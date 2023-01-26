ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Akron Swim and Dive Finishes Third at Tim Welsh Classic

AKRON, Ohio – The Akron swimming and diving team finished third overall with 749 points at the 2023 Tim Welsh Classic hosted by Notre Dame at Rolfs Aquatic Center on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 27-28. SeniorWeronika Gorecka (Wroclaw, Poland) captured the Zips lone gold medal in the 200 yard freestyle, clocking a 1:48.11 time. Akron added a silver medal finish and three bronze medals as sophomore Abigail Daniel (Bristow, Va.) stopped the timer at 1:59.06 in the 200 yard individual medley. Junior Madelyn Gatrall (Windsor, Ontario) secured the Zips final individual medal, placing third in the 100 yard backstroke with a 52.53 time.
Harkelroad Directs Zips' Efforts at Penn State National

FINAL RESULTS (PDF) | MEET INFORMATION (PDF) | SCHEDULE OF EVENTS (PDF) | BTN+ FRIDAY STREAM ($) | BTN+ SATURDAY STREAM ($) | LIVE STATS. AKRON, Ohio – University of Akron track and field redshirt sophomore Jimmy Harkelroad (Huron, Ohio) placed third in the men's 400 meters to direct the Zips' efforts on the final day of the Penn State National on Saturday, Jan. 28.
Defensive Effort Sparks Akron to 69-47 Triumph Over Buffalo

BOXSCORE (PDF) AKRON, Ohio – A return to home cooking for the University of Akron women's basketball team proved to be a winning recipe for the Zips as they bested Buffalo, 69-47, in Mid-American Conference action on Saturday evening, Jan. 28, at James A. Rhodes Arena. The winning return...
