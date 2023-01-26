Read full article on original website
fourstateshomepage.com
Hunter shot in accident at Hillsdale State Park
MIAMI COUNTY, Kan. — An investigation is underway after a hunter was shot and injured at Hillsdale State Park. Miami County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an area near 239th Street and Lookout Road around 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Due to the circumstances, deputies believe the hunter was injured in...
fourstateshomepage.com
Pickup driver dies in fiery crash near Ottawa
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Kan. — Deputies are investigating a deadly crash that happened early Sunday morning. Deputies responded to an area near Marshall Road and Vermont Road, east of Ottawa around 3:30 a.m. When they arrived, deputies found a Toyota T100 pickup in the ditch. It was engulfed in flames.
WIBW
Early morning vehicle pursuit in Topeka ends with two arrested
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department says a 22-year-old male and a 24-year-old male are in custody after a vehicle pursuit ended in multiple charges, including felony interference with law enforcement. According to Sheriff Brian C. Hill, the vehicle pursuit began Saturday morning, shortly after 4:15 am, near...
WIBW
Topeka Police identify Saturday night homicide victim
Volunteers for the Moms Demand Action organization took to Hummer Sports Park to raise awareness on gun safety. They planned to distribute food from Harvesters’ mobile distribution food pantry, but miscommunication on the part of the company led to a no-show.
fourstateshomepage.com
Kansas man turns custom golf cart side-hustle into a booming business
EMPORIA (KSNT) — What started out as a small project in a Kansas businessman’s garage has grown into more than just a side hustle. 27 News spoke with Bryan McCoy, the owner of McCoy Custom Carts in Olathe, about the expansion of his golf cart business to new markets in the Sunflower State.
WIBW
Firefighters respond to man on fire at Topeka Walmart
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Fire Department responded to a fire in a bathroom in the Topeka Walmart Neighborhood Market Saturday night. According to city officials, firefighters were dispatched to 335 SW MacVicar Ave. at around 8:15 on Saturday, January 28. Upon arrival, they located an adult man on...
KVOE
Two arrested after allegedly burglarizing old Cedar Point school building
Two people, including a woman from Eureka, have been arrested on suspicion of breaking into Cedar Point’s former school building. Chase County Undersheriff Aaron Hoffman says deputies received a report of people “dressed in all black” getting inside the building shortly before 6 pm Saturday. Less than 10 minutes later, deputies arrived to find a white pickup outside the building and two people using flashlights inside. Deputies then contacted both suspects as they were taking unspecified items out of the building.
fourstateshomepage.com
Fatal crash closes northbound U.S. 69 Highway
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. —Two people are dead after a crash along U.S. 69 Highway in Overland Park Thursday morning. Overland Park Police say the crash occurred in the northbound lane of U.S. 69 Highway near 95th St. Traffic crews have closed northbound lanes of U.S. 69 Highway and the eastbound ramp from I-435 to north U.S. 69 Highway.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 6 arrests over the weekend of January 27, 2023
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of an Excelsior Springs man. Twenty-six-year-old Kaleb Cosens was arrested Friday night in Daviess County and accused of possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, and excessive window tint. Cosens was taken to the Daviess-Dekalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.
Kia dragged under semi truck on I-435 from State Line Road to Lackman Road
A Kia Forte was trapped under a semi truck after a collision at Interstate 435 and State Line Road in Leawood, Kansas, and dragged by the semi truck to the area of I-435 and Lackman Road.
7 of the Creepiest Abandoned Places in Kansas
When it comes to abandoned places, we always find ourselves fascinated by the history behind them, no matter how creepy they may be. Fighting against time and decaying under rust and overgrown brush, the ruins of these places are captivating and the ones we'll be discussing in this article are no exception. Keep reading to learn more about the seven creepiest abandoned places in Kansas.
fourstateshomepage.com
Kansas City-area teen captures photo of historic green comet
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City-area teen captured a historic astronomical event on his camera this week. The Astronomical Society of Kansas City said one of its youngest members, 15-year-old Arsalaan Syed, of Overland Park, Kansas, captured the comet “C/2022 E3 (ZTF)” at Powell Observatory in Louisburg, on Thursday, just after 11:30 p.m. through his telescope, an 8-inch Celestron, using his iPhone camera.
KMBC.com
3 teens force way onto Independence school bus, assault driver and 2 students
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Police say three teenagers forced their way onto an Independence School District bus and assaulted the driver and two students. Investigators say when the bus came to a stop near Osage and Mill, the teens forced their way onto the bus. The school bus driver was...
Rare ‘MoMo’ twins born in Kansas
Monoamniotic twins, commonly known as 'MoMo' twins, make up less than 0.1 percent of all pregnancies.
WIBW
Arrest made after police see man walking with allegedly stolen electrical wire
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police arrested a man walking with electrical wire after they found a nearby business had recently had some stolen. The Topeka Police Department says that around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, officers had been on patrol and saw an individual, later identified as Colton G. Miller, 25, of Topeka, with a large spool of electrical wire in a shopping cart. They stopped Miller and began to investigate.
Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks catch and remove 80-pound blue catfish from Kansas River
The Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks Fisheries Division posted on Facebook Wednesday that they caught and removed an 80-pound blue catfish from the Kansas River.
republic-online.com
She killed her rapist after months of abuse. Advocates say Kansas governor should set her free.
Sarah Gonzales-McLinn didn't know what was in store for her when she moved into Hal Sasko's house in Lawrence. This image was taken on the day she moved in. (Submitted to Kansas Reflector) More from this section.
kshb.com
Weather Blog: If you don't like the weather, just wait a few minutes
Hello, loyal weather blog readers. I hope you have enjoyed the weather Friday or have a chance to on Saturday. This weekend will exemplify why people say, " If you don't like the weather in the Midwest, wait xxx minutes and it will change,"...although the quote apparently came from Mark Twain, who used it to describe the weather in New England.
Man found shot to death in possible road rage on Kansas highway
A death investigation in Lenexa, Kansas, closed southbound Interstate 435 at 87th Street for several hours Thursday afternoon.
