Odessa, TX

cbs7.com

West Texas roads stay clear, but more winter weather on the way

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - While work and school cancellations affected many people on Monday, area roadways were operating without major issues by early Monday afternoon. But the morning caught some drivers by surprise. By sunrise, an 18-wheeler had overturned at the I-20 & Hwy 338 offramp. Odessa Police at the...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

MISD releases statement on Monday morning winter weather closure

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland ISD released the following station after winter weather canceled school across west Texas Monday morning. “In preparation for the possibility of school closures due to inclement weather, Midland ISD evaluates road conditions early in the morning and consults with the National Weather Service. At the...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

UPDATED: Closures and delays for Tuesday, January 31

PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ)- With winter storm warnings issued across parts of Texas, some school districts and business in the Basin are preparing for closures and delays as weather officials said freezing rain is expected until at least Wednesday. We will update this list as information becomes available, or you can view closings here. Please keep […]
MIDLAND, TX
National Weather Force

Ice Storm To Impact Texas, Including the I-20 Corridor from Dallas to Midland Monday night through Wednesday

National Weather Force has issued an Ice Storm Advisory effective Monday night through Thursday morning for parts of Texas, which does include the Dallas-Fort Forth forecast zones as a storm system from the Southwestern United States will be expected to come up from the south, using the freezing air in place at the current time, dropping ice concerns which will impact travel.
DALLAS, TX
cbs7.com

DPS update on crashes in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety’s Midland District is reporting a total of 55 traffic crashes from 12 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Jan.30 . At this time, Texas DPS encourages drivers to continue to practice winter driving safety. Please reduce your speed and maintain...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

OPD responds to 30 crashes Monday, offers tips for winter driving

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to approximately 30 crashes Monday morning as winter weather moved into the Basin. Now, officers are asking drivers to remain cautious through the week as roads are expected to remain slick for several days, especially on Interstate 20, Highway 80, and Highway 191.  The Texas […]
ODESSA, TX
B93

Permian Basin Area Closures and Delays

The weather is not favorable this morning at all and it's only doing to get worse. The roads are very slick and accidents are happening, so be very careful. Here are is a list of closures and delays. Grady ISD- classes canceled. Seminole ISD- 10:00 a.m. start. Greenwood ISD- classes...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Jesus House to serve lunch Monday as winter weather moves in

PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ)- As winter weather moved into the Basin Monday, area food pantries announced closures aimed at keeping volunteers and patrons safe.  Odessa Meals on Wheels will not be delivering meals to homebound clients. Additionally, both the Midland and Odessa West Texas Food Bank campuses will remain closed Monday.  However, Jesus House HIS Kitchen […]
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Odessa Police crash update

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - OPD has responded to around 30 crashes so far Monday morning. OPD would like to remind the public to continue being careful if traveling this week as roads are expected to remain slick. Please use extreme caution if you must travel on Interstate 20, Highway 80, and Highway 191. Remember the following if you do travel:
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Odessa Police investigating multiple crashes on I-20

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - OPD is currently investigating four separate 18-wheeler crashes on IH-20 (all between West Loop 338 & West County Road). Please avoid traveling on IH-20 if possible and use alternative routes until further advised. OPD would like to remind drivers to continue being careful if traveling this...
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Odessa Police Department provides crash report update

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department has responded to approximately 30 crashes so far this morning. OPD said people must use extreme caution if you travel on I-20, Highway 80 and Highway 191. They suggest that you need to reduce your speed and maintain a safe distance to the vehicle in front that will allow enough time to stop your vehicle.
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Fatality crash on Loop 250 in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the city of Midland, on Thursday, Jan. 26 at around 10:47 P.M. officers with the Midland Police Department responded to an accident on the westbound entrance ramp of Loop 250 west of Midland Dr. Jesus Romo Jr. 37 years old of Midland died at...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

UPDATE: Missing man found

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- UPDATE: A man reported missing Friday has been found and is safe, OPD announced Saturday. The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to locate a missing man. Daquann Allen, 34, was last seen around 7:00 a.m. on January 27 in the 1800 block of W 24th Street. Allen uses […]
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Odessa Police looking for aggravated assualt suspect

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police are looking for the public’s help searching for an aggravated assault suspect. On Jan. 22, at around 8:40 p.m., an aggravated assault happened at the DK, at 4601 Oakwood. A man wearing a blue shirt, gray hoodie, and white hat shown in the...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Wadley-Barron Park reopens following investigation

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The City of Midland announced Wednesday that Wadley-Barron Park has reopened to the pubic following an investigation that closed the park, including the walking trails, since mid-January.  It is unclear what, if any, evidence was recovered amid a search of the duck pond.  On January 17, the Midland Police Department said several […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

‘Person of interest’: OPD investigating assault at DK

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community with an investigation following an aggravated assault at a local convenience store.  According to OPD, the incident occurred around 8:40 p.m. on January 22 at the DK store located at 4601 Oakwood Drive. A man wearing a blue shirt, grey hoodie, […]
ODESSA, TX

