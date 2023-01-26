ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Kith to Open a Beverly Hills Flagship

By Deborah Belgum
 4 days ago
Kith , the New York-based luxury streetwear brand founded in 2011 by Ronnie Fieg, is opening a second Southern California store on Feb. 3.

Kith ’s first store opened in 2018 in West Hollywood. The Beverly Hills store at 262 North Rodeo Drive will be the 10th location in the Kith retail lineup, and will bring a fresh dose of youth culture to the famed shopping street.

The 5,500-square-foot space will carry Kith’s men’s, women’s and children’s lines as well as a number of multibrand shoes, accessories and clothing.

But there will be more than apparel and footwear. The first floor will have a Kith treats bar, a concept started in 2015, with ice cream and cereal specials.

Fieg, the company’s founder, chief executive officer and creative director, designed the flagship with signature elements of the company’s retail concepts but added unique details to fit in with Beverly Hills’ luxe location.

There will be four display windows facing the sidewalk, broken up by a double-framed door. The entranceway will be constructed entirely from travertine bianco limestone, which extends to the staircase and hallway, broken up by brass built-in shelving and anchored by a rear wall engraved with the Kith logo.

To celebrate the opening, Fieg and Asics will reprise their partnership by introducing the Gel-Lyte III Remastered sneaker. It will have the exact dimensions of the inaugural pair Fieg introduced in 2007. It will have a nubuck upper, split tongue and the classic form stripe the brand is known for in a suede orange treatment.

