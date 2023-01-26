Read full article on original website
wivk.com
Hoops Preview: Lady Vols at No. 4/3 LSU
Tennessee (16-7, 8-0 SEC), which is receiving votes in both major polls entering the new week, travels to Baton Rouge, La., to face No. 4/3 LSU (20-0, 8-0 SEC) in a battle of league unbeatens on Monday at 6:02 p.m. CT (7:02 p.m. ET) at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
wivk.com
Highlights/Postgame/Stats/Story: #4 Vols Down #10 Longhorns Behind Nkamhoua’s Career-High 27
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Fourth-ranked Tennessee emerged with an impressive 11-point victory, putting 10th-ranked Texas away, 82-71, in what was a raucous environment Saturday in a sold-out Thompson-Boling Arena. Tennessee (18-3) has won six of its last seven games against AP top-10 opponents. Vols forward Olivier Nkamhoua led all scorers...
wivk.com
Hoops Preview: #4 Tennessee vs. #10 Texas
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Taking a brief hiatus from conference play, No. 4 Tennessee is set to host No. 10 Texas in this year’s edition of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge Saturday at 6 p.m. ET inside Thompson-Boling Arena. Fans can catch Saturday’s game on ESPN and online or on...
wivk.com
Jimmy’s blog: Nkamhoua comes of age with terrific game against Texas
When Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel addressed the Thompson-Boling Arena crowd with seven minutes to go in the first half of the Tennessee-Texas game, he uttered a familiar refrain. “The best is yet to come,’’ Heupel said. He could have been talking about Rick Barnes’ basketball team.
wivk.com
Polar Plunge “Freezin’ For A Reason” 2/18/23
Come and join hundreds of brave individuals on Saturday, February 18th, and support Special Olympics Tennessee athletes by taking a chilly dip into the pool at the Pilot YMCA. With a minimum of $75 ;in donations ($50 for students) each plunger receives the official Plunge t-shirt, and all bragging rights associated with such a brave endeavor.
wivk.com
Lottery for $10 Tickets for Hamilton at the Tennessee Theatre Announced
Producer Jeffrey Seller and the Tennessee Theatre announce a digital lottery for HAMILTON tickets will begin in conjunction with the show’s first performance (February 7) in Knoxville at the Tennessee Theatre. A limited number of tickets will be available for every performance for $10 each. The lottery will first open at 10:00 AM Friday, January 27 and will close at 12:00 PM Thursday, February 2 for tickets to performances February 7 – 12. The lottery for the second week of performances (February 14 – 19) will open at 10:00 AM Friday, February 3 and will close at 12:00 PM Thursday, February 9.
wivk.com
Knoxville Police are Investigating after a Pedestrian is Hit and Killed in North Knoxville
Knoxville Police are investigating a fatal North Knoxville accident involving a pedestrian. KPD responded to I-75 North, near Merchant Drive last night, where a man was struck by at least one vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. Police say a witness reported seeing the victim lying in the roadway...
