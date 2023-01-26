ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a plane that took off from the Tom B. David Airport in Calhoun crashed on Saturday afternoon. According to Calhoun Police Chief Tony Pyle, “the pilot of the plane was taking off from the airport and immediately realized some issues with the plane. The pilot turned around to land the plane and crashed.”

CALHOUN, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO