fox2detroit.com

3 headed to prison for stealing from Section 8 programs in Michigan

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three family members of the former St. Clair Housing Commission executive director are headed to prison for stealing from Section 8 programs. Housing commission director Lorena Loren, who has since died, previously pleaded guilty to conspiring with several family members to steal federal funds provided to the commission by HUD to administer low-income housing programs in the county. She was sentenced to 37 months in prison.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MI
goldrushcam.com

California Attorney General Says Property Owners Should Not Be Forced to Allow Guns on Their Properties

Defends NY rule that would require property owners’ consent for guns in homes, businesses, and private property. January 31, 2023 - OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today, as part of a multistate coalition, joined an amicus brief in support of a New York law that would criminalize possession of a weapon on a person’s private property without the owner’s express consent. The brief, filed in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit in Christian v. Nigrelli urges reversal of a district court decision that would halt immediate enforcement of the law. The coalition of 16 attorneys general argue in the brief that New York’s restriction is one in a long line of government regulations designed to make gun possession and use safer for the public, and is a lawful exercise of states’ regulatory and police powers to enact such a law.
CALIFORNIA STATE
beckersasc.com

Florida physician pleads guilty in $2.6M Medicare fraud scheme

Former Naples, Fla.-based physician Omar Saleh has pleaded guilty in a $2.6 million fraud scheme, the Naples Daily News reported Jan. 27. Beginning in April 2020, Dr. Saleh participated in a scheme in which he received kickbacks for signing orders for medically unnecessary genetic testing. He is one of 36 defendants across 13 federal jurisdictions, according to the report.
NAPLES, FL
fallriverreporter.com

7 from southeastern Massachusetts, Georgia, Tennessee, Florida arrested in $7.5 million multi-state fraud scheme

BOSTON – Seven individuals, including three from Massachusetts, have been arrested in connection with their alleged involvement in a multi-state scheme to obtain millions of dollars in Paycheck Protection Program funds for themselves and others through the submission of dozens of fraudulent applications to PPP lenders. According to the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WLTX.com

40 years later, Tylenol murder investigators order new DNA tests on key evidence

WHEATON, Ill. — Beginning on Sept. 29, 1982, and over the next week, seven people were murdered in the Chicago area after unknowingly taking Tylenol pills that were spiked by a killer. Now, investigators are turning once again to DNA evidence to try to identify the person or people who did it, report CBS Chicago's Dave Savini, Samah Assad and Rebecca McCann.
CHICAGO, IL
104.1 WIKY

Hospital Group Closing More Facilities

Ascension St. Vincent will close ten more of their primary care facilities within the next 90 days. Last June the hospital group closed 11 throughout Indiana, including three in the Evansville area. The only primary care affected in the latest closings is in Haubstadt. The others are in the central...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Online pharmacy fined, barred from filling prescriptions for Iowa patients

The Iowa Board of Pharmacy has fined an online pharmacy $10,000 and temporarily barred it from filling prescriptions for Iowa patients. In June 2022, the board charged Mint Pharmacy and Skin Clinic of Florida with dispensing prescription drugs solely on the basis of an Internet questionnaire; failing to provide counseling before a prescription order is […] The post Online pharmacy fined, barred from filling prescriptions for Iowa patients appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania 'on high alert' for bird flu as egg prices drop

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- This case is in a different commonwealth: Virginia, not Pennsylvania. But Pennsylvania's Department of Agriculture is "on high alert" for highly-pathogenic avian influenza, Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding told CBS News Friday, partly because of last week's confirmed case in Virginia. The reason? "They are in the same flyway – the Atlantic flyway – as Pennsylvania," Redding said.In other words, in the path of migrating birds, who can spread the disease, which has caused the deaths of nearly 60 million birds – and contributed to high prices for everything from Thanksgiving turkeys last November to eggs today. But it's January....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

