Johnson City, TN

Johnson City Press

State grant funding to go for water projects in Washington County

Washington County commissioners recently approved an interlocal agreement with the city of Kingsport regarding grant funding for a public water project in the Deakins Road, Double Springs Road and Hunt Road area. The project is part of the Washington County’s continued partnership with area municipal utility systems to extend water...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Abingdon Eats: Above and Below at Summers Roof and Cellar

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – After USA Today nominated Abingdon, Virginia for Best Small Town Food Scene for possibly its fifth win in a row, News Channel 11 visited the mountain town for a taste of what sets it apart from the rest. Summers Roof and Cellar Summers Roof and Cellar is a relatively recent addition […]
ABINGDON, VA
John M. Dabbs

Discovering the Hidden Gem: Why Johnson City, Tennessee, is a Great Place to Call Home

When it comes to small towns in the South, Johnson City, Tennessee, might not be the first place that comes to mind. But this charming city nestled in the foothills of the Appalachians has a lot to offer residents and visitors alike. From natural beauty to a thriving arts and culture scene, here are just a few reasons why Johnson City is a great place to call home.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

MyRide TN expanding to Johnson City

MyRide TN, a senior-friendly volunteer transportation service, has launched a branch in Johnson City. The program officially began on Jan. 10, providing older Tennesseans with rides to a variety of destinations, including medical appointments and grocery stores. Rides are provided Monday through Friday and priority is given to doctor appointments, according to their website.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Herald and Tribune

Washington County Board of Education found to be owners of mystery property near West View

The Washington County Board of Education has recently found out they own a mystery parcel of land on State Road 34. “As both we (the Washing- ton County BOE/Washington County Schools) and the Washington County government review and update details of our inventory of county-owned property, this particular piece of property has been identified as owned by the ‘Washington County School Board,’” said Director of Washington County Schools Jerry Boyd. “The property to the left side (of the parcel) with the large structure (that is approximately 0.3 miles from the property in question) is West View Elementary School.”
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: Jan. 29

Jan. 29, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Tribune reported, “H.C. Hart of Johnson City, who is connected with the internal revenue collector’s office, reached the city last night. He had just returned from a trip from Jellico and other mining points where he was looking for illicit distillers. He failed to find any. He stated last night that he would leave today for upper East Tennessee on the same business.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
supertalk929.com

Johnson City Man Arrested For Ransacking Unoccupied Home

A Johnson City man is charged with Felony Vandalism after he ransacked a residence on East Myrtle Avenue where police say George Yourgulez allegedly broke into an unoccupied home by kicking in the door. Yourgulez was found asleep on a couch with his boots and clothes covered in white paint. A large five gallon bucket of paint was spilled and white footprints were seen throughout the residence. Yourgulez did extensive damage to the home by breaking out windows, busting water pipes with water running, a gas fire place was heavily damaged as well as paint being spilled inside and outside the home.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Lee County Airport, other projects get Opportunity Appalachia assistance grants

JONESVILLE – Lee County Airport and two economic development projects in Wise County will see more than $80,000 in Appalachian Regional Commission consortium grants to help move along their efforts. Under the Opportunity Appalachia program grants announced Monday, three projects in far Southwest Virginia will receive technical assistance grants:
WISE COUNTY, VA
Johnson City Press

Cash, Carter ready to hit the stage

KINGSPORT — Cash and Carter are almost ready for the big stage. The two newest bobcats at Bays Mountain Park will soon be available for viewing after undergoing months of socialization, park officials said.
KINGSPORT, TN
supertalk929.com

Bristol Virginia May See 370 Thousand Dollar Civil Penalty Over Landfill Erased

The City of Bristol Virginia may see a more than 370 thousand dollar civil penalty over its landfill problems suspended if it can reimburse the costs of hiring an expert panel to assist with ongoing issues at the city’s smelly and now closed landfill. Bristol officials call the deal a critical next step to resolving the foul odors coming from the landfill for several years now. The state funding to assist the city will be freed up once the city meets the requirements set forth under the agreement with the Department of Environmental Quality.
wjhl.com

Family hold vigil and hangs flyers for missing teen

Family and friends gather in Hardin Park to hold a vigil for missing 16-year-old, Danielle Owens. Family hold vigil and hangs flyers for missing teen. Family and friends gather in Hardin Park to hold a vigil for missing 16-year-old, Danielle Owens. Mutts’ near triple double sends Va. Tech past Syracuse...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Rainbow Asian Cuisine: Calm amid the (snow) storm

Dine-around bunch alumni the Retiree recently returned from her holiday sojourn out west. Our friend arrived in Johnson City after enduring an eight-hour flight that expanded to 11-plus hours caused by bad weather flight re-routings that included an unlooked-for side trip to Tallahassee, Florida.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Travel Maven

This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in Virginia

There is nothing better than a baked from-scratch pastry, cookie, or slice of cake and that is where bakeries come in. Virginia is brimming with bakeries, both old and new. Only one, however, made it onto Mashable's best in the country list. The wonderful Blackbird Bakery in Bristol is arguably one of the most delicious bakeries in the state so it comes as no surprise this cozy bakery and cafe found its way into this article.
BRISTOL, VA
Johnson City Press

UPDATE: Chemical reaction injures five at Nuclear Fuel Services

A chemical reaction at Nuclear Fuel Services in Erwin sent two employees to the hospital on Monday, according to a press release from the company. The release states the facility experienced a minor chemical reaction during “routine inventory activities” around 10:30 a.m. Monday.
ERWIN, TN
WJHL

Kingsport church opens comfort station for local officers

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Holy Mountain Baptist Church opened a rest area for local law enforcement officers. The comfort station is a place where officers can escape their cars, and have a place to sit and finish paperwork. The station has snacks, tea, coffee and clean bathrooms for officers to use. Holy Mountain Baptist Church […]
KINGSPORT, TN

