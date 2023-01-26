AKRON, Ohio – The Akron swimming and diving team finished third overall with 749 points at the 2023 Tim Welsh Classic hosted by Notre Dame at Rolfs Aquatic Center on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 27-28. SeniorWeronika Gorecka (Wroclaw, Poland) captured the Zips lone gold medal in the 200 yard freestyle, clocking a 1:48.11 time. Akron added a silver medal finish and three bronze medals as sophomore Abigail Daniel (Bristow, Va.) stopped the timer at 1:59.06 in the 200 yard individual medley. Junior Madelyn Gatrall (Windsor, Ontario) secured the Zips final individual medal, placing third in the 100 yard backstroke with a 52.53 time.

