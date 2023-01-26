ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

84 Lumber honors Team Headquarter Award winners

84 Lumber has announced this year’s Team Headquarters Award winners. Winners were selected in two different categories: The Rising Star Award was awarded to Andy Fossick, Senior Manager-Traffic and Logistics, and the Business Excellence Award was given to HR Manager Heather Kovaly. “We are proud to continue the recognition...
Do it Best names Flatjord VP of e-commerce

Do it Best has named Allison Flatjord as the company’s vice president of e-commerce. She replaces Nick Talarico, who was recently promoted to executive vice president of sales and marketing. “Allison has been centrally involved in that initiative from the very beginning and I couldn’t be more pleased to...
