ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wivk.com

Hoops Preview: Lady Vols at No. 4/3 LSU

Tennessee (16-7, 8-0 SEC), which is receiving votes in both major polls entering the new week, travels to Baton Rouge, La., to face No. 4/3 LSU (20-0, 8-0 SEC) in a battle of league unbeatens on Monday at 6:02 p.m. CT (7:02 p.m. ET) at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wivk.com

Hoops Preview: #4 Tennessee vs. #10 Texas

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Taking a brief hiatus from conference play, No. 4 Tennessee is set to host No. 10 Texas in this year’s edition of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge Saturday at 6 p.m. ET inside Thompson-Boling Arena. Fans can catch Saturday’s game on ESPN and online or on...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wivk.com

Jimmy’s blog: Nkamhoua comes of age with terrific game against Texas

When Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel addressed the Thompson-Boling Arena crowd with seven minutes to go in the first half of the Tennessee-Texas game, he uttered a familiar refrain. “The best is yet to come,’’ Heupel said. He could have been talking about Rick Barnes’ basketball team.
AUSTIN, TX
wivk.com

Polar Plunge “Freezin’ For A Reason” 2/18/23

Come and join hundreds of brave individuals on Saturday, February 18th, and support Special Olympics Tennessee athletes by taking a chilly dip into the pool at the Pilot YMCA. With a minimum of $75 ;in donations ($50 for students) each plunger receives the official Plunge t-shirt, and all bragging rights associated with such a brave endeavor.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wivk.com

Lottery for $10 Tickets for Hamilton at the Tennessee Theatre Announced

Producer Jeffrey Seller and the Tennessee Theatre announce a digital lottery for HAMILTON tickets will begin in conjunction with the show’s first performance (February 7) in Knoxville at the Tennessee Theatre. A limited number of tickets will be available for every performance for $10 each. The lottery will first open at 10:00 AM Friday, January 27 and will close at 12:00 PM Thursday, February 2 for tickets to performances February 7 – 12. The lottery for the second week of performances (February 14 – 19) will open at 10:00 AM Friday, February 3 and will close at 12:00 PM Thursday, February 9.
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy