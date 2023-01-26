Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Winter storm moving into Arizona; up to 6 inches of snow possible in Flagstaff
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - After a quiet and mild weekend, another winter storm is moving into Arizona. Look for a high of just 60 degrees today in the Valley and 58 degrees on Tuesday with a chance of rain on both days. A low-pressure system dropping down the California coast...
AZFamily
First Alert Weather: Slick roads to the north, rain heads into Phoenix Monday and Tuesday
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We are declaring a First Alert Day for winter driving conditions tonight and Tuesday for northern Arizona and for rain-slicked roads Tuesday morning across the Valley. Our average high this time of year is around 70 degrees, and we are expected to stay below that through...
AZFamily
Warm weather, chance of rain in Phoenix and snow in Flagstaff
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Another great day in store. Ladies, use extra hairspray and eyelash glue today because winds will be picking up throughout the afternoon! Expect winds of 5-15 mph in the Valley and 10-20 mph in the high country. Secure loose outdoor items and be safe driving!
AZFamily
More snow coming to northern Arizona, cooler temperatures ahead
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Happy Sunday, everyone! It’s been a nice weekend, but we do have some changes on the way. A low-pressure system off the coast of California will shift eastward into the region early Monday morning, bringing a change in our weather pattern through Tuesday. Snow will begin early Monday in northern Arizona, and a better chance for eastern Arizona Tuesday. Throughout the next 48 hours, we are expecting three to five inches possible in areas like Flagstaff and Williams and around an inch near the White Mountains.
AZFamily
Cooler temperatures ahead as more rain expected in central Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A nice weekend ahead of us with temperatures near average for this time of the year. For Sunday, expect temps in the Valley in the mid-60s. Temperatures will dip at the beginning of the week as our next weather system approaches the region. Models show the best chance for precipitation to be Monday night into Tuesday. Rain amounts look to be in the range from a tenth of an inch to a third of an inch across the Valley.
AZFamily
A slight warmup into the weekend with another storm on the way to Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s another chilly start to the day with Valley temperatures in the 30s this morning. Look for sunshine and lighter winds this afternoon, with a high of about 62 degrees in the Phoenix metro. We’ll be below average with our weekend temperatures, but slowly...
AZFamily
The cold continues in the Phoenix area, snowfall in Flagstaff
A slight warmup around Phoenix with more winter weather on the way. Expect highs in Phoenix and the rest of the Valley to be around the mid-60s, but rain is in the forecast early next week along with snow for the High Country. A cool start to the morning around...
Mysterious Boom Heard Across Arizona And No One Knows What It Was
Police received multiple calls about the loud noise.
AZFamily
Businesses, hotels prepare for large crowds during Super Bowl and WM Phoenix Open
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The next two weeks will be crazy here in the Valley with the Super Bowl and the WM Phoenix Open coming to town. As a result, many businesses are counting on a major boost in revenue. Scottsdale is pretty busy on any weekend, but with both events happening the same week, hotels and restaurants are preparing for what they’re calling a big wave of people.
fox10phoenix.com
Recent snowfalls may slow water level decline at Lake Mead
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Hefty snowfalls that fed the Colorado River in recent weeks may slow the water level decline of Lake Mead on the Nevada-Arizona border, according to some experts. Forecasters now expect Lake Mead to finish this year around 1,027 feet elevation, about 19 feet lower than its...
AZFamily
Mysterious boom in Scottsdale leaves everyone curious
Teen shot, suspect on the loose after shooting near Ahwatukee high school. The shooting comes at the heels of multiple school threats made over the last few days at Mountain Pointe High School. Buckeye Valley Fire District changing policy after third ambulance stolen since 2014. Updated: 1 hour ago. |
AZFamily
ADOT says no freeway closures until after Super Bowl; plans to keep Phoenix-area traffic delays to a minimum
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As the Phoenix metropolitan area braces for two special events, the Arizona Department of Transportation says it is temporarily stopping any complete freeway closures from Feb. 1 through Feb. 15. The WM Phoenix Open and Super Bowl LVII are expected to draw tens of thousands of...
AZFamily
Arizona Family Investigates: Phoenix Fire Department in crisis
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - In an emergency, seconds matter and there’s a national standard when it comes to response times. The Phoenix Fire Department’s number is nearly twice that, due in part to the rapid growth of the city’s population. Phoenix Fire Department is in crisis. Arizona’s...
AZFamily
True Crime Arizona Podcast: THE LAST HITMAN Episode 1: The New Year’s Eve murders
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- On New Year’s Eve heading into 1981, the Redmond family was getting ready for their holiday party at their Phoenix, Arizona home. When three unknown men showed up, including a police officer, the family let them in. That’s when everything took a horrific turn. With multiple people dead from an execution-style hit, the investigation began to figure out who these men were and why the Redmond family was targeted.
AZFamily
Did you hear it? Mystery boom reported across Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Many people in one east Valley city say they heard a loud boom or explosion early Sunday morning. Some took to social media saying they felt a vibration in Old Town Scottsdale. Others said their houses shook, and they saw a flash and heard planes shortly after the boom.
programminginsider.com
5 Amazing Facts to Know About Phoenix
To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. Arizona’s capital city, Phoenix, is situated in the state’s center region. The fifth-largest city in the United States may be known for its year-round sunshine, desert beauty, world-class resorts, and golf, but it also provides upscale urban scapes, southwest culture, and plenty of outdoor activity.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Here’s what Valley economists say about possible Phoenix housing market plunge
PHOENIX – Local economists are saying a recent report projecting a 2008-like plunge in the Phoenix housing market is no reason to panic. The New York Post reported Tuesday that Goldman Sachs warned clients that the Phoenix; Austin, Texas; San Jose, California; and San Diego markets “will likely grapple with peak-to-trough declines of over 25%” in 2023.
Unusual Sink Inside Arizona Home For Sale Has People's Heads Turning
This sink is truly a work of art.
tourcounsel.com
Desert Sky Mall | Shopping mall in Phoenix, Arizona
We continue with the best malls, outlets and stores in Phoenix, and this time we will see Desert Sky Mall. In this shopping center you will not only enjoy the different shops and restaurants. Additionally, you can get together with friends and family to appreciate the live shows that take place on the weekends.
citysuntimes.com
Cupbop opens first downtown Phoenix location at Block 23
Cupbop, as seen on ABC’s Shark Tank, opened its first location in downtown Phoenix on Jan. 24, marking the sixth Cupbop restaurant in the Phoenix metropolitan area, growing the brand’s footprint to 42 locations in the US and over 150 world-wide. Located at Block 23, 101 E. Washington...
