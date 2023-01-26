Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Fayette, Fayette Ridges, Greene, Washington, Westmoreland by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 06:51:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-31 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Fayette; Fayette Ridges; Greene; Washington; Westmoreland; Westmoreland Ridges SLICK SPOTS ON ROADWAYS POSSIBLE THIS MORNING WITH LIGHT SNOW Light snow will slowly taper off across the region this morning, and has created some slick spots on roadways, especially elevated surfaces like bridges. Exercise caution through the morning commute, with conditions improving as snow ends and road surface temperatures rise.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Fayette Ridges, Westmoreland Ridges by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 06:45:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-31 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Fayette Ridges; Westmoreland Ridges WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 AM EST THIS MORNING The main ice and snowfall accumulation period is ending, though lingering light snow showers may persist a few more hours. Continue to exercise caution on previously impacted roadways and elevated surfaces.
