal charges. Ilir "Jack" Sokolaj was arrested in May 2022 for alleged acts that happened in 2019 when he was 19 and the victims were 14, the Boulder Police Department (BPD) said.
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

Family asks for help solving murder at sports bar

A Colorado family is making a plea for justice after the murder of a man at a sports bar in Thornton on Christmas Day. The plea was made in a news conference on Friday in which a representative from the Thornton Police Department also spoke about the month-old case. Manuel Osvaldo Jacquez-Machado died after being punched and kicked outside Thirsty's Pub on 104th Street. Family members of the victim said they forgive who did this to their father, but they want justice. And while members of the community have been helpful in the efforts to solve the case, no suspect...
THORNTON, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy