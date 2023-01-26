Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
3 headed to prison for stealing from Section 8 programs in Michigan
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three family members of the former St. Clair Housing Commission executive director are headed to prison for stealing from Section 8 programs. Housing commission director Lorena Loren, who has since died, previously pleaded guilty to conspiring with several family members to steal federal funds provided to the commission by HUD to administer low-income housing programs in the county. She was sentenced to 37 months in prison.
goldrushcam.com
California Attorney General Says Property Owners Should Not Be Forced to Allow Guns on Their Properties
Defends NY rule that would require property owners’ consent for guns in homes, businesses, and private property. January 31, 2023 - OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today, as part of a multistate coalition, joined an amicus brief in support of a New York law that would criminalize possession of a weapon on a person’s private property without the owner’s express consent. The brief, filed in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit in Christian v. Nigrelli urges reversal of a district court decision that would halt immediate enforcement of the law. The coalition of 16 attorneys general argue in the brief that New York’s restriction is one in a long line of government regulations designed to make gun possession and use safer for the public, and is a lawful exercise of states’ regulatory and police powers to enact such a law.
beckersasc.com
Florida physician pleads guilty in $2.6M Medicare fraud scheme
Former Naples, Fla.-based physician Omar Saleh has pleaded guilty in a $2.6 million fraud scheme, the Naples Daily News reported Jan. 27. Beginning in April 2020, Dr. Saleh participated in a scheme in which he received kickbacks for signing orders for medically unnecessary genetic testing. He is one of 36 defendants across 13 federal jurisdictions, according to the report.
fallriverreporter.com
7 from southeastern Massachusetts, Georgia, Tennessee, Florida arrested in $7.5 million multi-state fraud scheme
BOSTON – Seven individuals, including three from Massachusetts, have been arrested in connection with their alleged involvement in a multi-state scheme to obtain millions of dollars in Paycheck Protection Program funds for themselves and others through the submission of dozens of fraudulent applications to PPP lenders. According to the...
gamblingnews.com
Michigan Casinos Tentatively Welcome Indoor Smoking – But With a Caveat
This comes at a time when New Jersey and Rhode Island’s casino workers, or at least a vociferous group, are fighting to ensure that smoking is banned from indoor areas. The pandemic gave this movement a strong momentum, with a solid argument against having smokers light up in closed spaces.
Health District trains registered nurses to insert nexplanon devices
ALBANY — The Southwest Georgia Public Health District is training select Registered Nurses to perform Nexplanon insertions. Previously, this service could be provided only by nurse practitioners, physician assistants or physicians. After receiving approval from the manufacturer and the FDA, the health district has expanded the nurse protocol to...
Executions for Texas Panhandle men scheduled by Texas Department of Criminal Justice
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The executions of two men with Texas Panhandle ties have officially been scheduled, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice’s website. The execution of 54-year-old John Balentine is scheduled for Feb. 8, according to the website. Balentine has been in custody for more than 23 years after being convicted of […]
WLTX.com
40 years later, Tylenol murder investigators order new DNA tests on key evidence
WHEATON, Ill. — Beginning on Sept. 29, 1982, and over the next week, seven people were murdered in the Chicago area after unknowingly taking Tylenol pills that were spiked by a killer. Now, investigators are turning once again to DNA evidence to try to identify the person or people who did it, report CBS Chicago's Dave Savini, Samah Assad and Rebecca McCann.
104.1 WIKY
Hospital Group Closing More Facilities
Ascension St. Vincent will close ten more of their primary care facilities within the next 90 days. Last June the hospital group closed 11 throughout Indiana, including three in the Evansville area. The only primary care affected in the latest closings is in Haubstadt. The others are in the central...
Online pharmacy fined, barred from filling prescriptions for Iowa patients
The Iowa Board of Pharmacy has fined an online pharmacy $10,000 and temporarily barred it from filling prescriptions for Iowa patients. In June 2022, the board charged Mint Pharmacy and Skin Clinic of Florida with dispensing prescription drugs solely on the basis of an Internet questionnaire; failing to provide counseling before a prescription order is […] The post Online pharmacy fined, barred from filling prescriptions for Iowa patients appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Pennsylvania 'on high alert' for bird flu as egg prices drop
HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- This case is in a different commonwealth: Virginia, not Pennsylvania. But Pennsylvania's Department of Agriculture is "on high alert" for highly-pathogenic avian influenza, Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding told CBS News Friday, partly because of last week's confirmed case in Virginia. The reason? "They are in the same flyway – the Atlantic flyway – as Pennsylvania," Redding said.In other words, in the path of migrating birds, who can spread the disease, which has caused the deaths of nearly 60 million birds – and contributed to high prices for everything from Thanksgiving turkeys last November to eggs today. But it's January....
NC hog farm spills nearly 30,000 gallons of waste from lagoon; state officials investigating
CLARKTON, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina officials say they are investigating after tens of thousands of gallons of hog lagoon waste spilled because of a pipe failure. The incident was reported Friday evening at the Murphy-Brown Farm 7692 in Bladen County, according to a Saturday evening news release from the North Carolina Department of Environmental […]
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Parts of Texas
Thousands of Children are Needlessly Placed in the Foster Care System Due to a Perverse Cash Incentive
In California there are currently over 60,000 children in foster care. Los Angeles County accounts for more than half that number, with over 33,000 children in the foster care system.
Landlord says, "Section 8 renters destroyed my property."
Dumfries VA- Accepting housing vouchers seemed to be a good business decision for Akeem Cole who owns and rents ten homes in Virginia and North Carolina. The program promised guaranteed rent payments.
