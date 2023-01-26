ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Data shows Browns were one of the unluckiest teams in 2022

By Jacob Roach
 4 days ago
NFL data analyst Tom Bliss released his final iteration of the luck table for the 2022 season. The table shows added win probability for things like dropped interceptions, fumble recoveries, dropped passes, and missed kicks. The Cleveland Browns found themselves as the third-worst team when it came to luck adding win probability last year. Finishing the season without excuses, however, one has to question what could have been.

The Browns did not have a positive number for any of the four categories of the table. The chart is a perfect summarization for the 2022 Browns where most everything that could go wrong did for them in the 7-10 campaign. The numbers typically regress to the mean so hopefully, next season has better luck numbers for a more successful season.

