Man accused of threatening Marshall Fire first responders acquitted of felony charges in split verdict

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
See DIA’s clever response to landing on a ‘global eyesore’ listBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Jury convicts 22-year-old in hotel shooting that killed 1, injured 3Heather WillardAurora, CO
Denver loans developer $8.3 million for affordable housing complexDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver legalizes jaywalkingDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Colorado's "Sweetheart City" Has an Easy and Memorable Valentine's Day SurpriseColorado JillLoveland, CO
Related
Remains found in unincorporated Weld County in 2018 identified
Remains found in unincorporated Weld County in 2018 have been identified as a missing Aurora man, the Weld County Sheriff's Office announced Monday.
1310kfka.com
Man shot, juvenile arrested in Fort Collins
A man was shot in Fort Collins. Police were called to the 200 block of Cordova Road just after 1 a.m. Saturday. They say a disturbance erupted at a large party on the block – and a confrontation in the street led to the shooting. Larimer County deputies arrested the suspect shooter, who’s a juvenile, not long after the gunfire.
JeffCo deputies nab suspect accused of attempted murder
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says a suspect wanted on multiple charges was captured Saturday afternoon following a shooting near 59th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard.Around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, JCSO received a report that occurred on the 5300 block of Sheridan Boulevard. Deputies arrived to the scene and conducted an investigation, identifying 36-year-old, Diego Sanchez as the suspect. Officers say Sanchez allegedly began firing a weapon at a specific vehicle. He fired multiple rounds at the vehicle, but struck an innocent bystander inside a business and hit a person's vehicle while they were inside at a red light near the intersection of 52nd Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard. Sanchez currently faces multiple charges including:Criminal attempted first-degree murderFirst-degree assaultIllegal possession of a firearmMultiple counts of criminal mischiefThe investigation remains ongoing.
No 'red flag' order sought despite threats by man in murder suicide outside Jehovah Witnesses worship hall
The man who killed his wife and then himself on Christmas Day outside a Jehovah’s Witnesses worship hall, which he tried to blow up with pipe bombs, made shooting and bomb threats to family members and businesses more than a year earlier. Enoch Apodaca, 46, possessed guns, had been...
Northglenn man acted in self-defense, will not face charges in stepson's murder
A man who shot and killed his stepson in Northglenn Saturday will not be charged with the murder since he acted in self-defense, the District Attorney's Office announced Thursday. Police responded to a report of an ongoing fight at a home at 11738 Delaware Ct. in Northglenn on Jan. 21...
sentinelcolorado.com
Dec. 24 death of Adams County Jail inmate under investigation
AURORA | The Adams County Coroner’s Office and Adams County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the December death of a male inmate in the Adams County Detention Center in Brighton. According to a Friday news release from the sheriff’s office, the death took place Dec. 24. “Deputies responded...
Driver shot during possible altercation on I-70
The Wheat Ridge Police Department said a possible altercation led to a shooting on Interstate 70 Sunday morning.
coloradohometownweekly.com
Boulder County law enforcement release statement after Tyre Nichols video release
Boulder County law enforcement agencies on Friday released a joint statement following the video release of Tyre Nichols death. “As public servants dedicated to protecting human life, seeking the truth and pursuing justice under the law, we are sickened and disheartened by the actions of the five Memphis police officers and two fire medics involved in the death of Tyre Nichols after a traffic stop earlier this month,” the statement read.
Task Force Finds Eleven More Stolen Vehicles, Makes Arrests in Greeley
Several Northern Colorado law enforcement agencies are once again coming together to reduce car thefts, find stolen vehicles and arrest suspects on the felony charges that are associated with vehicle theft. The task force working in the Greeley area goes by BATTLE (Beat Auto Theft Through Law Enforcement) North. Just...
Family pleads with thieves to return U-Haul containing members' remains inside
A Colorado family was left with nearly nothing when their packed moving truck was stolen Sunday in the middle of the night. The most priceless items taken were urns containing the remains of three family members. Gabriale Voeltner and her four kids packed their entire lives into a U-Haul as they prepared for a move from Downtown Denver to Westminster. "We were trying to be polite neighbors and not move in the middle of the night," Voeltner said. The family spent one last night in their old apartment Friday, parking the 20-foot U-Haul outside. "We came back and checked at 11 o'clock at night...
sentinelcolorado.com
AURORA POLICE INVESTIGATOR: No interference from Chief Wilson in girlfriend’s domestic violence case
AURORA | An Aurora police lieutenant has countered allegations made in a federal lawsuit that ex-Chief Vanessa Wilson interfered in a domestic violence investigation between her former romantic partner and that woman’s ex-girlfriend, an allegation that a city spokesperson called “news to city management.”. The 67-page complaint filed...
lamarledger.com
Boulder King Soopers shooting suspect showing symptoms of schizophrenia, prosecutor says
The man charged with killing 10 people in the 2021 Boulder King Soopers shooting is showing symptoms of schizophrenia, which is keeping him from being found competent to stand trial, according to prosecutors. Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 22, remains incompetent to stand trial, Boulder District Court Judge Ingrid Bakke ruled...
Man pleads guilty to killing ex-wife after cutting off ankle monitor
WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A 33-year-old man accused of killing his ex-wife in 2020 in Westminster after cutting off an ankle monitor pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. Court records show that James Naulls Jr. entered a guilty plea on Friday in the death of 33-year-old Yasmin Usama Dahabreh, and a charge of first-degree murder after deliberation was dismissed.
Armed, dangerous suspect wanted in Adams County strip mall shooting
Deputies are searching for the suspect who allegedly injured a woman in a Zumba class after firing gunshots in a nearby trailer park. The man is considered to be armed and dangerous.
montanarightnow.com
Jefferson County fugitive arrested, shelter-in-place lifted
BOULDER, Mont. - UPDATE 2:52: Suspect is in custody! There is no longer an active threat in the community. Thank you. 2:25am 1-27123 Update: no updates. The shelter in place is still active. Numerous agencies are in the area. 9:25pm Update: the shelter in place is still active. Numerous agencies...
Sterling Ranch homicide victim ID’d as suspect’s mother
Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Jan. 27, 2023. (Sterling Ranch, Colo.) The Douglas County Coroner’s Office identified a woman’s body found inside a Sterling Ranch home by authorities on Jan. 23 as Jill Corbin, 50.
Man who killed 2 during police chase sentenced to 40 years
The driver of a stolen vehicle who killed two people during a 2021 police chase was sentenced to 40 years in prison.
Drugs, cash, gun found at Adams County hotel
A month-long investigation at an Adams County hotel led investigators to find more than $4,000 in cash, various amounts of drugs and a handgun.
Former Boulder pizza shop employee pleads guilty to felony
BOULDER, Colo. — A man who was accused of engaging in sex acts with underage girls while working at a Boulder pizza shop has pleaded guilty to two criminal charges. Ilir "Jack" Sokolaj was arrested in May 2022 for alleged acts that happened in 2019 when he was 19 and the victims were 14, the Boulder Police Department (BPD) said.
Family asks for help solving murder at sports bar
A Colorado family is making a plea for justice after the murder of a man at a sports bar in Thornton on Christmas Day. The plea was made in a news conference on Friday in which a representative from the Thornton Police Department also spoke about the month-old case. Manuel Osvaldo Jacquez-Machado died after being punched and kicked outside Thirsty's Pub on 104th Street. Family members of the victim said they forgive who did this to their father, but they want justice. And while members of the community have been helpful in the efforts to solve the case, no suspect...
Comments / 1