Colorado Land Co. shows Morgan County their appreciation; Introduces new company president
The Colorado Land Co. celebrated its 8th Annual Customer Appreciation Dinner at the Longmeadow Event Center in Wiggins on Saturday. Colorado Land Co. has offices in Fort Morgan, Brush, and Wiggins. Owners Kent and Suzy Lindell became involved with real estate in 2008, running their business out of the basement of their home. In 2014 they opened their office on Main Street with one agent. After growing to three agents, they opened their Brush office in 2018 and another office in Wiggins in 2019. They are now a total of 14 including agents and administrative personnel throughout all of their offices.
Few housing options exist for residents being asked to vacate Greeley apartments for people with disabilities
GREELEY — Deb Walters’ home in Hope Apartments provides everything a 64-year-old living with cerebral palsy needs — a roll-in shower, a bed lift, aides to cook and clean, proximity to a grocery store, a nearby bus stop and a bike path she can use to drive her motorized wheelchair to a park.
Brush Chamber of Commerce has new outlook for 2023
The Brush Chamber of Commerce hosted its 2023 Annual Banquet on Thursday at the Brush Fairgrounds. The Italian Buffet was prepared by Banner Health in Brush for the occasion and more than 100 Chamber members, community residents, elected officials, and local leaders filled the room. The event celebrated the hard work and support of their volunteers and sponsors over the past year and showed appreciation for all of their members.
State Patrol Puts Northern Colorado County in the Top 5 Worst for Speeding
Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is here with another reminder that Centennial State residents aren't the best at driving. In a new press release, the agency chastised local motorists for their apparent inability to stop speeding, particularly in school or work zones. "Great lengths are taken to alert drivers in advance...
Colorado city issues 'water bottle notice' while mysterious odor is investigated
The city of Dacono, which is located in Weld County, has issued a temporary 'water bottle notice' for the Eagle Meadow subdivision while crews investigate a mysterious odor that may be affecting the area's water. Officials from Mountain View Fire Rescue (MVFR) first reported that they were investigating an unusual...
30,000 Coloradans had brown drinking water this January, CDPHE says
Brown water is the last thing anyone would want to see coming out of their kitchen sink tap, but that was case for 30,000 people this month in Arapahoe County. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says nearly half the population of the East Cherry Creek Valley water district was affected. Officials with ECCV tell CBS News Colorado the discoloration incident was a result of a maintenance issue at the beginning of the year. CDPHE says while the water is safe to drink an incident of this magnitude is rare."I would say this event was unusually large in terms of the...
Colorado woman struck by train while trapped in police cruiser sues department, officers
A woman who was struck by a train while trapped in the back of a Colorado police cruiser is suing the department alleging its officers failed to keep her safe. Yareni Rios-Gonzalez filed the lawsuit Thursday in Weld County District Court against three officers and the Platteville Police Department for “failing to protect Plaintiff from being hit by a freight train while in custody.”
1310kfka.com
Police: Man tried to stab Greeley officer with metal file
A man is behind bars at the Weld County Jail after police said he tried to stab an officer while resisting arrest. Police said 29-year-old Joshua Minteer was being arrested for allegedly assaulting people at the cold weather shelter in Greeley earlier this month. The Greeley Tribune reports when deputies responded to the disturbance, they say Minteer tried to stab one of them in the chest with a metal file, but the officer’s bulletproof vest protected him from injury. Police tackled Minteer, who they say kicked an officer in the face. Police said Minteer also had meth on his person. He also had several active warrants out for his arrest on charges of robbery and theft. He now faces new charges of attempted murder, assault, harassment, drug possession and indecent exposure. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
Task Force Finds Eleven More Stolen Vehicles, Makes Arrests in Greeley
Several Northern Colorado law enforcement agencies are once again coming together to reduce car thefts, find stolen vehicles and arrest suspects on the felony charges that are associated with vehicle theft. The task force working in the Greeley area goes by BATTLE (Beat Auto Theft Through Law Enforcement) North. Just...
Armed, dangerous suspect wanted in Adams County strip mall shooting
Deputies are searching for the suspect who allegedly injured a woman in a Zumba class after firing gunshots in a nearby trailer park. The man is considered to be armed and dangerous.
Colorado woman sentenced for stealing $35K in unemployment benefits
A Colorado parolee convicted of stealing more than $35,000 in unemployment benefits was sentenced to prison in an Arapahoe County courtroom Wednesday.
Northbound Interstate 25 near Longmont in Weld County back open after serious crash
Interstate 25 northbound near Longmont in Weld County is back open after two semi trucks and three cars were involved in a serious crash early Friday afternoon.Emergency officials shut down northbound I-25 just north of Highway 66.A tweet from Mountain View Fire Rescue showed a heavily damaged vehicle on the highway and the northbound lanes blocked by emergency vehicles.Three people were taken to the hospital, one with serious bodily injury.
Northern Colorado men’s basketball falls at Northern Arizona, tied for last in league
UNC (7-14, 2-7 Sky) lost to Northern Arizona (6-16, 2-7 Big Sky) on the road and is now tied for last in the league. The Bears had been picked to finish second, and their roster features multiple talented players. Things still don’t seem to be coming together. The first...
Fort Morgan High School releases honor roll for fall 2022 semester
Fort Morgan High School is pleased to announce the names of those students making. Alpha Honor Roll and Academic Scholar for the first semester of the 2022-2023 school. The two levels of Honor Roll recognition are as follows:. – Alpha Honor Roll – the highest acknowledgment will be awarded to...
Northern Colorado women’s basketball falls to NAU, 62-59, in overtime
Inconsistency and sloppiness reared their ugly heads on Saturday, allowing the Lumberjacks to defeat the Bears in an overtime effort. The University of Northern Colorado (10-10, 3-6 Big Sky) lost to Northern Arizona (12-10, 6-3 Big Sky), 62-59, at home. The two teams finished regulation tied at 57. It looked like UNC had the momentum to upset the 2022 Big Sky Tournament runner-up.
Brush boys basketball pulls together a win streak
A little early adversity never hurt anyone, especially when a team finds ways to rebound. After beginning its season with a 3-5 record, Brush boys basketball righted the ship a couple weeks back with a 67-54 win at Weld Central, only to see that one victory give way to three more. Three days later, Frontier Academy suffered a worse fate when the Beetdiggers rolled to a 77-41 win.
