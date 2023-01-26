ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Several squirrel monkeys stolen in Zoosiana burglary

Broussard, LA (KPLC) - Several squirrel monkeys from Zoosiana were taken from their habitat in a burglary, according to Broussard Police. Authorities responded to the burglary on Jan. 29. All other zoo animals are accounted for, Broussard Police said. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on this incident is...
BROUSSARD, LA
Baton Rouge Metro Airport announces new nonstop flights

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials at the Baton Rouge Metro Airport have announced nonstop daily flights between Baton Rouge and Washington, D.C. The new American Airlines flights will begin on Thursday, June. 1, and will run between the Baton Rouge Metro Airport and Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU falls to Texas Tech in SEC/Big 12 Challenge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU men’s basketball team fell to Texas Tech in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge at the PMAC on Saturday, Jan. 28. The Tigers (12-9, 1-7 SEC) were beaten 76-68 by the Red Raiders (11-10, 0-8 Big 12). Adam Miller led LSU with 20 points....
BATON ROUGE, LA

