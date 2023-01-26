Read full article on original website
Baton Rouge Metro Airport announces new nonstop flights
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials at the Baton Rouge Metro Airport have announced nonstop daily flights between Baton Rouge and Washington, D.C. The new American Airlines flights will begin on Thursday, June. 1, and will run between the Baton Rouge Metro Airport and Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C.
theadvocate.com
Aldi plans to open 5 South Louisiana stores this year. Here's where they will be.
Fast growing grocery chain Aldi should begin construction on its first Baton Rouge-area location in the next couple of weeks. Work is set to begin soon on a store in the Settlement at Shoe Creek, said Heather Moore, a division vice president for Aldi USA. The Central store is one...
30-Acre Go-Kart Track in Louisiana Largest in the U.S.
If you have a need for speed you need not leave Louisiana, the largest go-kart track in the U.S. is just a car ride from Lafayette.
theadvocate.com
This year's Washington Mardi Gras thought to be most popular ever
WASHINGTON — Louisiana lawmakers, lobbyists, and business executives headed home Sunday — many to participate in a special session that starts Monday — from what organizers privately surmise was the most popular Washington Mardi Gras ever. Though Washington Mardi Gras ostensibly is for municipal, parish and state...
lsu.edu
LSU PETE Professor Proposes Plan for Orphan Oil Wells
BATON ROUGE, LA – Oil drilling has had its fair share of controversy as of late, leaving engineers trying to determine how to keep fossil fuels in play while considering environmentally-friendly solutions. LSU Craft & Hawkins Department of Petroleum Engineering Professor Dandina Rao has a plan that will not only create less carbon dioxide during oil production but will also make use of the millions of orphan wells that are scattered throughout the United States.
wbrz.com
Monday PM Forecast: dreary with more rain around the corner
Many locations along and north of I-10 received over 4 inches of rain on Sunday. A break from substantial precipitation is expected through Wednesday, but it will remain gloomy. A DENSE FOG ADVISORY Tuesday morning for the entire WBRZ Viewing Area. Visibility of one-quarter mile or less could make driving...
theadvocate.com
Former Louisiana Farm Bureau office sells for $4.8M. Here's what's planned for the space.
The former Louisiana Farm Bureau office on Airline Highway has been sold for nearly $4.8 million to a local community health organization that plans to open a primary care clinic. Open Health Care bought the building at 9516 Airline Highway in a deal that was filed Friday with the East...
NOLA.com
Traffic stops used to be punitive. Now, in Baton Rouge, they're becoming supportive.
Christopher Csonka is the founding executive director of the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council. A native Ohioan, Chris has worked in criminal justice for more than 20 years with the longest portion of that being at the Summit County Sheriff's Office where his focus was jail administration. Chris has also worked in public safety at the county level focusing on justice improvement initiatives. Chris is a proud Navy veteran in which he served for 10 years.
theadvocate.com
Outside, independent spending swamped locals in fall Baton Rouge school board races
Donors, some of them rich and many of them anonymous, wrote big checks to support East Baton Rouge Parish School Board candidates this past fall, triggering a flood of mailers, phone calls, text messages and digital ads. This campaign largesse came almost exclusively through “dark money” channels, spent by nonprofit...
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Bet-R Food Store
What's for lunch at Bet-R on Kalurah Street. Most grocery stores in Baton Rouge contain a deli department where hot meals are prepared and served. Here is the menu for daily lunch specials at local favorite, Bet-R Neighborhood Supermarket.
NOLA.com
Why is La.'s State Capitol bathed in different colors sometimes? Curious Louisiana finds out
Louisiana's State Capitol may be glowing in purple, green and gold when Mardi Gras rolls around on Feb. 21. "It's a possibility," said Jacques Berry, Policy and Communication director for the state Division of Administration. "The state lit it in red and green for Christmas." It also was bathed in...
Louisiana leads the country in the number one deaths in Hospitals and here is what's being done
According to the center for disease control and prevention, sepsis is the number one cause of death in hospitals. Studies conducted by LSU Health sciences center say that Louisiana leads the country in these deaths.
East Baton Rouge Parish announces sandbag locations
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department announced several locations for residents to pick up sandbags on Sunday, Jan. 29. The announcement comes as heavy rain continues to come down in the Baton Rouge area. Below is the list of sand and sandbag...
wbrz.com
$600K donated to Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank to help families with food insecurity
BATON ROUGE- Monday morning another step was taken towards fighting hunger in Southeast Louisiana. Nutrien, the world’s largest provider in crop services, donated $600,000 to The Greater Baton Rouge food bank. Richard Holder is the general manager for Nutrien’s nitrogen facility in Grismar. “Our goal through this donation...
wbrz.com
Tuesday AM Forecast: Fog for the morning and clouds for the afternoon
There is widespread dense fog across all of south Louisiana this morning. Today & Tonight: There is a Dense Fog Advisory out until 10 a.m. today. Expect to be moving slower than the speed limit on your morning drive. This afternoon will be mostly cloudy with spotty showers in and out. Measurable rainfall will be minimal. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s all day and temperatures will be in the mid-50s at the coolest tonight.
theadvocate.com
What is kratom, and why are Louisiana local officials banning it?
Kratom has become a cause for concern in Louisiana, with two parishes banning it and two others considering a ban for fear of more drug addiction. Kratom is a plant native to southeast Asia and is colloquially known as thang, kakuam, thom, ketum and biak, according to a 2020 fact sheet produced by the U.S. Department of Justice and Drug Enforcement Administration.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Louisiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
brproud.com
Mount Zion First Baptist Church celebrates its 165th anniversary
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Over the weekend, a capital area church known as downtown Baton Rouge’s first place of worship for Black people celebrated its 165th anniversary. Over the years, many have come to know Mount Zion First Baptist Church as a safe haven. This was reflected...
kadn.com
Richard Nelson becomes youngest candidate in Louisiana governor's race
LAFAYETTE, La. (AP/KADN) — State Rep. Richard Nelson launched his campaign for Louisiana governor this past week and visited Lafayette after making his announcement. He'sjoining a swelling list of prominent Republicans who are running to lead the state. Nelson, of Mandeville, joins Attorney General Jeff Landry, State Treasurer John...
2 found dead off of Siegen Lane
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people were found dead near Siegen Lane overnight. The bodies were discovered around 3 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30 in the parking lot of a Waffle House located in the 10000 block of Reiger Road, officials confirmed. A possible suspect or motive is unknown...
