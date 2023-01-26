ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southfield, MI

fox2detroit.com

Detroit restaurants and chefs nominated for coveted James Beard awards

(FOX 2) - Nominations for one of the most prestigious awards in food creation world have been announced. Several restaurants and chefs out of Michigan made the cut. The 2023 Restaurant and Chef Award semifinalists for the coveted James Beard Awards were announced in late January. A single chef from...
DETROIT, MI
Ted Rivers

The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Detroit

Detroit, Michigan, is a city with a rich history and culture, known for its contributions to the automobile industry, music, and architecture. While the city has had its fair share of economic struggles, it has been undergoing a resurgence in recent years, particularly in the downtown and certain neighborhood areas.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Belle Isle Winterfest celebrates season

Detroit — Winterfest at the Belle Isle Nature Center on Saturday offered families different activities than the traditional sledding, skating and skiing. Center Director Amy Greene called the festival a "celebration of winter nature," one that was enhanced by freezing temperatures. "We want to help people recognize that ......
DETROIT, MI
wrif.com

Eight Iconic Detroit Concert Venues That Aren’t Around Anymore

A couple days ago, I posted the question to you guys…Name a great concert you saw at a venue that’s no longer around. Man, we’ve lost some cool places in the last decade or more. The thing I was really proud of when I moved to the D in 1995, was that none of the venues had a corporate name attached to them. Those days are gone.
DETROIT, MI
1077 WRKR

The Internet Is ROASTING Detroit’s Kid Rock Tribute Band

The common misconception is that if you're from Michigan, especially on the east side of the state, that Kid Rock is one of these iconic figures that everybody thinks is badass and super cool. While many people believe this to be true, there are those of us who don't really line up with that mentality, which has led to absolute savagery from the internet.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

A special property in Indian Village

Good morning, all. It’s Saturday! Let’s talk about real estate …. A gem was found in Indian Village. The Romanesque Revival-style house designed by celebrated architect Louis Kamper — who also designed the Book-Cadillac Hotel, Book Tower and Broderick Tower — is on the market for $1.2 million, Brendel Hightower reports.
DETROIT, MI
beltmag.com

Pheasants of Detroit

Because of its abundant open space, Detroit has a thriving ring-necked pheasant population. But what does coming development mean for this iconic bird and its future in the Motor City?. The following story is adapted from an episode of Points North, a narrative podcast about the land, water, and inhabitants...
DETROIT, MI
MetroTimes

This cozy Detroit house sits in a wooded urban oasis [PHOTOS]

This Detroit home looks like it could have been plucked straight out of a fairy tale, located at 22322 Roxford St. in the secluded Malvern Hill Subdivision at Seven Mile Road and Grand River Avenue near the city’s Old Redford neighborhood. The 2,812-square-foot Stone Craftsman-style house was built in 1926 by Edward J. Bench and retains much of its old-timey charm and impeccable craftsmanship, including a fireplace, handmade sconces, and a balcony that gazes over more than an acre of woodland, which includes a Sunken Garden built into the landscape.
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Block M’s & chonky squirrels: Snow sculptures pop up on University of Michigan campus

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Wednesday’s snowstorm has resulted in dozens of creative snow sculptures popping up across the University of Michigan campus. The Jan. 25 winter storm dumped nearly 9 inches of snow in Ann Arbor, creating a prime environment for people to go outside and enjoy the snow, get creative and even join in on a planned snowball fight in the Diag.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Gem in Detroit's Indian Village Historic District listed at $1.2M

A Romanesque Revival-style house in Detroit's Indian Village Historic District designed by celebrated architect Louis Kamper, who also designed skyscrapers including the Book-Cadillac Hotel, Book Tower and Broderick Tower, is on the market for $1.2 million. This unique property filled with curved, turret-like rooms and well-preserved features was built in 1906. It has more than 7,000 square feet of living space, along with more than 1,800 square feet of living space in a carriage house apartment above...
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

2 Ann Arbor restaurants named semifinalists for James Beard Award

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Two Ann Arbor restaurants have the made the list of semifinalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards, one of them for the first time. Spencer, 113 E. Liberty St., was of one of 20 restaurants which snagged the title of semifinalist of the Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program. Ji Hye Kim, owner of Ann Arbor’s Miss Kim, was named to the semifinalist list for Best Chef in the Great Lakes area.
ANN ARBOR, MI
CBS Detroit

"Happy to be Alive", Plymouth man shares blood cancer story

(CBS DETROIT)- "I just heard the word cancer and everything went black and just was like, woah," says Paris Jones, recalling that day in 2019 when he was told he had blood cancer.It seems like just a short time ago, he was re-learning how to walk. It started with pneumonia, then pain in his lower back, then having a hard time moving accommodated with fractures and broken bones. Blood cancer was the diagnosis, rocking Jones and his family. "Treatment did not begin immediately based on our insurance," Jones says his family took to many resources to find the finances to pay...
PLYMOUTH, MI
wdet.org

Exploring Tyre Nichols’ death and how racism shows up in police work

Recently released body camera footage revealed Tyre Nichols, a Black man, being restrained and beaten by Black male police officers on January 7th in Memphis. The 29-year-old father of a four-year-old son, died in a hospital three days later. Police officers say they originally pulled Nichols over for driving erratically....
MEMPHIS, MI

