Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cbs7.com
West Texas roads stay clear, but more winter weather on the way
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - While work and school cancellations affected many people on Monday, area roadways were operating without major issues by early Monday afternoon. But the morning caught some drivers by surprise. By sunrise, an 18-wheeler had overturned at the I-20 & Hwy 338 offramp. Odessa Police at the...
cbs7.com
MISD releases statement on Monday morning winter weather closure
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland ISD released the following station after winter weather canceled school across west Texas Monday morning. “In preparation for the possibility of school closures due to inclement weather, Midland ISD evaluates road conditions early in the morning and consults with the National Weather Service. At the...
UPDATED: Closures and delays for Tuesday, January 31
PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ)- With winter storm warnings issued across parts of Texas, some school districts and business in the Basin are preparing for closures and delays as weather officials said freezing rain is expected until at least Wednesday. We will update this list as information becomes available, or you can view closings here. Please keep […]
Ice Storm To Impact Texas, Including the I-20 Corridor from Dallas to Midland Monday night through Wednesday
National Weather Force has issued an Ice Storm Advisory effective Monday night through Thursday morning for parts of Texas, which does include the Dallas-Fort Forth forecast zones as a storm system from the Southwestern United States will be expected to come up from the south, using the freezing air in place at the current time, dropping ice concerns which will impact travel.
cbs7.com
DPS update on crashes in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety’s Midland District is reporting a total of 55 traffic crashes from 12 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Jan.30 . At this time, Texas DPS encourages drivers to continue to practice winter driving safety. Please reduce your speed and maintain...
OPD responds to 30 crashes Monday, offers tips for winter driving
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to approximately 30 crashes Monday morning as winter weather moved into the Basin. Now, officers are asking drivers to remain cautious through the week as roads are expected to remain slick for several days, especially on Interstate 20, Highway 80, and Highway 191. The Texas […]
Permian Basin Area Closures and Delays
The weather is not favorable this morning at all and it's only doing to get worse. The roads are very slick and accidents are happening, so be very careful. Here are is a list of closures and delays. Grady ISD- classes canceled. Seminole ISD- 10:00 a.m. start. Greenwood ISD- classes...
Jesus House to serve lunch Monday as winter weather moves in
PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ)- As winter weather moved into the Basin Monday, area food pantries announced closures aimed at keeping volunteers and patrons safe. Odessa Meals on Wheels will not be delivering meals to homebound clients. Additionally, both the Midland and Odessa West Texas Food Bank campuses will remain closed Monday. However, Jesus House HIS Kitchen […]
cbs7.com
Odessa Police crash update
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - OPD has responded to around 30 crashes so far Monday morning. OPD would like to remind the public to continue being careful if traveling this week as roads are expected to remain slick. Please use extreme caution if you must travel on Interstate 20, Highway 80, and Highway 191. Remember the following if you do travel:
cbs7.com
Odessa Police investigating multiple crashes on I-20
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - OPD is currently investigating four separate 18-wheeler crashes on IH-20 (all between West Loop 338 & West County Road). Please avoid traveling on IH-20 if possible and use alternative routes until further advised. OPD would like to remind drivers to continue being careful if traveling this...
Odessa Police Department provides crash report update
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department has responded to approximately 30 crashes so far this morning. OPD said people must use extreme caution if you travel on I-20, Highway 80 and Highway 191. They suggest that you need to reduce your speed and maintain a safe distance to the vehicle in front that will allow enough time to stop your vehicle.
cbs7.com
Fatality crash on Loop 250 in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the city of Midland, on Thursday, Jan. 26 at around 10:47 P.M. officers with the Midland Police Department responded to an accident on the westbound entrance ramp of Loop 250 west of Midland Dr. Jesus Romo Jr. 37 years old of Midland died at...
UPDATE: Missing man found
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- UPDATE: A man reported missing Friday has been found and is safe, OPD announced Saturday. The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to locate a missing man. Daquann Allen, 34, was last seen around 7:00 a.m. on January 27 in the 1800 block of W 24th Street. Allen uses […]
cbs7.com
Odessa Police looking for aggravated assualt suspect
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police are looking for the public’s help searching for an aggravated assault suspect. On Jan. 22, at around 8:40 p.m., an aggravated assault happened at the DK, at 4601 Oakwood. A man wearing a blue shirt, gray hoodie, and white hat shown in the...
W. Louisiana Avenue concrete paving project to begin on Jan. 30
MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland is warning drivers of a concrete paving project on W. Louisiana Avenue that could impact their commutes. The transportation division will begin work on Monday by paving the section between Mogford Street and Kent Street. Phase one is tentatively expected to take...
Remember Back in the Day When West Texas Had TG&Y Instead of Walmart?
TG&Y was the discount superstore of the 60s and 70s and this kid was in the toy department every time. When I was younger no one knew what TG&Y stood for so everyone I knew said it meant Toys, Girdles, and Yo-yos. That, of course, was not the truth. It...
Wadley-Barron Park reopens following investigation
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The City of Midland announced Wednesday that Wadley-Barron Park has reopened to the pubic following an investigation that closed the park, including the walking trails, since mid-January. It is unclear what, if any, evidence was recovered amid a search of the duck pond. On January 17, the Midland Police Department said several […]
'It was tremendous': Midland church's mission to support Uvalde blossoms into one giant celebration
SAN ANTONIO — Two Texas communities nearly 300 miles apart united as one. Parishioners at a Catholic church in West Texas had it in their hearts to support Uvalde following the tragedy at Robb Elementary School. "Their child got stolen from them, never to see again. I could feel...
‘Person of interest’: OPD investigating assault at DK
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community with an investigation following an aggravated assault at a local convenience store. According to OPD, the incident occurred around 8:40 p.m. on January 22 at the DK store located at 4601 Oakwood Drive. A man wearing a blue shirt, grey hoodie, […]
cbs7.com
Ector County Judge declares sale of Ector County Coliseum ‘DOA’
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - In July 2022, the Ector County Commissioners’ Court voted 3-to-2 to explore the possible sale of the Ector County Coliseum to an out-of-state company. The court entered into a six-month brokerage contract to explore that sale that expired on Jan. 26. The possible sale of...
Comments / 0