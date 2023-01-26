ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB

Baton Rouge Metro Airport announces new nonstop flights

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials at the Baton Rouge Metro Airport have announced nonstop daily flights between Baton Rouge and Washington, D.C. The new American Airlines flights will begin on Thursday, June. 1, and will run between the Baton Rouge Metro Airport and Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

This year's Washington Mardi Gras thought to be most popular ever

WASHINGTON — Louisiana lawmakers, lobbyists, and business executives headed home Sunday — many to participate in a special session that starts Monday — from what organizers privately surmise was the most popular Washington Mardi Gras ever. Though Washington Mardi Gras ostensibly is for municipal, parish and state...
LOUISIANA STATE
lsu.edu

LSU PETE Professor Proposes Plan for Orphan Oil Wells

BATON ROUGE, LA – Oil drilling has had its fair share of controversy as of late, leaving engineers trying to determine how to keep fossil fuels in play while considering environmentally-friendly solutions. LSU Craft & Hawkins Department of Petroleum Engineering Professor Dandina Rao has a plan that will not only create less carbon dioxide during oil production but will also make use of the millions of orphan wells that are scattered throughout the United States.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Monday PM Forecast: dreary with more rain around the corner

Many locations along and north of I-10 received over 4 inches of rain on Sunday. A break from substantial precipitation is expected through Wednesday, but it will remain gloomy. A DENSE FOG ADVISORY Tuesday morning for the entire WBRZ Viewing Area. Visibility of one-quarter mile or less could make driving...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Traffic stops used to be punitive. Now, in Baton Rouge, they're becoming supportive.

Christopher Csonka is the founding executive director of the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council. A native Ohioan, Chris has worked in criminal justice for more than 20 years with the longest portion of that being at the Summit County Sheriff's Office where his focus was jail administration. Chris has also worked in public safety at the county level focusing on justice improvement initiatives. Chris is a proud Navy veteran in which he served for 10 years.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

East Baton Rouge Parish announces sandbag locations

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department announced several locations for residents to pick up sandbags on Sunday, Jan. 29. The announcement comes as heavy rain continues to come down in the Baton Rouge area. Below is the list of sand and sandbag...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Tuesday AM Forecast: Fog for the morning and clouds for the afternoon

There is widespread dense fog across all of south Louisiana this morning. Today & Tonight: There is a Dense Fog Advisory out until 10 a.m. today. Expect to be moving slower than the speed limit on your morning drive. This afternoon will be mostly cloudy with spotty showers in and out. Measurable rainfall will be minimal. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s all day and temperatures will be in the mid-50s at the coolest tonight.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

What is kratom, and why are Louisiana local officials banning it?

Kratom has become a cause for concern in Louisiana, with two parishes banning it and two others considering a ban for fear of more drug addiction. Kratom is a plant native to southeast Asia and is colloquially known as thang, kakuam, thom, ketum and biak, according to a 2020 fact sheet produced by the U.S. Department of Justice and Drug Enforcement Administration.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Mount Zion First Baptist Church celebrates its 165th anniversary

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Over the weekend, a capital area church known as downtown Baton Rouge’s first place of worship for Black people celebrated its 165th anniversary. Over the years, many have come to know Mount Zion First Baptist Church as a safe haven. This was reflected...
BATON ROUGE, LA
kadn.com

Richard Nelson becomes youngest candidate in Louisiana governor's race

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP/KADN) — State Rep. Richard Nelson launched his campaign for Louisiana governor this past week and visited Lafayette after making his announcement. He'sjoining a swelling list of prominent Republicans who are running to lead the state. Nelson, of Mandeville, joins Attorney General Jeff Landry, State Treasurer John...
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

2 found dead off of Siegen Lane

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people were found dead near Siegen Lane overnight. The bodies were discovered around 3 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30 in the parking lot of a Waffle House located in the 10000 block of Reiger Road, officials confirmed. A possible suspect or motive is unknown...
BATON ROUGE, LA

