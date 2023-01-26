Read full article on original website
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
Lake Orion Welcomes New Grocery Store MeijerBryan DijkhuizenLake Orion, MI
Major supermarket chain opening new Michigan store next weekKristen WaltersLake Orion, MI
Neighbor finds dead mom and son in their Ohio home, year and a half after they diedWestland DailyCarroll County, OH
Michigan man who kidnaps and traffics women, accused of doing the same to children in the 2000sWestland DailyGenesee County, MI
Related
One of Flint’s Magnificent Historic Mansions Can Be Yours for Under $500K
When it comes to historic neighborhoods in Michigan, it’s hard to beat the area known as the College Cultural Area in Flint. The elegant architecture has kept the homes some of the most sought-after in the area for years, and now you can call one of them home. I...
You’ll Get Serious Beach Vibes at This New Tiki Bar in Metro Detroit
Located in Hazel Park, this new tiki bar is going for a laid-back beach vibe. The kind of beach vibe that you'd find in beautiful Key West. Just because we live in Michigan and have to endure tons of snow and cold temps for months on end, doesn't mean we can't enjoy a little of what Key West has to offer. Well, sort of.
Is Bed Bath & Beyond in Flint Closing Its Doors for Good?
Genesee County residents are starting to wonder if Bed Bath & Beyond on Miller Road in Flint will remain open after the company's recent struggles. Back in September, the company announced it was planning to lay off 20% of its workforce. If you remember, after announcing their turnaround plans, Chief Financial Officer Gustavo Arnal died by suicide.
Abandoned Eastown Theatre – From Motion Pictures to Drug Deals: Detroit, Michigan 1931-2015
When someone mentions a former Detroit rock palace, the first place that may come to mind for the old-timers would be the Grande Ballroom. But there was a place on the east end of Detroit that became notorious – not just for great rock bands – but for an out-of-control drug haven.
Ann Arbor Home for Sale Looks Like a Party Pad in a Bond Film
This home would be a hell of a place to throw a party!. A three-bedroom, three-bathroom home is on the market right now in Ann Arbor, Michigan that has huge potential to become a party pad. It has an inground pool and several places to serve up some drinks to friends.
Fan Favorites: 16 Flint Area Spots With The Best Ranch Dressing
Sometimes condiments graduate to "beverage" status... where you like it so much; you'd drink it from the serving cup... or with a straw. Many of Genesee County's 20+ favorite restaurants serve homemade ranch or a really strong knockoff. Who serves the best homemade ranch dressing in Genesee County, MI?. We...
Abandoned Motel in Saginaw, Michigan: A Closer, Inside Look
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. It’s not a Holiday Inn, or the Grand Hotel, Best Western, Drury’s, Radisson..…but it was once obviously a very nice place to spend the night…..at less-than-swanky prices, I assume.
Yay or Nay? Detroit Distillery Offers Paczki and Horseradish Vodkas
Paczki Day just got real throughout Michigan with these flavored vodkas. The vodka game has been forever changed with these flavors from Detroit City Distillery. Ahead of "Paczki Day," a.k.a. Fat Tuesday, which falls on February 21st of this year, Detroit City Distillery is offering two very uniquely flavored vodkas.
Check Out the New Arcade Open Inside Grand Blanc Lanes [PHOTOS]
Grand Blanc is now home to a new arcade for your family to check out. Grand Blanc Lanes on Saginaw Street, next to Rollhaven, has added some new entertainment options for you to check out. The former annex of the building, which held 30+ bowling lanes has been converted to offer more family-friendly options.
Longtime Detroit TV News Anchor Announces Retirement From WXYZ-TV
In the broadcasting business, 35 years is a very, very long time, and a legendary TV broadcaster who has been with WXYZ-TV since 1988 is calling it quits. Dave LewAllen joined Channel 7 all those years ago and Wednesday (1/25) - the 35th anniversary of his first day at the station - he announced his retirement. According to the station's website, LewAllen joined WXYZ as a sports reporter before shifting to the news division 15 years later.
Flint Councilwoman Calls Non-Voters ‘Janky’ In Viral Video”
A Flint councilwoman is facing criticism over a video she posted in which she calls out non-voters in the city of Flint. It is not so much the fact that councilwoman Ladel Lewis called out people who do not vote, but that she called them 'Janky'. As you will see...
From Homecoming Queen to Acclaimed Photographer, Grand Blanc Alum Debuts in NYC
Kim Myers-Robertson has come a long way since the 19-year-old girl that got off the bus in New York hoping to discover all the magic the city had to offer. Now, the Grand Blanc High School alum is about to see the years of hard work showcased in one amazing show.
Lincoln Park Man Killed After Shooting at Police Chopper
A Lincoln Park man is dead after opening fire on a Michigan State Police helicopter Tuesday (Jan 24) evening. According to Fox 2 Detroit, the 33-year-old man first flashed a laser at the helicopter, then with a long rifle he started shooting at it. The man was shooting from the 12850 block of Terry Street near Tyler Avenue. They were being fired upon from the second story of the home.
