There is widespread dense fog across all of south Louisiana this morning. Today & Tonight: There is a Dense Fog Advisory out until 10 a.m. today. Expect to be moving slower than the speed limit on your morning drive. This afternoon will be mostly cloudy with spotty showers in and out. Measurable rainfall will be minimal. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s all day and temperatures will be in the mid-50s at the coolest tonight.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 4 HOURS AGO