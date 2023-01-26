Read full article on original website
Hawkins County Chamber recognizes the adult and youth volunteer of the year
ROGERSVILLE— The Rogersville/ Hawkins County Chamber of Commerce recognized the adult and youth volunteer of the year award winner. The award was presented by the director for Of One Accord Ministries, Sheldon Livesay, at the chamber breakfast on Jan. 26.
Cash, Carter ready to hit the stage
KINGSPORT — Cash and Carter are almost ready for the big stage. The two newest bobcats at Bays Mountain Park will soon be available for viewing after undergoing months of socialization, park officials said.
Sky is the limit: West Ridge Junior heads to Air Force Flight Academy this summer
BLOUNTVILLE — Some high schoolers look forward to earning their drivers license before graduation, but a local student plans on earning her airplane pilot's license before starting her senior year. Lindsay Chapman, a 17-year-old junior at West Ridge High School from the Rock Springs community of the Sullivan County,...
ETSU's Clemmer College offers free counseling services to the community
East Tennessee State University’s Clemmer College is offering counseling and mental health support to students, faculty, staff and members of the community through the Department of Counseling and Human Services’ Community Counseling Clinic. There is no cost to utilize these services.
Today In Johnson City History: Jan. 31
Jan. 31, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Tribune reported, “J.A. Bright has moved his family to Johnson City.”. According to www.loc.gov, The Knoxville Tribune was a newspaper published in Knoxville, Tennessee, from 1892-1898. We do not have access to any daily newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1898; however The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
Lee County Airport, other projects get Opportunity Appalachia assistance grants
JONESVILLE – Lee County Airport and two economic development projects in Wise County will see more than $80,000 in Appalachian Regional Commission consortium grants to help move along their efforts. Under the Opportunity Appalachia program grants announced Monday, three projects in far Southwest Virginia will receive technical assistance grants:
ETSU women earn fourth consecutive victory
That three-game losing streak to begin the Southern Conference schedule seems like just a fading memory for the East Tennessee State women’s basketball team. The Bucs won their fourth game in a row Saturday, methodically beating UNC Greensboro 74-54 at Freedom Hall.
Robot Drone League competition coming to ETSU Feb. 4
JOHNSON CITY — Are robots taking over ETSU next weekend? Well, they are in a drone kind of way. More than 300 K-12 students from several states will gather Saturday, Feb. 4 and compete at East Tennessee State University in the 2022-23 Robot Drone League (RDL) Championship event.
5 Questions with Washington County Principal of the Year Matt Combs
Matt Combs was recently named the 2023-24 Principal of the Year for Washington County Schools for his hard work serving the students and staff at Jonesborough Elementary School. Combs has spent 16 years as an educator for Washington County Schools, first teaching first and fourth grade at Boones Creek Elementary...
Farm Expo to be held in Bristol next weekend
BRISTOL, Tenn. — The 2023 Farm Expo, a family-friendly event celebrating local farmers’ work, will be held next weekend in Bristol. The two-day event, which Six Rivers Media and Kubota sponsor, celebrates the work of local farmers while providing fun activities for the whole family to enjoy.
Hawkins County Budget Committee moves ARPA resolutions forward
ROGERSVILLE — At its last meeting, the Hawkins County Commission Budget Committee voted to move several American Rescue Plan Act-related resolutions forward to be voted on by the full commission in February. Remaining ARPA funds.
Whodunit murder mystery coming to Allandale for Mardis Gras Masquerade
There’s been a murder most foul in the Model City, and the Friends of Allandale need your help in solving the crime. Friends of Allandale is proud to present its first-ever Mardi Gras Masquerade Murder Mystery event on Feb. 18 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Allandale Mansion. Tickets are $30 per person and the evening will include a mystery to solve, desserts, hurricane punch, coffee, and a bring-your-own-cigar lounge in the mansion’s courtyard.
State grant funding to go for water projects in Washington County
Washington County commissioners recently approved an interlocal agreement with the city of Kingsport regarding grant funding for a public water project in the Deakins Road, Double Springs Road and Hunt Road area. The project is part of the Washington County’s continued partnership with area municipal utility systems to extend water...
Lady Vols visit No. 4 Tigers in SEC collision
BATON ROUGE, La. — Something has to give when Tennessee visits No. 4 LSU on Monday. The Southeastern Conference women’s basketball teams — which, along with top-ranked South Carolina, boast perfect league records — face off at 7 p.m. at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. ESPN2 is showing the game.
Morris' career-high 31 lifts No, 3 LSU over Tennessee, 76-68
BATON ROUGE, La. — Alexis Morris scored a career-high 31 points, stirring a raucous sellout crowd with a series of clutch transition layups in the fourth quarter, and third-ranked LSU remained unbeaten with a 76-68 victory over Tennessee on Monday night. Angel Reese had 18 points and 17 rebounds...
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol names Marina Alvidrez VP of Human Resources
BRISTOL, Va. — The up-and-coming Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol has a new Vice President of Human Resources. Marina Alvidrez takes on the position, in which she reports directly to Allie Evangelista, president of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol, according to a press release.
Officials say cutting-edge technology paves the way for innovation and new jobs
Officials with East Tennessee State University say curriculum additions in distillation, synthetic biology and mechatronics engineering are preparing the Northeast Tennessee region for the cutting-edge of new career and job opportunities. Earlier this month, Kimberly McCorkle, provost and vice president of academics at ETSU, and David Golden, chief executive officer...
Golden sees no legal issue with public one-on-one superintendent candidate interviews; fourth hopeful applies
KINGSPORT — Kingsport Board of Education Vice President Todd Golden said he still thinks it is legal and a good practice for individual board members to interview the three top superintendent candidates one-on-one next month. However, he said those would be in addition to interviews of the top candidates...
Bucs’ home losing streak reaches eight after Mocs pull away
Home might be where the heart is, but it’s been nothing but heartbreak for the East Tennessee State men’s basketball team. That trend continued Saturday as Chattanooga walked out of Freedom Hall with a 73-64 victory, a result that continued ETSU’s historic run of home losses.
Game I'll Never Forget: Warriors solve top-ranked Bulldogs en route to Class S state crown
EDITOR’S NOTE: First of an occasional series on memorable games as told from the perspective of the participants. Having been blessed to appear with two teams that made it the TSSAA state tournament while at Happy Valley and winning the state championship in 1974, it would be easy to think that any of those state tourney games would be the most memorable of my career at HVHS.
