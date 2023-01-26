ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fond Du Lac, WI

wearegreenbay.com

Crews free one from vehicle following crash on highway just south of Fond du Lac

SLINGER, Wis. (WFRV) – One person needed to be removed from a vehicle after a serious-looking crash on Friday on STH 164. The Slinger Fire Department posted on its Facebook page about a crash that happened in the area of STH 164 over Sherman Road. Authorities say the call was for a two-vehicle accident that involved injuries.
SLINGER, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Suspect in Green Bay double homicide taken into custody in Arkansas

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Police say that a person of interest in the suspicious deaths of two women in Green Bay was taken into custody. According to the Green Bay Police Department, a 48-year-old man from Green Bay who was initially being sought as a person of interest in the double homicide investigation was taken into custody in Arkansas.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Outagamie County and Appleton Police respond to water rescue

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Outagamie County and Appleton Police were called around 9:15 a.m. Sunday to the area of the Memorial Drive Bridge in Appleton for a water rescue. Officials releasing very few details at this time. Action 2 News will continue to update this story as we learn more.
APPLETON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee woman accused; setting fires in apartment building

MILWAUKEE - A 23-year-old Milwaukee woman is accused of setting fires in an apartment building near 55th and Congress. The accused is Valerie King – and she faces the following criminal counts:. Arson of building, use of a dangerous weapon. Bail jumping (misdemeanor) According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Grafton home explosion; elderly man suffers burns; 'It just blew'

GRAFTON, Wis. - Grafton firefighters were dispatched to a home on Surrey Lane for a report of an explosion on Monday, Jan. 30. Grafton Fire Chief William Rice noted firefighters were dispatched to the neighborhood just after 11 a.m. Monday. When firefighters arrived, there was an older couple in the driveway – a man had suffered minor burns. The woman refused any medical treatment.
GRAFTON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Firefighters and shelters concerned about extreme cold

KAUKAUNA Wis. (WBAY) - The cold weather this week poses a concern for people who have to work outside, including area firefighters who now have to battle a lot of ice buildup. Case in point, firefighters in Kaukauna had to deal with extreme could while responding to a house fire (see related story). It was a combination of fighting heat and flames and the ice from their water freezing up all over the site, which can be dangerous.
KAUKAUNA, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Flames engulf home in Kaukauna

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire engulfed a home in Kaukauna Sunday. “There were no injuries and the home is considered a total loss estimated at more than $400,000,” reads a statement from the Kaukauna Fire Department. At about 6:45 a.m., the Kaukauna Fire Department responded to a house fire...
KAUKAUNA, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Fuhrman’s former girlfriend testifies in school resource officer attack trial

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The trial continued Monday with testimony from Grant Fuhrman’s former girlfriend, Marissa Martin. Martin, who dated Fuhrman on and off in 2019, testified that the day before the incident she and Fuhrman communicated several times throughout the evening via Snapchat and text message. Martin says she stopped by his house the night before to drop off Fuhrman’s sweatshirts because they had broken up.
OSHKOSH, WI
radioplusinfo.com

1-28-23 cardinal’s nest fundraiser for families of crash victims

Fans attending a Fond du Lac High School basketball game next week will have an opportunity to donate funds to the families of two teenagers killed in a traffic crash. A paper airplane toss at the halftime of both the girls and boys varsity basketball games on Tuesday January 31st will honor the lives of Nevins Zoch and Tommy Koenigs. Green and blue paper airplanes will be available for purchase for $1 and all proceeds of the paper airplane toss will be donated to the Zoch and Koenigs’ families. Zoch and Koenigs died from injuries sustained in a car crash on Saturday January 22.
FOND DU LAC, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

35th and Sarnow shooting; Milwaukee man dead

MILWAUKEE - A 46-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and killed near 35th and Sarnow on Saturday morning, Jan. 28. Police said the shooting happened around 6:30 a.m. A 40-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested. Officials said the shooting was the result of an argument. This ongoing investigation will be referred to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

DEBRIEF: Brown County's "most dangerous" intersection

Concrete barriers are temporary until permanent construction can be done this summer. Ex-girlfriend testifies at Grant Fuhrman attempted-murder trial. The judge took the weekend to decide if certain questions could be asked of the witness. Firefighters battle fire and ice. Updated: 12 minutes ago. In temperatures this cold, the water...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Now Hiring: City of Oshkosh looking to hire for multiple roles

OSHKOSH, Wis. — Officer Kate Mann has spent the last 16 years of her career working in Oshkosh. She said her decision to stay comes down to two main factors. “The community is great. They’re really supportive of law enforcement and anytime there is a need within the city they jump at the chance to help,” Mann said. “That’s really what keeps me here in Oshkosh, the great department I work for plus the great community in which we serve.”
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Twins born healthy in Green Bay after prenatal surgery

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Twin boys born in Green Bay are healthy after lifesaving surgery performed while they were still in the womb. Phoebe and Chad Anderla of Menominee, Mich., learned last August their unborn twins were in Stage III of TAPS. U.W. Health says that means one baby was getting too much blood and nutrients while the other was anemic. Emergency surgery was performed to save their lives.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Titletown’s “Free Tubing Day” postponed due to extreme cold

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - “Free Tubing Day” at Titletown’s Ariens Hill is being pushed back to next Tuesday, February 7. Titletown announced the delay Monday, blaming the bitter cold temperatures forecast for January 31. First Alert Weather says wind chills could feel like -15 to -30.
ASHWAUBENON, WI

