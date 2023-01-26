Read full article on original website
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in VirginiaTravel MavenBristol, VA
Join the Excitement at Bristol Casino's Dealer Hiring Event: Apply Today!John M. DabbsBristol, VA
Discovering the Hidden Gem: Why Johnson City, Tennessee, is a Great Place to Call HomeJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Full Speed Ahead: The Evolution of NASCAR and Bristol Motor SpeedwayJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Janie's Place: Bristol's Newest Sensation in Classic Southern FoodJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Johnson City Press
Hawkins County Budget Committee moves ARPA resolutions forward
ROGERSVILLE — At its last meeting, the Hawkins County Commission Budget Committee voted to move several American Rescue Plan Act-related resolutions forward to be voted on by the full commission in February. Remaining ARPA funds.
Johnson City Press
State grant funding to go for water projects in Washington County
Washington County commissioners recently approved an interlocal agreement with the city of Kingsport regarding grant funding for a public water project in the Deakins Road, Double Springs Road and Hunt Road area. The project is part of the Washington County’s continued partnership with area municipal utility systems to extend water...
Abingdon Eats: Above and Below at Summers Roof and Cellar
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – After USA Today nominated Abingdon, Virginia for Best Small Town Food Scene for possibly its fifth win in a row, News Channel 11 visited the mountain town for a taste of what sets it apart from the rest. Summers Roof and Cellar Summers Roof and Cellar is a relatively recent addition […]
Discovering the Hidden Gem: Why Johnson City, Tennessee, is a Great Place to Call Home
When it comes to small towns in the South, Johnson City, Tennessee, might not be the first place that comes to mind. But this charming city nestled in the foothills of the Appalachians has a lot to offer residents and visitors alike. From natural beauty to a thriving arts and culture scene, here are just a few reasons why Johnson City is a great place to call home.
Kingsport Times-News
MyRide TN expanding to Johnson City
MyRide TN, a senior-friendly volunteer transportation service, has launched a branch in Johnson City. The program officially began on Jan. 10, providing older Tennesseans with rides to a variety of destinations, including medical appointments and grocery stores. Rides are provided Monday through Friday and priority is given to doctor appointments, according to their website.
Johnson City Press
Hawkins County Chamber recognizes the adult and youth volunteer of the year
ROGERSVILLE— The Rogersville/ Hawkins County Chamber of Commerce recognized the adult and youth volunteer of the year award winner. The award was presented by the director for Of One Accord Ministries, Sheldon Livesay, at the chamber breakfast on Jan. 26.
Herald and Tribune
Washington County Board of Education found to be owners of mystery property near West View
The Washington County Board of Education has recently found out they own a mystery parcel of land on State Road 34. “As both we (the Washing- ton County BOE/Washington County Schools) and the Washington County government review and update details of our inventory of county-owned property, this particular piece of property has been identified as owned by the ‘Washington County School Board,’” said Director of Washington County Schools Jerry Boyd. “The property to the left side (of the parcel) with the large structure (that is approximately 0.3 miles from the property in question) is West View Elementary School.”
Helping Amy choose which beautiful dress from The Encounter, she should wear to The Kingsport Chamber Dinner
Go to our Daytime TriCities Facebook page to vote on which one of the three amazing dresses from The Encounter that Amy should wear to the 76th annual Kingsport Chamber Dinner! You have until 5 pm today to enter! For more information on The encounter call 423-247-4806 or you can find them on Facebook
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Jan. 29
Jan. 29, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Tribune reported, “H.C. Hart of Johnson City, who is connected with the internal revenue collector’s office, reached the city last night. He had just returned from a trip from Jellico and other mining points where he was looking for illicit distillers. He failed to find any. He stated last night that he would leave today for upper East Tennessee on the same business.”
supertalk929.com
Johnson City Man Arrested For Ransacking Unoccupied Home
A Johnson City man is charged with Felony Vandalism after he ransacked a residence on East Myrtle Avenue where police say George Yourgulez allegedly broke into an unoccupied home by kicking in the door. Yourgulez was found asleep on a couch with his boots and clothes covered in white paint. A large five gallon bucket of paint was spilled and white footprints were seen throughout the residence. Yourgulez did extensive damage to the home by breaking out windows, busting water pipes with water running, a gas fire place was heavily damaged as well as paint being spilled inside and outside the home.
Johnson City Press
Lee County Airport, other projects get Opportunity Appalachia assistance grants
JONESVILLE – Lee County Airport and two economic development projects in Wise County will see more than $80,000 in Appalachian Regional Commission consortium grants to help move along their efforts. Under the Opportunity Appalachia program grants announced Monday, three projects in far Southwest Virginia will receive technical assistance grants:
Johnson City Press
Cash, Carter ready to hit the stage
KINGSPORT — Cash and Carter are almost ready for the big stage. The two newest bobcats at Bays Mountain Park will soon be available for viewing after undergoing months of socialization, park officials said.
Johnson City Press
Sky is the limit: West Ridge Junior heads to Air Force Flight Academy this summer
BLOUNTVILLE — Some high schoolers look forward to earning their drivers license before graduation, but a local student plans on earning her airplane pilot's license before starting her senior year. Lindsay Chapman, a 17-year-old junior at West Ridge High School from the Rock Springs community of the Sullivan County,...
supertalk929.com
Bristol Virginia May See 370 Thousand Dollar Civil Penalty Over Landfill Erased
The City of Bristol Virginia may see a more than 370 thousand dollar civil penalty over its landfill problems suspended if it can reimburse the costs of hiring an expert panel to assist with ongoing issues at the city’s smelly and now closed landfill. Bristol officials call the deal a critical next step to resolving the foul odors coming from the landfill for several years now. The state funding to assist the city will be freed up once the city meets the requirements set forth under the agreement with the Department of Environmental Quality.
wjhl.com
Family hold vigil and hangs flyers for missing teen
Family and friends gather in Hardin Park to hold a vigil for missing 16-year-old, Danielle Owens. Family hold vigil and hangs flyers for missing teen. Family and friends gather in Hardin Park to hold a vigil for missing 16-year-old, Danielle Owens. Mutts’ near triple double sends Va. Tech past Syracuse...
Johnson City Press
Rainbow Asian Cuisine: Calm amid the (snow) storm
Dine-around bunch alumni the Retiree recently returned from her holiday sojourn out west. Our friend arrived in Johnson City after enduring an eight-hour flight that expanded to 11-plus hours caused by bad weather flight re-routings that included an unlooked-for side trip to Tallahassee, Florida.
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in Virginia
There is nothing better than a baked from-scratch pastry, cookie, or slice of cake and that is where bakeries come in. Virginia is brimming with bakeries, both old and new. Only one, however, made it onto Mashable's best in the country list. The wonderful Blackbird Bakery in Bristol is arguably one of the most delicious bakeries in the state so it comes as no surprise this cozy bakery and cafe found its way into this article.
Johnson City Press
UPDATE: Chemical reaction injures five at Nuclear Fuel Services
A chemical reaction at Nuclear Fuel Services in Erwin sent two employees to the hospital on Monday, according to a press release from the company. The release states the facility experienced a minor chemical reaction during “routine inventory activities” around 10:30 a.m. Monday.
wcyb.com
Greene County woman sentenced after man found dead in vehicle in 2020
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Greene County woman arrested after a man's body was found inside a wrecked vehicle has entered a plea to facilitation of second-degree murder. Elizabeth Phillips was sentenced to 10 years in prison, with a determinate release, meaning she must serve at least 30...
Kingsport church opens comfort station for local officers
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Holy Mountain Baptist Church opened a rest area for local law enforcement officers. The comfort station is a place where officers can escape their cars, and have a place to sit and finish paperwork. The station has snacks, tea, coffee and clean bathrooms for officers to use. Holy Mountain Baptist Church […]
