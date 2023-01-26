Effective: 2023-01-31 06:51:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-31 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Fayette; Fayette Ridges; Greene; Washington; Westmoreland; Westmoreland Ridges SLICK SPOTS ON ROADWAYS POSSIBLE THIS MORNING WITH LIGHT SNOW Light snow will slowly taper off across the region this morning, and has created some slick spots on roadways, especially elevated surfaces like bridges. Exercise caution through the morning commute, with conditions improving as snow ends and road surface temperatures rise.

FAYETTE COUNTY, PA ・ 42 MINUTES AGO