WDEF
Woman Dies of Injuries from Whitfield Fire
WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF) — There is a tragic update to a house fire that occurred in Whitfield County last month. A family member has told News 12 that Tammy Cantrell has passed away from her injuries from a fire that occurred on December 13. The fire occurred in...
fox5atlanta.com
Fire destroys back of Pickens County home
PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. - Pickens County firefighters spent Saturday night battling a massive blaze at a local home. Officials with Pickens County Fire Rescue say crews were called shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday to a house fire on Mineral Springs Road. The first units that arrived reported seeing heavy flames...
weisradio.com
Plane Crash in Calhoun, Georgia / No Serious Injuries
Two people were able to escape without serious injury following a plane crash which occurred Saturday afternoon in Calhoun. Tom B. David Airport Manager Dwight Albritton said the locally-owned Mooney M20-C aircraft suffered an engine failure immediately after takeoff. The pilots made an emergency landing and the plane skidded off...
WTVC
Vehicle flips onto guide wire and fire hydrant injuring driver says Chattanooga Fire
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a crash with entrapment Saturday afternoon. Officials say the vehicle left the roadway and hit the guide wire of a utility pole, flipped, and landed against another guide wire and a fire hydrant. The crash happened in the 3800 block...
WTVCFOX
48-year-old woman shot to death, body found in Chattanooga home
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Officers responding to a call of an unconscious person determined a woman had been shot to death inside a Chattanooga home last week. In a release sent Monday, Chattanooga Police say the incident happened Thursday afternoon at a home on the 600 block of Merriam Street.
WTVC
3 Walker County residents die from fentanyl overdose Monday, sheriff says
WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — 3 Walker County residents died from a fentanyl overdose Monday, Sheriff Steve Wilson says. Sheriff Wilson says the call came in early this morning on Walden Spur Road in the Kensington area. He tells us a family member went to check on one of the...
mymix1041.com
Late night fire destroys storage building in Whitfield County
From Local 3 News: A storage building is a total loss after a fire in Whitfield County, fire officials said. It began late Wednesday night at the King Self Storage property off Dug Gap Road. The fire destroyed all belongings inside and nothing is salvageable, Whitfield County Fire said. No...
weisradio.com
Wreck on County Road 43 Early Monday
The driver, identified as a resident of DeKalb County, was only shaken up following a single-vehicle crash during the early morning hours of Monday in Cherokee County. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency the driver of the 2002 Chevrolet lost control of the vehicle around 4:30am, left County Road 43 in Sand Rock, striking a utility pole.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Calhoun Police: Pilot and passenger escaped crash before plane caught fire
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a plane that took off from the Tom B. David Airport in Calhoun crashed on Saturday afternoon. According to Calhoun Police Chief Tony Pyle, “the pilot of the plane was taking off from the airport and immediately realized some issues with the plane. The pilot turned around to land the plane and crashed.”
mymix1041.com
Man killed in crash on Highway 68 in McMinn County Friday, THP says
From NewsChannel 9: A 45-year-old man died in a car crash on Highway 68 in McMinn County Friday, Tennessee Highway Patrol says. A Kenworth Tractor was traveling east on Highway 68, THP says. They say a Ford F350 was traveling west on the highway. Another unidentified vehicle pulled out from...
WJBF.com
Newborn baby found abandoned near Polk County mobile home park
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said it found a newborn baby left on a small hill in Mulberry early Saturday morning. Newborn baby found abandoned near Polk County mobile …. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said it found a newborn baby left on a small hill in Mulberry early...
weisradio.com
Growth in Northwest Georgia on the Way
Several small pockets of growth point to what appears to be an effort to spur larger development across north Georgia. The North Rome Community Action Committee has been pushing for growth for almost a decade, and a move of the recycling center which was located off Calhoun Avenue, has brought about a renewed interest in the area.
fox5atlanta.com
Malfunctioning plane crashes, catches fire at Calhoun airport
CALHOUN, Ga. - A pilot attempting an emergency landing at Tom B. David Airport in Calhoun Saturday afternoon crashed upon landing. Authorities say the aircraft went up in flames. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported the crash. The pilot noticed issues with the single-engine Mooney M20C almost immediately upon takeoff...
WDEF
Driver dies in McMinn County Crash
NIOTA, Tenn. (WDEF)- One person is dead after a crash that occurred in McMinn County on Friday. A crash report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol says that a tractor trailer was traveling westbound on Highway 68 shortly before 6 Friday evening. The report says a another vehicle pulled out in...
southerntorch.com
Police Pursuit Vehicles for DCSO
FORT PAYNE, Ala.-- (Full video on Southern Torch Facebook) The DeKalb County Commission held its second meeting of the new year on Tuesday, January 24. The Commission is resuming its pre-covid schedule with two monthly meetings, on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month. County Administrator Matt Sharp brought...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Bartow County, GA
Bartow County is nestled in the northwestern part of Georgia, with Cartersville as the county's seat. The population in Bartow County reached 108,901 as per the 2010 census. Its total land area comprises 460 square miles of land and 11 square miles of water. Some parts of this county were...
cryptopotato.com
Loud North Carolina Crypto Miner Forces Residents to Relocate (Report)
Resident Lugiewicz said the crypto miner could be as loud as the Niagara Falls. Residents of Murphy, North Carolina, complained that a cryptocurrency miner located in the area causes “insane” noise and negatively impacts the electric grid. As such, some people have decided to leave the town and...
WDEF
Two more Pedestrians Struck by Cars Downtown Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Two more pedestrians have been struck by vehicles in Downtown Chattanooga, according to police. Chattanooga police say that one pedestrian has died, and the other has non-critical injuries. On Wednesday, CPD responded to a hit and run at 1800 E. 32nd St. They say a...
WDEF
Road Closures in Chattanooga this Weekend
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga’s Division of Transportation announced multiple road closures this upcoming weekend. Due to a private event on Friday, Fort Street will be closed from 5 p.m. until 11 p.m. This road is between W 13th Street and E 14th Street. On Saturday, multiple roads...
WDEF
Cicis Pizza in Hixson Permanently Closing
HIXSON, Tenn. (WDEF) — A sign on the front door revealed that Cicis Pizza in Hixson is closing its doors for good. The restaurant sits on Highway 153. “Thanks Hixson for your support over the past 26 years!. It has been a pleasure serving you!. It is with a...
