There’s been a murder most foul in the Model City, and the Friends of Allandale need your help in solving the crime. Friends of Allandale is proud to present its first-ever Mardi Gras Masquerade Murder Mystery event on Feb. 18 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Allandale Mansion. Tickets are $30 per person and the evening will include a mystery to solve, desserts, hurricane punch, coffee, and a bring-your-own-cigar lounge in the mansion’s courtyard.

KINGSPORT, TN ・ 23 HOURS AGO