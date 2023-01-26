Read full article on original website
84 Lumber has announced this year’s Team Headquarters Award winners. Winners were selected in two different categories: The Rising Star Award was awarded to Andy Fossick, Senior Manager-Traffic and Logistics, and the Business Excellence Award was given to HR Manager Heather Kovaly. “We are proud to continue the recognition...
Do it Best has named Allison Flatjord as the company’s vice president of e-commerce. She replaces Nick Talarico, who was recently promoted to executive vice president of sales and marketing. “Allison has been centrally involved in that initiative from the very beginning and I couldn’t be more pleased to...
