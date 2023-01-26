Read full article on original website
Oakland Police Searching for Missing Pontiac ManOlive BarkerPontiac, MI
A-list Movies Set in Detroit That You Shouldn't MissTed RiversDetroit, MI
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
Wrestling: No. 6 Buckeyes earn weekend victories over No. 5 Michigan, Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Lake Orion Welcomes New Grocery Store MeijerBryan DijkhuizenLake Orion, MI
fox2detroit.com
Detroit restaurants and chefs nominated for coveted James Beard awards
(FOX 2) - Nominations for one of the most prestigious awards in food creation world have been announced. Several restaurants and chefs out of Michigan made the cut. The 2023 Restaurant and Chef Award semifinalists for the coveted James Beard Awards were announced in late January. A single chef from...
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Detroit
Detroit, Michigan, is a city with a rich history and culture, known for its contributions to the automobile industry, music, and architecture. While the city has had its fair share of economic struggles, it has been undergoing a resurgence in recent years, particularly in the downtown and certain neighborhood areas.
Detroit News
Belle Isle Winterfest celebrates season
Detroit — Winterfest at the Belle Isle Nature Center on Saturday offered families different activities than the traditional sledding, skating and skiing. Center Director Amy Greene called the festival a "celebration of winter nature," one that was enhanced by freezing temperatures. "We want to help people recognize that ......
wrif.com
Eight Iconic Detroit Concert Venues That Aren’t Around Anymore
A couple days ago, I posted the question to you guys…Name a great concert you saw at a venue that’s no longer around. Man, we’ve lost some cool places in the last decade or more. The thing I was really proud of when I moved to the D in 1995, was that none of the venues had a corporate name attached to them. Those days are gone.
Abandoned Eastown Theatre – From Motion Pictures to Drug Deals: Detroit, Michigan 1931-2015
When someone mentions a former Detroit rock palace, the first place that may come to mind for the old-timers would be the Grande Ballroom. But there was a place on the east end of Detroit that became notorious – not just for great rock bands – but for an out-of-control drug haven.
The Internet Is ROASTING Detroit’s Kid Rock Tribute Band
The common misconception is that if you're from Michigan, especially on the east side of the state, that Kid Rock is one of these iconic figures that everybody thinks is badass and super cool. While many people believe this to be true, there are those of us who don't really line up with that mentality, which has led to absolute savagery from the internet.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan Science Center running to be named best in the country; how to vote
The Michigan Science Center is running to be named USA Today's best science museum in the country. For the next two weeks, voters can go online and vote every day at: 10best.com/awards/travel/best-science-museum-2023.
A special property in Indian Village
Good morning, all. It’s Saturday! Let’s talk about real estate …. A gem was found in Indian Village. The Romanesque Revival-style house designed by celebrated architect Louis Kamper — who also designed the Book-Cadillac Hotel, Book Tower and Broderick Tower — is on the market for $1.2 million, Brendel Hightower reports.
Pair of Holly sisters open new apothecary, backed by family history and beliefs
HOLLY, MI - For those only familiar with an apothecary off the hit TV show Schitt’s Creek, there is a new business in the heart of downtown Holly that people can see for themselves. While David Rose’s Rose Apothecary displayed toilet plungers in front of the store, don’t expect...
beltmag.com
Pheasants of Detroit
Because of its abundant open space, Detroit has a thriving ring-necked pheasant population. But what does coming development mean for this iconic bird and its future in the Motor City?. The following story is adapted from an episode of Points North, a narrative podcast about the land, water, and inhabitants...
MetroTimes
This cozy Detroit house sits in a wooded urban oasis [PHOTOS]
This Detroit home looks like it could have been plucked straight out of a fairy tale, located at 22322 Roxford St. in the secluded Malvern Hill Subdivision at Seven Mile Road and Grand River Avenue near the city’s Old Redford neighborhood. The 2,812-square-foot Stone Craftsman-style house was built in 1926 by Edward J. Bench and retains much of its old-timey charm and impeccable craftsmanship, including a fireplace, handmade sconces, and a balcony that gazes over more than an acre of woodland, which includes a Sunken Garden built into the landscape.
Block M’s & chonky squirrels: Snow sculptures pop up on University of Michigan campus
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Wednesday’s snowstorm has resulted in dozens of creative snow sculptures popping up across the University of Michigan campus. The Jan. 25 winter storm dumped nearly 9 inches of snow in Ann Arbor, creating a prime environment for people to go outside and enjoy the snow, get creative and even join in on a planned snowball fight in the Diag.
Dickinson Wright Elects Seven Metro Detroit Attorneys to Position of Member
Dickinson Wright, a full-service law firm based in Detroit, has elected seven new member attorneys in the firm’s Ann Arbor, Detroit, and Troy offices: Juliet Boyd, Deborah Germany, Adam Grant, […] The post Dickinson Wright Elects Seven Metro Detroit Attorneys to Position of Member appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
Gem in Detroit's Indian Village Historic District listed at $1.2M
A Romanesque Revival-style house in Detroit's Indian Village Historic District designed by celebrated architect Louis Kamper, who also designed skyscrapers including the Book-Cadillac Hotel, Book Tower and Broderick Tower, is on the market for $1.2 million. This unique property filled with curved, turret-like rooms and well-preserved features was built in 1906. It has more than 7,000 square feet of living space, along with more than 1,800 square feet of living space in a carriage house apartment above...
2 Ann Arbor restaurants named semifinalists for James Beard Award
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Two Ann Arbor restaurants have the made the list of semifinalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards, one of them for the first time. Spencer, 113 E. Liberty St., was of one of 20 restaurants which snagged the title of semifinalist of the Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program. Ji Hye Kim, owner of Ann Arbor’s Miss Kim, was named to the semifinalist list for Best Chef in the Great Lakes area.
Hello, Ann Arbor: Fire destroys building downtown; a good old time at ‘Geezer Happy Hour’
We’ve spent the week following up on a lot of breaking news in Ann Arbor. In the past nine days, there has been a homicide, a major fire downtown, a fight at the courthouse, a snowstorm and a possible suicide at a downtown parking structure. But we’ve also had...
White House adviser touts Detroit's Jump Start as 'national model'
White House senior adviser Gene Sperling joined Mayor Mike Duggan on Friday in announcing a federally funded program to help unemployed Detroiters reenter the workforce at Durfee Innovation Society. Jump Start, which launches Tuesday, will use $40 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to pay participants and incentivize 18...
"Happy to be Alive", Plymouth man shares blood cancer story
(CBS DETROIT)- "I just heard the word cancer and everything went black and just was like, woah," says Paris Jones, recalling that day in 2019 when he was told he had blood cancer.It seems like just a short time ago, he was re-learning how to walk. It started with pneumonia, then pain in his lower back, then having a hard time moving accommodated with fractures and broken bones. Blood cancer was the diagnosis, rocking Jones and his family. "Treatment did not begin immediately based on our insurance," Jones says his family took to many resources to find the finances to pay...
wdet.org
Exploring Tyre Nichols’ death and how racism shows up in police work
Recently released body camera footage revealed Tyre Nichols, a Black man, being restrained and beaten by Black male police officers on January 7th in Memphis. The 29-year-old father of a four-year-old son, died in a hospital three days later. Police officers say they originally pulled Nichols over for driving erratically....
fox2detroit.com
Vigil for Pontiac mom and sons that froze • 133 dogs rescued in dogfighting ring bust • Armed carjacking
MONDAY NEWS HIT - Community members gathered Sunday to remember a Pontiac mom and her two sons who froze to death on January 16, 2023. "Just to have this community here, come out, it was overwhelming. I’m still full from it, tears after tears behind it so," said Rhodesia Cannady, a family member.
