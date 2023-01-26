Read full article on original website
cbs17
Synthetic weed, falsely labeled CBD, $2M cash found at Fayetteville smoke shop, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C.(WNCN)- The Fayetteville Police Department reports they served search warrants at two smoke shops in relation to an out-of-state synthetic cannabinoid investigation. Police said they found synthetic marijuana, falsely labeled CBD products and millions in cash. On Thursday, the department said detectives and patrol officers participated in a joint...
WRAL
TSA: Man passed through RDU security with a gun, boarded plane
Gun owner Cliff Waddell wants to know why his .38-caliber revolver made it through a TSA checkpoint on Wednesday at Raleigh-Durham International Airport. Gun owner Cliff Waddell wants to know why his .38-caliber revolver made it through a TSA checkpoint on Wednesday at Raleigh-Durham International Airport.
WRAL
Woman says Raleigh car dealer deceived her during sale
Jackie Boulter thought she was buying a car from a private seller, another person online. But records show the seller did not own the car. He was actually an employee at a local dealership and was selling the car through the business. Boulter shared a picture of the shiny, pre-owned...
cbs17
‘Give them their little ticket’: Fayetteville pushing for crackdown on rogue shopping carts harming residents
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The City of Fayetteville wants to crack down on abandoned shopping carts across the city as its leaders said it is becoming an eyesore. More and more people and small businesses are complaining about it. The carts are being stolen from big box retailers and...
cbs17
Fort Bragg officials seek man after rape in gym parking lot
FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — Fort Bragg officials said Monday they are looking for a man who was involved in a rape on the post more than three months ago. The incident was reported on the morning of Oct. 11 in the parking lot of a gym along Armistead Street, according to a news release from the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division at Fort Bragg.
cbs17
PHOTOS: 3 wanted in Durham purse snatching at store, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department said it is looking for three people involved in a purse snatching from earlier this month. In a news release Monday, Durham police released three photos of the suspects. The incident happened on Jan. 10 at a business in the 1500...
jocoreport.com
Man Steals From Walmart By Faking Dog Food Return, Report Says
GARNER – A 32 year-old man was arrested after he reportedly tried to return a bag of dog food for a refund at Walmart, even though he never paid for it. Johnston County deputies arrested Nicholas Ryan Burgess of Rosie Lane, Dunn on January 26th around 1:30pm after responding to Walmart at 5141 NC Highway 42 West, Garner in the Cleveland community.
NC 55 reopens near Lufkin Road in Apex
APEX, N.C. — North Carolina Highway 55 was closed Monday near Lufkin Road in Wake County due to a car crash. All southbound lanes were closed before 11:30 a.m. and reopened before noon. EMS and firefighters were seen trying to get someone out of the damaged car. WRAL News...
WRAL
Moore County sheriff: Man shoots girlfriend and then turns gun on himself
PINEBLUFF, N.C. — Moore County deputies are investigating a a shooting on Monday. Authorities arrived at the shooting on 280 Whippoorwill Lane north of Thunder Road. The sheriff's office said a boyfriend shot his girlfriend, and then called 911. When authorities arrived, they heard more shots being fired from the home.
'Overcharges cost consumers.' Triangle Walmarts among stores fined for price-scanner error
Department of Agriculture conducts inspections of price-scanner systems in businesses to check for accuracy between the prices advertised and the prices that rung up at the register.
Mothers subject to wrongful Raleigh PD raid want apology, police reforms
Two Raleigh mothers are suing the City of Raleigh over a wrongful invasion of their homes by Raleigh police tactical teams, saying their lives and those of their children have been "interrupted."
WRAL
Families seek justice after Raleigh police wrongfully raided their homes
Two families, leaders with Emancipate NC and lawyers spoke about a May 2020 raid, in which they say Raleigh police officers burst into their apartments without warning. They say the officers were at the wrong address. Two families, leaders with Emancipate NC and lawyers spoke about a May 2020 raid,...
State suspends Auditor Wood’s vehicle assignment after crash
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina officials temporarily suspended the state auditor’s vehicle assignment this week after she was cited for a misdemeanor hit-and-run for leaving the scene of a December crash where she drove her state-issued vehicle into a parked car. The state’s motor fleet management director notified...
WRAL
'Barry' the beaver spotted in river at Durham's American Tobacco Campus
DURHAM, N.C. — Employees arriving to work at the American Tobacco Campus were surprised Monday morning to see a beaver swimming in the river near the water tower. The beaver was spotted before 9:30 a.m. in the Old Bull River near the stage at the ATC water tower, close to shops, restaurants and offices.
WRAL
Former Durham officers defend proactive policing units
Several former Durham police officers are defending proactive policing units in aftermath of Tyre Nichols' death. Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn "CJ" Davis served as Durham's police chief from June 2016 to June 2021. Similar units existed before, during and after Davis' tenure in Durham. Several former Durham police officers are...
cbs17
Protest planned in downtown Raleigh after Tyre Nichols body camera video released
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Kerwin Pittman’s mindset and goal going into Saturday afternoon is clear. “Of course, this will be peaceful. We are hoping it to be a peaceful demonstration. We want to give the people the platform to air out their grievances in a productive and constructive way, but to also be able to educate a mass amount of people at the same time on how to effect change,” Pittman explained.
cbs17
Butner man breaks into homes, steals car then crashes and flees on foot, sheriff says
BUTNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested on Friday for assault, breaking and entering and stealing a vehicle, according to the Granville County Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday, the sheriff’s office said Kedric Jamon Hester, of Butner, was a suspect in two home breaking and entering cases, a felony assault and stealing a motor vehicle.
Apex police: Masked burglars are breaking into homes using the back door
APEX, N.C. — The Apex Police Department is sharing photos of burglars breaking into the back doors of homes as a caution to the community. According to police, three homes were broken into between Jan. 13 and Jan. 27. Police said the burglars are "well covered," wearing masks, hoodies, hats, hoods and gloves, and similar crimes are occurring across Wake County.
cbs17
Central NC police chiefs react to Tyre Nichols body cam video
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police chiefs in Wake County and Moore County released statements after body camera footage showed Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols. The Memphis Police Department released body camera video on Friday, one day after the five police officers were charged with second-degree murder. The Memphis...
This North Carolina Bakery Has The Best Croissants In The State
Eat This, Not That! found the best place in each state to find the deliciously flaky pastry.
