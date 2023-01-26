ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cash, Carter ready to hit the stage

KINGSPORT — Cash and Carter are almost ready for the big stage. The two newest bobcats at Bays Mountain Park will soon be available for viewing after undergoing months of socialization, park officials said.
KINGSPORT, TN
Today In Johnson City History: Jan. 31

Jan. 31, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Tribune reported, “J.A. Bright has moved his family to Johnson City.”. According to www.loc.gov, The Knoxville Tribune was a newspaper published in Knoxville, Tennessee, from 1892-1898. We do not have access to any daily newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1898; however The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Lee County Airport, other projects get Opportunity Appalachia assistance grants

JONESVILLE – Lee County Airport and two economic development projects in Wise County will see more than $80,000 in Appalachian Regional Commission consortium grants to help move along their efforts. Under the Opportunity Appalachia program grants announced Monday, three projects in far Southwest Virginia will receive technical assistance grants:
WISE COUNTY, VA
ETSU women earn fourth consecutive victory

That three-game losing streak to begin the Southern Conference schedule seems like just a fading memory for the East Tennessee State women’s basketball team. The Bucs won their fourth game in a row Saturday, methodically beating UNC Greensboro 74-54 at Freedom Hall.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Robot Drone League competition coming to ETSU Feb. 4

JOHNSON CITY — Are robots taking over ETSU next weekend? Well, they are in a drone kind of way. More than 300 K-12 students from several states will gather Saturday, Feb. 4 and compete at East Tennessee State University in the 2022-23 Robot Drone League (RDL) Championship event.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
5 Questions with Washington County Principal of the Year Matt Combs

Matt Combs was recently named the 2023-24 Principal of the Year for Washington County Schools for his hard work serving the students and staff at Jonesborough Elementary School. Combs has spent 16 years as an educator for Washington County Schools, first teaching first and fourth grade at Boones Creek Elementary...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Farm Expo to be held in Bristol next weekend

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The 2023 Farm Expo, a family-friendly event celebrating local farmers’ work, will be held next weekend in Bristol. The two-day event, which Six Rivers Media and Kubota sponsor, celebrates the work of local farmers while providing fun activities for the whole family to enjoy.
BRISTOL, TN
Whodunit murder mystery coming to Allandale for Mardis Gras Masquerade

There’s been a murder most foul in the Model City, and the Friends of Allandale need your help in solving the crime. Friends of Allandale is proud to present its first-ever Mardi Gras Masquerade Murder Mystery event on Feb. 18 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Allandale Mansion. Tickets are $30 per person and the evening will include a mystery to solve, desserts, hurricane punch, coffee, and a bring-your-own-cigar lounge in the mansion’s courtyard.
KINGSPORT, TN
State grant funding to go for water projects in Washington County

Washington County commissioners recently approved an interlocal agreement with the city of Kingsport regarding grant funding for a public water project in the Deakins Road, Double Springs Road and Hunt Road area. The project is part of the Washington County’s continued partnership with area municipal utility systems to extend water...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Lady Vols visit No. 4 Tigers in SEC collision

BATON ROUGE, La. — Something has to give when Tennessee visits No. 4 LSU on Monday. The Southeastern Conference women’s basketball teams — which, along with top-ranked South Carolina, boast perfect league records — face off at 7 p.m. at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. ESPN2 is showing the game.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Morris' career-high 31 lifts No, 3 LSU over Tennessee, 76-68

BATON ROUGE, La. — Alexis Morris scored a career-high 31 points, stirring a raucous sellout crowd with a series of clutch transition layups in the fourth quarter, and third-ranked LSU remained unbeaten with a 76-68 victory over Tennessee on Monday night. Angel Reese had 18 points and 17 rebounds...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Officials say cutting-edge technology paves the way for innovation and new jobs

Officials with East Tennessee State University say curriculum additions in distillation, synthetic biology and mechatronics engineering are preparing the Northeast Tennessee region for the cutting-edge of new career and job opportunities. Earlier this month, Kimberly McCorkle, provost and vice president of academics at ETSU, and David Golden, chief executive officer...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Bucs’ home losing streak reaches eight after Mocs pull away

Home might be where the heart is, but it’s been nothing but heartbreak for the East Tennessee State men’s basketball team. That trend continued Saturday as Chattanooga walked out of Freedom Hall with a 73-64 victory, a result that continued ETSU’s historic run of home losses.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Game I'll Never Forget: Warriors solve top-ranked Bulldogs en route to Class S state crown

EDITOR’S NOTE: First of an occasional series on memorable games as told from the perspective of the participants. Having been blessed to appear with two teams that made it the TSSAA state tournament while at Happy Valley and winning the state championship in 1974, it would be easy to think that any of those state tourney games would be the most memorable of my career at HVHS.
ELIZABETHTON, TN

