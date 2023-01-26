ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

cbs17

Synthetic weed, falsely labeled CBD, $2M cash found at Fayetteville smoke shop, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C.(WNCN)- The Fayetteville Police Department reports they served search warrants at two smoke shops in relation to an out-of-state synthetic cannabinoid investigation. Police said they found synthetic marijuana, falsely labeled CBD products and millions in cash. On Thursday, the department said detectives and patrol officers participated in a joint...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL

TSA: Man passed through RDU security with a gun, boarded plane

Gun owner Cliff Waddell wants to know why his .38-caliber revolver made it through a TSA checkpoint on Wednesday at Raleigh-Durham International Airport. Gun owner Cliff Waddell wants to know why his .38-caliber revolver made it through a TSA checkpoint on Wednesday at Raleigh-Durham International Airport.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Woman says Raleigh car dealer deceived her during sale

Jackie Boulter thought she was buying a car from a private seller, another person online. But records show the seller did not own the car. He was actually an employee at a local dealership and was selling the car through the business. Boulter shared a picture of the shiny, pre-owned...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Fort Bragg officials seek man after rape in gym parking lot

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — Fort Bragg officials said Monday they are looking for a man who was involved in a rape on the post more than three months ago. The incident was reported on the morning of Oct. 11 in the parking lot of a gym along Armistead Street, according to a news release from the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division at Fort Bragg.
FORT BRAGG, NC
cbs17

PHOTOS: 3 wanted in Durham purse snatching at store, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department said it is looking for three people involved in a purse snatching from earlier this month. In a news release Monday, Durham police released three photos of the suspects. The incident happened on Jan. 10 at a business in the 1500...
DURHAM, NC
jocoreport.com

Man Steals From Walmart By Faking Dog Food Return, Report Says

GARNER – A 32 year-old man was arrested after he reportedly tried to return a bag of dog food for a refund at Walmart, even though he never paid for it. Johnston County deputies arrested Nicholas Ryan Burgess of Rosie Lane, Dunn on January 26th around 1:30pm after responding to Walmart at 5141 NC Highway 42 West, Garner in the Cleveland community.
GARNER, NC
WRAL News

NC 55 reopens near Lufkin Road in Apex

APEX, N.C. — North Carolina Highway 55 was closed Monday near Lufkin Road in Wake County due to a car crash. All southbound lanes were closed before 11:30 a.m. and reopened before noon. EMS and firefighters were seen trying to get someone out of the damaged car. WRAL News...
APEX, NC
WRAL

'Barry' the beaver spotted in river at Durham's American Tobacco Campus

DURHAM, N.C. — Employees arriving to work at the American Tobacco Campus were surprised Monday morning to see a beaver swimming in the river near the water tower. The beaver was spotted before 9:30 a.m. in the Old Bull River near the stage at the ATC water tower, close to shops, restaurants and offices.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Former Durham officers defend proactive policing units

Several former Durham police officers are defending proactive policing units in aftermath of Tyre Nichols' death. Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn "CJ" Davis served as Durham's police chief from June 2016 to June 2021. Similar units existed before, during and after Davis' tenure in Durham. Several former Durham police officers are...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Protest planned in downtown Raleigh after Tyre Nichols body camera video released

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Kerwin Pittman’s mindset and goal going into Saturday afternoon is clear. “Of course, this will be peaceful. We are hoping it to be a peaceful demonstration. We want to give the people the platform to air out their grievances in a productive and constructive way, but to also be able to educate a mass amount of people at the same time on how to effect change,” Pittman explained.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Apex police: Masked burglars are breaking into homes using the back door

APEX, N.C. — The Apex Police Department is sharing photos of burglars breaking into the back doors of homes as a caution to the community. According to police, three homes were broken into between Jan. 13 and Jan. 27. Police said the burglars are "well covered," wearing masks, hoodies, hats, hoods and gloves, and similar crimes are occurring across Wake County.
APEX, NC
cbs17

Central NC police chiefs react to Tyre Nichols body cam video

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police chiefs in Wake County and Moore County released statements after body camera footage showed Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols. The Memphis Police Department released body camera video on Friday, one day after the five police officers were charged with second-degree murder. The Memphis...
MEMPHIS, TN

